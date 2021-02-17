Async Art Secures Over $2 Million in Seed Funding

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Async Art a Silicon Valley-based art platform that is revolutionizing the digital art NFT space secures its primary seed funding.

Leading the round is Lemniscap along with Galaxy Interactive, Signum Growth Capital, Semantic, Blue Wire Capital, Collab+Currency, Inflection, Divergence Ventures, the LAO, and previous seed round leader Placeholder.

Launched in February 2020, Async Art has already reached milestones existing digital art platforms haven't in their first year - accumulating over $1M in art sales, being featured in Christie's, and launching a dedicated smart TV app to display art.

"At Async, we believe the future of digital art is programmable," said CEO and Founder Conlan Rios. "Art is most impactful when you see yourself in it and programmable art allows collectors and artists to immerse themselves in artistic works like never before."

Programmable art is a new movement in which creators deconstruct their work into "Layers" and endow them with abilities. Collectors can then own and alter artworks through said Layers. Layers can even be hooked up to external data sources such as time to change autonomously.

"As financial use cases continue to solidify their value proposition in a decentralised setting, media is the next frontier primed for disruption," stated by the Lemniscap team. "By enabling the shared ownership of art pieces and dynamic influence over their appearance, Async Art is turning the existing concept of art on its head and is paving the way for a whole new category of programmable media."

The company intends to focus their efforts on onboarding more users to the platform and developing more ways to display the ever-changing Async artworks. The team is looking to expand with job openings for platform developer and community manager.

About Lemniscap

Lemniscap is an investment firm focused on generating asymmetric returns by investing in cryptoassets and blockchain startups globally that aim to upend traditional business models. It deploys non-financial resources in support of its investees to help them achieve their promise. The firm also engages in research to further the understanding of this nascent space.

About Async Art

Async Art is helping to create a new art revolution built on the Ethereum blockchain. Our users create, collect, and trade programmable art comprising a Master work and Layers that are independently owned and controlled: our users become part of the art themselves.

Launched in February 2020 there has already been over $5M in bid volume on the platform and over $1M in artist sales.

