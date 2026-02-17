Asymbl Announces Expanded Collaboration with Salesforce to Advance Workforce Orchestration with AI

Expanded relationship accelerates the scale of Asymbl's hybrid workforce model

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Asymbl announced a multi-year plan to expand its work with Salesforce, the world's #1 AI CRM, focused on advancing workforce orchestration through Salesforce's suite of products including Agentforce 360 Platform , its agentic platform; Data 360 , its hyperscale data engine; and Slack, the conversational interface where people and agents work together. Through this expanded collaboration, Asymbl is redefining the modern workforce by helping organizations effortlessly scale a blend of human and digital talent -- ensuring that AI agents aren't just tools, but essential teammates that support and elevate human potential.

This builds on Asymbl's long-standing relationship with Salesforce and follows a year of significant execution for Asymbl, including 5,800% revenue growth, and $1.5M in cost savings. In 2025, Asymbl was recognized on stage at Dreamforce with Salesforce's first Agentforce Customer Success Award , reflecting its role as a leading operator of digital labor within the Salesforce ecosystem.

Through the expanded relationship, Asymbl is strengthening the operational foundation behind its hybrid workforce. The Agentforce 360 Platform, Data 360, and Slack enable trusted data access, shared context, and coordinated execution across human and digital workers. Across the deployment, Asymbl will also work closely with Salesforce's forward deployed engineering team, to accelerate adoption, operational maturity, and measurable outcomes as digital labor becomes a core component of how work is performed.

"We believe the future of work isn't human or digital. It's human and digital, orchestrated as one. That is the foundation we've built Asymbl on. Our deepened work with Salesforce gives us the infrastructure to scale by connecting data, people, and AI in real time. We're able to move faster internally and provide better outcomes for our customers," said Brandon Metcalf, CEO and Founder of Asymbl.

"The defining characteristic of tomorrow's workplace will be a blended workforce of humans and AI working together," said Jennifer Cramer, SVP Forward Deployed Engineering and AI Products, Salesforce. "We are supporting Asymbl in this journey with our market-leading AI and data products and expertise, ensuring they can build the right AI agents for the right job, then onboard and orchestrate those agents as organizations move from pilot to production."

Today, Asymbl operates more than 150 digital workers across ten functions, including recruiting, sales, marketing, engineering, and operations. In 2025, this hybrid workforce generated approximately $5 million in productivity impact. Asymbl expects that to grow to between $8 million and $11 million in 2026 as digital labor continues to scale, and this partnership accelerates that trajectory.

Asymbl uses a Customer Zero approach, applying its workforce orchestration model internally before extending it to customers. The digital workers, orchestration patterns, and governance frameworks proven inside the company become the foundation for helping Asymbl customers scale digital labor responsibly, all while driving greater capacity and speed without linear headcount growth. Together, Asymbl and Salesforce are advancing a shared view of the future of work by enabling human workers to do more meaningful work, faster, through an orchestrated system of human and digital labor supported by trusted data, intelligent automation, and collaboration.

