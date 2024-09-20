Asymbl, Inc. Announces Inclusion in Salesforce's Agentforce Partner Network with Asymbl Recruiter Agent

Customers can automate and stream staffing and recruitment workflows through Asymbl Recruiter Agent for Agentforce

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asymbl, Inc. today announced they have joined Salesforce's Agentforce Partner Network , a global ecosystem of partners building new third-party agents and agent actions for Agentforce accessible through the Salesforce AppExchange. With Asymbl's Recruiter Agent, customers can leverage intelligence and automation to streamline the recruiter workflow for greater success, accelerating candidate identification, creating job descriptions effortlessly, scheduling interviews seamlessly, summarizing interview feedback, and optimizing speed to placement. By automating these time-consuming tasks, recruiters can focus on what they do best—building meaningful interactions with candidates and hiring managers, rather than being bogged down by administrative work.

Agentforce is a suite of autonomous AI agents designed to support humans by automating tasks across various industries, enhancing eﬃciency, and scaling operations. The Agentforce Partner Network enables Agentforce to plan, reason and perform tasks by integrating with a broad range of technology and data providers, enabling them to execute complex actions on behalf of users.

Asymbl's agent action for Agentforce can be integrated into the customer's existing Salesforce agents in Agent Builder or discovered on Salesforce AppExchange , the leading enterprise cloud marketplace.

With the announcement of the Agentforce Partner Network, businesses have access to more than 20 agents and agent actions, leveraging partners' purpose-built technology and domain expertise. Partner-built agents enable faster deployment of pre-built solutions, reducing both development time and costs, while extending the value of the tools businesses already rely on.

Customers can expedite time to placement and optimize the recruiter workflow through Asymbl Recruiter Agent's agent actions. Key features include:

Intelligent Candidate Identification: Powered by Agentforce and Salesforce Data Cloud, Asymbl Recruiter Agent leverages results from partner applications for traditional resume matching and goes further by analyzing interactional data from an extensive range of data points and past interactions with candidates and hiring managers to rapidly identify the best-fit candidates.





Effortless Job Description Creation: Quickly generate, refine, and share job descriptions based on existing data and hiring manager preferences, saving valuable time that would otherwise be spent drafting descriptions manually.





Autonomous Interview Scheduling: Schedule interviews with candidates seamlessly with real-time availability, minimizing the usual back-and-forth involved in coordinating schedules.





Schedule interviews with candidates seamlessly with real-time availability, minimizing the usual back-and-forth involved in coordinating schedules. Comprehensive Interview Feedback Summaries: Generate detailed summaries from the interviewer's feedback in seconds, enabling recruiters to make faster and more informed hiring decisions.

With these capabilities, Asymbl Recruiter Agent's agent actions accelerate the entire recruiter workflow, making it more efficient and effective for staffing firms and corporate recruiters looking to optimize their workflows and achieve faster placements.

"I've been part of the Salesforce ecosystem for 20 years and have worked in the talent management, staffing, and recruitment industries for just about as long. I've never experienced a more exciting moment for growth, innovation, and immediate impact," said Brandon Metcalf, CEO and Founder of Asymbl, Inc. "The energy around AI today, coupled with the groundbreaking advancements and impact we're achieving through our collaboration with Salesforce, is driving immediate and transformative change in staffing and recruiting. With Agentforce, we are moving into the third wave of AI where intelligent agents are not just a concept—they are here, and they are reshaping how we work and succeed."

"By partnering with Asymbl, we gain the flexibility to adapt and lead in a competitive market, ensuring our strategies are both innovative and future-proof," said Rob Lowry, Chief Delivery Officer at Apex Systems. "The collaboration between Asymbl and Salesforce has been important to Apex. Asymbl being an initial partner in the Agentforce Partner Network highlights their commitment to pushing the boundaries of recruitment technology. We're excited about the Asymbl Recruiter Agent and its potential to simplify recruitment, accelerate hiring decisions, and enhance our ability to deliver value to clients."

"Salesforce's leading partner ecosystem is at the forefront of the AI enterprise, where humans and AI come together through autonomous Agents and Agent Actions," said Brian Landsman, EVP, Global Technology Partners, Salesforce. "These latest innovations boost scale, eﬃciency, and satisfaction across a variety of use cases, while enabling Agents to execute complex tasks across an organization's technology stack. We look forward to seeing our customers take full advantage of these and experience better business outcomes."

Asymbl Recruiter Agent is available to be previewed here.

Additional Resources

Salesforce, Salesforce Agentforce Partner Network, Agentforce , Salesforce Data Cloud and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, inc.

About Asymbl, Inc.

Asymbl, Inc. is an innovative technology company within the Salesforce ecosystem, driving transformative growth through its two core brands. Asymbldelivers cutting-edge staffing and talent management software to optimize recruitment workflows, while Blueprint Advisory provides strategic advisory, consulting, and managed services to help organizations navigate digital transformation and maximize their Salesforce investments.

