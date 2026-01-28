ASYST Technologies Launches Opti‑Flex™ Cable Adjuster

Innovative rigid‑flexible design improves headlamp aiming accessibility and accuracy in compact assemblies

KENOSHA, Wis., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASYST Technologies, a leading supplier of automotive lighting aiming and adjustment systems, today announced the launch of its Opti‑Flex™ Cable Adjuster, an innovative solution designed to improve headlamp aiming accessibility in vehicles with increasingly constrained design envelopes.

As advanced LED lighting systems, tighter packaging, and complex exterior styling continue to reshape headlamp architecture, OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers face growing challenges in maintaining reliable aiming access. Traditional stick‑and‑gear systems or fully flexible cables often require design compromises and may suffer from inconsistent torque transmission. The new Opti‑Flex™ Cable Adjuster addresses these limitations by enabling reliable aiming in hard‑to‑reach applications without sacrificing performance.

The Opti‑Flex™ Cable Adjuster features a modular rigid–flexible architecture, that combines controlled torque transfer with improved routing capability. This hybrid design allows engineers to maintain precise aiming while navigating complex lamp housings and restricted access paths—bridging the gap between access constraints and optimal beam alignment.

"As headlamp designs become more compact and sophisticated, maintaining consistent aiming performance has become increasingly challenging," said Scott Fladhammer, Director of Research & Development at ASYST Technologies. "The Opti‑Flex Cable Adjuster was engineered to give designers the access flexibility they need without giving up the precision and repeatability required for modern automotive lighting systems."

Designed for both manufacturing efficiency and end‑use performance, the Opti‑Flex™ Cable Adjuster supports a wide range of headlamp and fog lamp applications and can be configured to meet customer‑specific requirements. In select vehicle architectures, the cable can also be paired with an ASYST Aiming Adjuster to further enhance stability and control in demanding designs.

Key benefits of the Opti‑Flex™ Cable Adjuster include:

Improved access to aiming systems in compact or obstructed layouts

Enhanced torque transfer compared to traditional flexible cables

Adaptable routing for complex lamp geometries

Modular, configurable design with standard and custom input/output options

Corrosion-resistant stainless steel cable structure

The Opti‑Flex™ Cable Adjuster is now available for OEM and Tier 1 evaluation.

About ASYST Technologies

ASYST Technologies is a leading manufacturer of automotive lighting components and engineered plastic solutions. Its comprehensive automotive lighting portfolio includes manual adjusters, micro adjustment systems for LED modules, ball sockets, heat sinks, tolerance compensators, and remote‑access cable solutions, along with a wide range of customizable plastic assemblies. Backed by decades of experience and close collaboration with OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, ASYST delivers innovative, production‑ready components that address real‑world design and manufacturing challenges.

