Asymbl Joins as Salesforce Foundations Launch Partner to Deliver Advanced Recruiting Capabilities to Firms of All Sizes with Asymbl ATS

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asymbl, Inc. today announced it has integrated Asymbl ATS, an advanced Applicant Tracking System, with Salesforce Foundations. This enables firms of all sizes, from small teams to global enterprises, to streamline their recruiting workflows and assemble powerful staffing and recruiting solutions.

By seamlessly integrating with Salesforce Foundations, Asymbl ATS empowers talent solution firms and recruiting teams to harness the full power of Salesforce's Customer 360 and AI-driven functionalities, including Agentforce. Salesforce Foundations offers businesses essential sales, service, marketing, and commerce capabilities over a CRM foundation powered by Data Cloud. Seamlessly built into existing CRM systems, Salesforce Foundations provides new capabilities and a 360-degree view of customers.

"Salesforce Foundations opens new doors for organizations by delivering an easily configured system that connects core Salesforce capabilities to every department, and we're excited to help bring that vision to life for recruiting and talent solutions teams," said Brandon Metcalf, CEO & Founder of Asymbl, Inc. "Asymbl ATS extends Salesforce Foundations with a flexible, scalable solution tailored specifically for talent operations. With powerful automation and seamless data flow, our technology enables teams to achieve recruiting results faster and more effectively than ever before."

Bringing Advanced Recruiting Tools to Salesforce Foundations

Earlier this year, Asymbl, Inc. announced its inclusion in the Agentforce Partner Network , Salesforce's initiative to connect customers with AI-driven agents that assist human teams in streamlining critical functions within Salesforce. With Asymbl's Recruiter Agent, talent solution firms and recruiting teams can leverage ready-to-deploy, intelligent agents designed to accelerate recruitment processes by autonomously creating job descriptions, identifying candidates, scheduling interviews, and generating comprehensive interview summaries.

Empowering Firms of All Sizes

With Asymbl ATS, firms of all sizes can assemble a flexible, scalable recruiting tech stack powered by Salesforce Foundations. Whether working with small teams or managing large-scale hiring operations, Asymbl ATS ensures that organizations can fully leverage Salesforce's unified platform to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and maximize ROI.

"I am thrilled to have one of our top ISV partners like Asymbl, Inc. collaborating with us on Salesforce Foundations! Our launch partner apps provide our customers with key functionality and will enhance the customer experience with thousands of pre-built third-party extensions and integrations." - Brian Landsman, EVP Partnerships

About Asymbl, Inc.

Asymbl, Inc. is an innovative technology company within the Salesforce ecosystem, driving transformative growth through its two core brands. Asymbl delivers cutting-edge staffing and talent management software to optimize recruitment workflows, while Blueprint Advisory provides strategic advisory, consulting, and managed services to help organizations navigate digital transformation and maximize their Salesforce investments.

