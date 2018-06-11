Asymmetry a Problem at Summit with North Korea, States Physicians for Civil Defense

"The amount of fissile material needed for a bomb can be concealed in something the size of a baseball, and a number of baseballs could be hidden in North Korea. But it is impossible to hide New York City or Washington, D.C."

People in Guam, Hawaii, and Japan might sleep better if North Korea stops launching ballistic missiles in their direction, she added. "But you don't need a missile to deliver a bomb. A suitcase might work."

"It would be great to end the Korean War. But the best possible outcome of the summit won't change the fact that Americans are completely unprepared for a nuclear attack by any of the nuclear-armed forces in the world."

We have only a minimal shield against incoming missiles; no robust nationwide radiation monitoring network; shelters only for key government officials, billionaires, and a few self-reliant citizens; no protection for the electric grid; and appalling ignorance of measures that could save millions of lives, Dr. Orient noted.

"Impoverished, oppressed North Koreans may be better prepared than Americans from a civil defense standpoint."

For about $200,000, she estimates would be possible to create an expedient network that might save an estimated 30 million lives. "We have launched the PCD Radiologic Defense Project." She also recommends attending the 36th annual meeting of Doctors for Disaster Preparedness in Las Vegas, August 24-27. Featured speakers include Hiroshima survivor Toshiharu Kano, author of Passport to Hiroshima, who will provide a free expedient radiation monitor.

Physicians for Civil Defense distributes information to help to save lives in the event of war or other disaster.

