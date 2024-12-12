Asymbl, Inc. Announces Asymbl Agents Suite on Salesforce AppExchange

The first Agentforce-powered talent solutions and recruiting application available on AppExchange.

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asymbl, Inc., an innovative technology company in the Salesforce ecosystem, today announced the availability of Asymbl Agents Suite on Salesforce AppExchange, the leading enterprise cloud marketplace. Asymbl Agents Suite is the first Agentforce-powered talent solutions and recruiting app, delivering pre-built, ready-to-deploy intelligent agents designed to transform talent solutions and recruitment workflows. Built natively on Agentforce and deeply woven into Salesforce's Customer 360 and Data Cloud, Asymbl Agent Actions streamline processes, enhance engagement, and deliver measurable results.

The first release includes the Asymbl Recruiter Agent, designed to streamline recruitment workflows by automating job description creation, intelligent candidate identification, interview scheduling, and generating comprehensive interview summaries. This app complements Asymbl's broader product ecosystem, including Asymbl ATS and Asymbl Time, creating a unified talent solution that works seamlessly across Salesforce environments. With an expansive roadmap, Asymbl will continue rolling out additional agents and enhanced functionality to cover all aspects of staffing and talent solutions ensuring ongoing innovation and value for customers.

Asymbl unveils the first Agentforce-powered app on AppExchange, enhancing talent workflows with AI innovation. Post this

Transforming Talent Solutions

Asymbl Agents set a new standard for recruitment automation. Powered by Agentforce and Salesforce's advanced Atlas Reasoning Engine, Asymbl Agents deliver unmatched time-to-value for talent solutions firms and corporate recruiting teams. These intelligent agents enable organizations to optimize recruitment, sales, and operational processes with minimal setup, automate repetitive tasks, and reduce errors—freeing teams to focus on strategic, high-impact activities.

Leadership Comments

"We are thrilled to launch Asymbl Agents Suite as the first Agentforce-powered talent solutions and recruiting application app on the Salesforce AppExchange," said Brandon Metcalf, CEO and Founder of Asymbl, Inc. "This marks an exciting milestone in our mission to help talent solutions firms and corporate recruiting teams achieve exceptional efficiency and innovation. Asymbl Agents deliver time-to-value, depth of functionality, and a strategic vision for the future of recruitment."

"Asymbl Agents Suite is a welcome addition to AppExchange, as it accelerates business transformation for customers by delivering pre-built, ready-to-deploy intelligent agents that optimize workflows and enhance engagement," said Alice Steinglass, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Platform, Salesforce. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to connect customers with the right apps and experts for their business needs."

Asymbl Agents Suite is now available on Salesforce AppExchange .

Additional Resources

Salesforce, AppExchange, Agentforce, and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.

About Asymbl, Inc.

Asymbl, Inc. is an innovative technology company within the Salesforce ecosystem, driving transformative growth through its two core brands. Asymbl delivers cutting-edge staffing and talent management software to optimize workflows, while Blueprint Advisory provides strategic advisory, consulting, and managed services to help organizations navigate digital transformation and maximize their Salesforce investments.

SOURCE Asymbl, Inc.