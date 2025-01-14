Asymbl Announces Vision for the Future of Work, Rebranding, New Solutions, and Asymbl Intelligence

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asymbl, an innovative technology company in the Salesforce ecosystem, has announced significant updates to strengthen its role in shaping the future of work. These updates include a more refined and broader vision, the rebranding of Blueprint Advisory to Asymbl Consulting, the introduction of Asymbl Recruiter Suite as the first in a series of vertical industry-specific solutions, and the launch of Asymbl Intelligence, the automation and decision-making layer powering Asymbl products across the ecosystem.

Assembling the Future of Work

Asymbl empowers companies in business service industries to assemble the future of work by transforming how they operate, innovate, and grow. This vision is anchored in the belief that the right combination of technology and strategic expertise unlocks extraordinary potential.

By merging technology with consulting services, Asymbl helps organizations drive operational excellence, connect human and digital workforces, and configure adaptable systems that unlock new levels of productivity and innovation.

With decades of experience building software on the Salesforce Platform and delivering thousands of consulting projects, Asymbl provides the expertise businesses need to turn innovation into long-term success.

Rebranding Blueprint Advisory to Asymbl Consulting

To align with this vision, Asymbl has rebranded Blueprint Advisory to Asymbl Consulting. This transition unifies the brand, reinforcing Asymbl's identity as a company that delivers both technology and strategic services to empower businesses to assemble and leverage solutions for growth and operational excellence.

"Asymbl Consulting enables us to provide comprehensive solutions that combine technology with the strategic services businesses need to thrive," said Brandon Metcalf, CEO and Founder of Asymbl. "This rebrand highlights our dedication to empowering clients to execute on their vision for the future of work."

Introducing the Asymbl Recruiter Suite

The Asymbl Recruiter Suite provides businesses with the flexibility to assemble their recruiting technology stack based on unique needs. Customers can bundle multiple staffing and recruiting solutions or purchase them independently, ensuring they only pay for the tools required by each user.

At the core of the suite is Asymbl ATS, which can be deployed as a standalone product or enhanced with Asymbl Intelligence to unlock advanced automation, candidate identification, and ranking features. The combination of Asymbl ATS and Asymbl Intelligence forms the Unlimited edition of the suite, delivering unparalleled automation and insight capabilities.

This modular approach allows businesses to customize their solutions, scaling with growth and adapting to evolving hiring landscapes without unnecessary costs.

"Asymbl Recruiter Suite reflects our philosophy of giving clients the freedom to configure and scale recruiting technology that aligns with their business goals," Metcalf added.

Asymbl Intelligence

Asymbl Intelligence is the automation and decision-making engine that powers workflows across all Asymbl products. Acting as the connective layer, it leverages large language models (LLMs), search tools, interactional data, and a combination of advanced technologies to drive smarter, faster outcomes. By unifying data from multiple sources, Asymbl Intelligence automates complex processes, enhances insights, and continuously improves results by learning from operational outcomes.

"Asymbl Intelligence is just getting started," said Metcalf. "We have a bold roadmap to roll out even more advanced features and intelligence across our products and industry verticals. This continued innovation will allow our clients to harness the power of automation while staying ahead of market shifts and scaling their businesses with confidence."

Building on Recent Milestones

These updates build on recent key announcements, including:

Integration with Salesforce Foundations for expanded enterprise-grade staffing and recruiting solutions to businesses of all sizes, making advanced tools traditionally used by large enterprises accessible to small and mid-sized organizations. ( press release )

) The launch of the Asymbl Agents Suite introduced AI-powered agents built on Agentforce, enabling businesses to streamline operations through intelligent automation. The suite includes Recruiter Agent, which prioritizes job requisitions, automates candidate communications, and manages interview scheduling, boosting productivity and improving hiring outcomes. ( press release )

These advancements demonstrate Asymbl's dedication to equipping businesses with the tools and expertise needed to adapt and thrive in an evolving market.

Empowering the Workforce of Tomorrow

"Asymbl's growth and innovation ensure that our customers are equipped to build the workforce of tomorrow," Metcalf said. "With Asymbl Intelligence driving automation and new suites like Recruiter and Agents leading the way, we're creating solutions that shape the future of work."

Salesforce, Agentforce, Salesforce Foundations and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.

About Asymbl

Asymbl, Inc. is an innovative technology company within the Salesforce ecosystem, empowering businesses to assemble the future of work. Through advanced software solutions and expert consulting services, Asymbl streamlines workflows, enhances collaboration between human and digital workforces, and drives innovation. Specializing in business services industries such as staffing & recruiting, legal, real estate, construction, and engineering, Asymbl partners with organizations to address unique challenges, improve productivity, and scale for future growth.

