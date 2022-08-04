At 12.9% CAGR, Monoclonal Antibody Therapy Market Size to Exceed US$ ~523 billion by 2030| Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global monoclonal antibody therapy market is expected to clock US$ ~523 billion by 2030 owing to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, increased use of hyphenated techniques in monoclonal antibody therapy states Growth Plus Reports

Growth Drivers

The rising occurrence of chronic diseases such as cancer, autoimmune diseases like Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and Alzheimer's disease are leading to the adoption of monoclonal antibody therapy. Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies are aggressively investing in the research and development of innovative biologics and regulatory bodies like the FDA approving these compounds are all driving the monoclonal antibody therapy market.

The global monoclonal antibody therapy market has been analyzed from five different perspectives – type, disease area, production type, end-user, and region.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2021 USD ~ 175.5 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD ~ 523 billion Growth Rate CAGR of ~ 12.9%from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Segments covered Type, Disease Area, Disease Area, End-user Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Excerpts from 'By Type Segmentation'

The global monoclonal antibody therapy market has been segmented majorly into four distinct types:

Human mAb

Chimeric mAb

Humanized mAb

Murine mAb

The market for mAb therapy around the world is dominated by human mAb. Due to the high demand for Humira, which is used to treat a variety of illnesses including ulcerative colitis, arthritis, and Crohn's disease, this dominance is the result. It was the first monoclonal antibody that the FDA had approved. The market for human mAb is also driven by the expansion through technology amalgamation.

However, as per analysis, due to increased investment in research by pharmaceutical firms and the rise in the utilization of humanized mAb therapeutics, the humanized antibody market is anticipated to experience growth during the forecast period.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

The global monoclonal antibody therapy market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

In terms of revenue, North America currently holds the largest revenue share. This attributes to the presence of major key players and products getting approved on a larger scale. Furthermore, industries spending on R&D activities and support from the government in terms of research have paved way for the development of novel monoclonal antibody therapeutics. Also, improved healthcare infrastructure has enhanced the treatment accessibility for the population hence leading to the rising demand for mAb products.

However, it has been also analyzed that the Asia Pacific would experience a rapid growth rate in the forecast period. One of the biggest reasons is that most of the cases of chronic diseases like cancer etc. are concentrated in this region, which is increasing the burden on the economy. Hence, governments in this region are taking measures to come up with cost-effective treatments. The rising medical tourism is also bringing opportunities for many pharmaceutical companies to launch their products. These factors, therefore, are driving the monoclonal antibody therapy market.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent players operating in the monoclonal antibody therapy market are:

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

Bayer AG

Novo Nordisk A/S

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

AstraZeneca plc

Sanofi SA

Abbott Laboratories

Eli Lilly & Company

Mylan N.V

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Merck KgaA

Among others

