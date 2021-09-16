Asymchem and LaNova Medicines Enter into Partnership Agreement, Expanding Biological Capabilities

SHANGHAI, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asymchem (stock code: 002821.SZ) today announced a strategic partnership agreement to provide LaNova Medicines with one-stop services such as small molecule drugs, ADC project CMCs, R&D, production and IND China-US declaration.

The collaboration between Asymchem and LaNova will include small molecule drugs, monoclonal antibodies, double antibodies, ADC projects and potentially other R&D and production initiatives. This partnership will take full advantage of Asymchem's recently completed biological CDMO service platform and production base at Shanghai Jinshan, where Asymchem is already undertaking R&D and production services for a number of early IND and clinical phase projects of biological drugs. The platform can provide R&D and production services including monoclonal antibodies, double antibodies, and ADC drugs.

"With the advent of the ADC drug research and development wave, ADC-related businesses have exploded," observed Asymchem Chief Operating Officer (COO) Yang Rui, who attended the signing ceremony in Shanghai. "In the future, we expect to build ADC pilot and commercial production facilities to further enhance Asymchem's capabilities with ADC drugs."

Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) are a highly promising class of targeted drugs in which drug molecules are linked to antibodies that selectively attach to the surface of cancer cells while avoiding effects on nearby healthy cells, dramatically reducing side effects. More than 100 clinical trials are underway studying the effectiveness of ADCs in treating blood, lung, breast, brain and other cancers.

Rui said the partnership was a logical next step for Asymchem as the CDMO continues to expand its capabilities and service into new business areas to offer pharmaceutical and biotech companies innovative and sustainable solutions.

"This cooperative venture with LaNova will bring more valuable new drugs to the treatment of cancer and other diseases while improving the lives of patients," Rui said. "It's an exciting time to be at the forefront of drug development."

About Asymchem

Founded in 1999, Asymchem stock code: 002821.SZ) is a leading global integrated Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) providing innovative drug R&D and manufacturing. Asymchem is supported by more than 5,000 employees based in PR China, the US, and the EU. Our mission is to drive efficiency through continuous technological advances for smarter, greener and more cost-effective manufacturing to support pharmaceutical clinical research and commercialization, backed by a proven track record of successful agency and industry inspections. For more information, please visit www.asymchem.com.

About LaNova Medicines

Based in Shanghai, LaNova Medicines is a clinical-stage R&D company whose primary focus is the development of macromolecular anti-tumor drugs utilizing GPCRs for monoclonal antibody production. The company's comprehensive platform capabilities include target verification, antibody engineering, production technology, preclinical and clinical research.

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Actual results or developments may vary, depending on changes in the operating environment. Neither Asymchem nor its subsidiaries assume an obligation to update the forecasts, expectations or statements contained in this release.

