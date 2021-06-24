Asymmetrex Provides Scientists At ISSCR 2021 Access To A Missing Critical Quality Attribute For Stem Cell Research and Medicine

BOSTON, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday, June 23, stem cell biotechnology company Asymmetrex presented its latest advances in stem cell technology to attendees in the 2021 Annual Meeting of the International Society for Stem Cell Research, which runs from June 21-26. The research presentation (Poster #345) highlighted applications in stem cell research and medicine for the company's first-in-kind technology for quantifying therapeutic tissue stem cells.

Asymmetrex's ISSCR 2021 Research Presentation on Kinetic Stem Cell (KSC) Counting for a Missing Critical Quality Attribute for Stem Cell Research and Medicine

Critical quality attributes are factors monitored to improve the quality of manufactured products and medical treatments. This week, at the virtual 2021 Annual Meeting of the International Society for Stem Cell Research, Asymmetrex introduced attendees to its technology for measuring a CQA needed for a long time in stem cell research and medicine

Tissue stem cell number is an evident CQA for stem cell treatments. Transplanting too few stem cells to cancer chemotherapy patients can result in their death. Transplanting excessive stem cells wastes scarce stem cell donations. Less dire treatments in clinical trials and private clinics would be improved if physicians knew the stem cell dosage of treatments, including knowing stem cells are actually present in treatments.

Yet, until very recently, there was no way to quantify the number of stem cells in stem cell treatments. This fundamental CQA was missing from stem cell medicine and also from stem cell research.

With its recently developed kinetic stem cell counting technology, President and CEO James Sherley says Asymmetrex has a business vision of transforming stem cell science and stem cell medicine by supplying the missing CQA.

Paralleling its introduction of KSC counting at ISSCR this week, Asymmetrex has launched a new web portal for scientists conducting research with human tissue cells. The new portal provides convenient calculators of common parameters that are CQAs for tissue cell research. These include population doubling time, cell doublings, and cumulative population doublings. The new site also provides access to Asymmetrex's TORTOISE TestTM and RABBIT CountTM KSC counting software for determining the number of stem cells in any tissue cell preparation.

Asymmetrex, LLC is a Massachusetts life sciences company with a focus on developing technologies to advance stem cell medicine. Asymmetrex is a member company of the Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute BioFabUSA (ARMI) and the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council (MassBio). Current R&D is supported by grants from NIH-NHLBI and ARMI.

