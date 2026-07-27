AsymBio Kicks Off Construction of Fengxian R&D Building to Establish a Full-Lifecycle, One-Stop Biologics Service Ecosystem

SHANGHAI, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AsymBio, a biologics-focused Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and a subsidiary of Asymchem Group (stock codes: 002821.SZ / 6821.HK), today announced that construction of its new R&D building has officially broken ground at the Shanghai Fengxian site. The project marks a pivotal infrastructure step in strengthening AsymBio's biologics CDMO capabilities and reinforcing the Fengxian site's role as a core development-and-manufacturing hub.

Fengxian R&D Building

Construction began in May 2026, with full completion and official commissioning slated for the second half of 2027. The eight-story building will occupy approximately 2,500 square meters of land, provide nearly 20,000 square meters of gross floor area, and be constructed in full compliance with green and low-carbon construction standards. The facility will support cell line development, upstream and downstream process development, conjugation process development, drug product development, and comprehensive analytical development services.

Located within AsymBio's Fengxian site, adjacent to the clinical and commercial manufacturing facilities for antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), the building will serve as a dedicated R&D hub. Once operational, it will work in close alignment with the site's production lines to streamline scale-up and commercial manufacturing while shortening overall project timelines.

The Fengxian R&D building will also provide the core physical carrier for the AccPCC (Accelerated PCC platform), an integrated R&D acceleration platform designed to shorten the development timeline from lead to preclinical candidate (PCC) selection. Built around an end-to-end, AI-enabled workflow, AccPCC connects early R&D and CMC with nonclinical evaluation and early clinical translation. The platform delivers full-spectrum technical support spanning lead optimization, developability assessment, and early-stage customized CMC strategy for global biotech partners.

Rui Yang, CEO of AsymBio, commented, "Effective biologics development requires earlier engagement, integrated scientific and CMC decision-making, and manufacturability considerations from the outset. By leveraging cross-site R&D resources across the entire Asymchem Group, AccPCC is designed to improve development efficiency, shorten the path to PCC selection and accelerate science-to-clinic translation. The Fengxian R&D building will be a key enabler of closer integration between early development, scale-up and manufacturing, helping clients reduce handoffs and manage complex programs with greater clarity, continuity and confidence."

About AsymBio

AsymBio, a subsidiary of Asymchem Group (stock codes: 002821.SZ / 6821.HK), focuses exclusively on biopharmaceutical CDMO services. Backed by Asymchem Group's 30 years of experience and global operations, AsymBio delivers one-stop CDMO services from early-stage and process development to toxicology, clinical, and commercial-scale manufacturing. Building on deep ADC experience, AsymBio is expanding into NDCs, including RDCs, AOCs, APCs, BsADCs, and dpADCs, while maintaining comprehensive service capabilities for antibody therapeutics, including monoclonal, bispecific, and multispecific antibodies, and protein-based therapeutics, including fusion proteins and recombinant proteins.

For more information, visit www.asymbio.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Business inquiries: [email protected]

Compliance Notes

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and expectations. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors. AsymBio undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Non-Solicitation Statement: This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell securities.

SOURCE AsymBio