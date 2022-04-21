At 10.1% CAGR of Global Cyber Security Market Size to Report Spectacular Growth, Revenue to Hit US$210 Billion by 2028 - Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, Cyber security industry accrued ROI of approximately around US$ 139 billion in 2021 and is set to gain income of almost US$ 210 billion in 2028. In addition to this, Cyber security Market is estimated to register highest gains of nearly 10.1% in period of 2022 to 2028. Moreover, Cyber security market is anticipated to gain traction over forthcoming years subject to rise in cyber-attacks with a view of damaging or stealing key information along with stalling business processes. With rise in cybercrimes, cyber terrorism, hacking, and online frauds, deployment of cyber security tools has become need of an hour for every small & big firm. Increase in infiltration of network infrastructure targets and surge in malware attacks as well as cyber wars have resulted in humungous demand for strong cyber security. This has driven expansion of Cyber security market. Strict data protection law enforcement by various firms and evolution of disruptive online systems prone to cyber-attacks has prompted need for cyber security, thereby boosting market growth.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Cyber Security Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Cyber Security Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 10.1% (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Cyber Security Market was valued approximately USD 139 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 210 Billion by 2028.

Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Billion by 2028. North America over forecasting timeframe is subject to rise in high section security breaches leading to humungous demand for cloud application security solutions in countries such as Canada and the U.S.

over forecasting timeframe is subject to rise in high section security breaches leading to humungous demand for cloud application security solutions in countries such as and the U.S. Rise in need for cloud security has resulted in massive necessity of cyber security technologies, thereby boosting cyber security market trends.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Cyber Security Market – By Security Type (Network Security, Cloud Security, Wireless Security, And Others), By Solution (Identity And Access Management (IAM), Encryption, Risk And Compliance Management, Data Loss Prevention, Antivirus & Antimalware, Firewall, And Others), And By Vertical (Aerospace, Government, Financial Services, Telecommunication, Healthcare, And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends And Forecast, 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Cyber Security Market: Overview

Cyber security is the use of technologies, processes, and controls for protecting networks, devices, and confidential data from cyber-attacks. Furthermore, cyber security tools also protect computer system against theft, information disclosure, and software & hardware damage as well as disruption of electronic information in coded format. Moreover, there are various kinds of cyber threats including malware, formjacking, backdoors, cryptojacking, DNS poisoning attacks, and DDoS attacks. Hence, to counter such cyber-attacks, strong cyber security has become a need of the moment.

Industry Dynamics:

Cyber Security Market: Growth Dynamics

Focusing on introducing robust security solutions for safeguarding industrial functions along with combating cyber terrorism.

Rise in cybercrimes over last few years has led to massive financial losses for business, thereby boosting demand for cyber security systems. Additionally, rise in use of e-commerce tools and breakthroughs in disruptive technologies including AI and connected things has resulted in surge of cyber-crimes that can take undue advantage of weak cyber-security. Hence, need for strong cyber-security due to growing cyber security concerns will drive market trends. In addition to this, rise in need for cloud security has resulted in massive necessity of cyber security technologies, thereby boosting cyber security market trends.

Furthermore, rapid expansion of security services in healthcare, manufacturing, and government sectors will proliferate size of cyber security market. In addition to this, key players are focusing on introducing robust security solutions for safeguarding industrial functions along with combating cyber terrorism. This will promulgate scope of cyber security market growth. Citing an instance, in December 2020, IBM Corporation introduced IBM security X-Force for determining cyber-attacks. Apart from this, the firm introduced phishing campaign across nearly six countries.

Cyber Security Market: Segmentation

Government Sector To Contribute Largest Share To Cyber security Market In 2022-2028

Segmental surge over forecasting time interval is due to massive cyber threats & cyber-attacks on government organizations & public utilities. Apart from this, new technologies, supply chain, and encrypted tools used by government agencies are also susceptible to cyber-attacks and hence has resulted in large-scale use of Cyber security systems in government organizations.

Cloud Security Segment To Record Highest CAGR In 2022-2028

Growth of cloud security segment in ensuing years is owing to rising acceptance of cloud-based security solutions by firms. Moreover, data leaks related to cloud services will further prompt segmental growth. Apart from this, increase in malware infiltration risks and data breach issues linked with use of cloud services will proliferate size of cloud security segment over years ahead. Additionally, massive requirement of increasing filtering of web traffic accessing media contents will proliferate expansion of cloud security segment in ensuing years.

List of Key Players of Cyber Security Market:

McAfee Corp.

Symantec Corporation

Zscaler Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation

Sophos Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 139 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 210 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 10.1% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered McAfee Corp., Symantec Corporation, Zscaler, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation, Sophos Ltd., IBM Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Broadcom, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., and Cisco Systems, Inc.

Regional Dominance:

North America Cyber Security Market To Expand Leaps & Bounds By 2028

Growth of cyber security market in North America over forecasting timeframe is subject to rise in high section security breaches leading to humungous demand for cloud application security solutions in countries such as Canada and the U.S. Rise in online e-commerce tools will provide impetus to expansion of cyber security market in North America. Reportedly, regional government executes modern network security protocols for providing improved secured measures for firms.

Global Cyber Security Market is segmented as follows:

Cyber Security Market: By Security Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Network Security

Cloud Security

Wireless Security

Others

Cyber Security Market : By Solution Outlook (2022-2028)

Identity And Access Management (IAM)

Encryption

Risk And Compliance Management

Data Loss Prevention

Antivirus & Antimalware

Firewall

Others

Cyber Security Market : By Vertical Outlook (2022-2028)

Aerospace

Government

Financial Services

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Others

Cyber Security Market : By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Cyber Security Market : https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/cyber-security-market

