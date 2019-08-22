Asymmetry Capital Management Announces Hiring of Alex Virgilio, Ph.D.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P., an alternative asset management firm launched in 2013 by Scott Kay, is pleased to announce that Alex Virgilio, Ph.D. has joined the Asymmetry Investment Team as an Analyst and Partner covering global biotech and therapeutics, based in the firm's San Francisco headquarters. Prior to joining Asymmetry, Alex was a partner at Partner Fund Management, L.P. where he served as an analyst covering therapeutics for the PFM Healthcare Funds. Previously, Alex worked in business development at Amgen Inc., in venture capital at Frazier Healthcare Partners, and as a scientist at both Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Amgen Inc. Alex holds an undergraduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, an MBA from the University of Michigan and a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of California, Berkeley.

The Asymmetry team has over 69-years of combined healthcare and healthcare investing experience across healthcare sub-sectors, market cycles and macro events. CIO Scott Kay notes, "Alex is a talented and successful healthcare investor. He will add material strength to our ability to research opportunities, long and short, in clinical-stage biotechnology, pharmaceutical companies and medical/life sciences technologies. Alex and I worked together at PFM, and I consider him to be a world class bio/therapeutic investor. I am excited to have the opportunity to work together again. Alex's decision to join Asymmetry speaks to the opportunities he recognizes at our firm, and we are gratified to be able to attract such exemplary talent." Further, Chris Zellner, COO of Asymmetry confirms, "Given the investment and business opportunities we see for the rest of 2019 and into 2020, this is an opportune time to add a talented professional like Alex to our investment team. We expect him to add depth and breadth to what is already a world class investment team. He arrives at an opportune time as we position the firm to accommodate capital inflows. We look forward to Alex's contributions to our long track record of seeking to deliver capital protection and non-correlated returns to our institutional and private investors."

About Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P.

Launched in 2013 by healthcare industry veteran Scott Kay, Asymmetry seeks to deliver high, absolute, risk-adjusted returns across market cycles by investing in a diversified, global portfolio of healthcare companies. Asymmetry's goal is to generate returns on both long and short positions with moderate to low net exposure and low correlations to broad equity and healthcare-related indices.

SOURCE Asymmetry Capital Management, L.P.