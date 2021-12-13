At 13.2% CAGR, Warehouse Robotics Market to hit USD 10912.5 Million by 2027, says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Brandessence Market Research, the warehouse robotics market reached USD 4518.4 million in 2020. The warehouse robotics market analysis promises a robust growth, at CAGR of 13.2%, promising a valuation of USD 10912.5 million by 2027 end. In the first part of 2020, the covid-19 pandemic disrupted supply chains globally. This resulted in production delays, major uncertainties, among other issues for manufacturers. in the second part of 2020, global manufacturers like FANUC Corporation, ABB, Toshiba Corporation, Yaskawa electric corporation automated their manufacturing facilities, signaling a growing intent on part of manufacturers to adapt to the next-generation trend in supply chain logistics.

The warehouse robotics market is undergoing interesting developments globally. According to the Logistics Management group, a supply chain think tank, among large budget companies, the spending on robotics has increased considerably. In 2020, 9% deployed robotics in warehousing management, while 19% are looking into the adoption of robotics. Despite these promising numbers, the use of robotics is down from 17% in 2019, to 9% in 2020. This is due to the limited increase in budget amidst the coronavirus pandemic, high-cost of adoption of robotics, and limited understanding of automation and robotics in production cycles. On the other hand, survey respondents reported packaging (up by 2%), transportation (up by 18%), and truck unloading (up by 4%) as key business applications of robotics.

Warehouse Robotics Market: Competitive Analysis

Key warehouse robotics market opportunities concentrate in the area of pick-pack tasks, full-stack, and hardware-agnostic systems. Furthermore, increasing demand for safety, and ability to operate alongside humans in unpredictable environments also remain key driver of growth. Notable developments in the market include the acquisition of ASTI by ABB. The acquisition valued at $190 million, promises an increased desire on the part of larger players to gain market share, with keen demand in development of industrial robots. Similarly, Dexterity launched its hardware-agnostic line up of robotic systems for warehousing in 2020. It has acquired customers like Kawasaki heavy industries, and promises to simplify automation deployment with end-to-end operational solutions.

Key Players

ABB

Kuka AG

Fanuc

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Amazon Robotics

International business machines

6 River Systems LLC

Locus Robotics

Others

Warehouse Robotics Market: Key Trends

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the share of online sales in total retail sales increased from 16% in 2019 to 19% in 2020. The increase is even more prominent in world's highest connectivity penetrated countries like South Korea. It reported total online share of 25.9% in 2020, rising from 20.8 in 2019. Moreover, the total valuation of e-commerce rose to $26.7 trillion in 2019, up 4% from 2018. According to Shamika Sirimanne, UNCTAD's director of Technology and Logistics, "These statistics show the growing importance of online activities". Growing demand for e-commerce has resulted in increased need to control shipping management, logistics, and operation related to shipping cycle management. The respondents in the first survey reported a growing need for automation in tackling challenges like dock-to-stock cycle time, and on-time shipping. Hence, growth of e-commerce remains a key trend fuelling growth of both automation, and subsequent investment in warehouse robotics.

The covid-19 pandemic has resulted in both cuts in spending globally, and also a cautious approach to the future. This has resulted in increased demand for proven and cost-effective solutions in the warehouse robotics market. According to a senior consultant, Donald Derewecki, with St.Onge, a supply chain solutions company, "Industries are going to spend money appropriate to their budgets, and operational needs. The positive here is that the cost of operation keeps declining, signaling a promising growth in small, and mid-sized companies." Another positive is management in the industry continue to acquire more information about robotics, and realize that the pressure for faster turnaround are only going to intensify as e-commerce takes over global supply chains.

Global Warehouse Robotics Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Autonomous Mobile Robot

Articulated Robots

Cylindrical And SCARA Robots

Collaborative Robots

Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV)

Others

By Functions:

Pick and Place

Palletizing and De-palletizing

Transportation

Packaging

Others

By End-User Industry:

E-commerce

Electronics and Electricals

Automotive

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverage

Chemical

Metal and Machinery

Others

News: Dexterity Launched New Warehouse Robots

On July 24th, 2020; Dexterity launched its "full-stack, hardware-agnostic" robotic systems for warehouses. The startup company said its robots allow customers to automate repetitive pick-pack tasks, and can handle complex manipulations in unpredictable environments. It adds that the robots utilize artificial intelligence, advanced control theory, computer vision, and the sense of touch to adapt quickly, making them safe to work alongside humans. Initial customers include Kawasaki Heavy Industries, a global food manufacturer and distributor, and a worldwide package delivery provider. Dexterity simplified automation deployments by managing the entire process for customers, from end-to-end system design and engineering to deployments with operational guarantees. Unlike existing robotics providers, Dexterity robots are adaptable, mobile and collaborative.

Warehouse Robotics Market: Key Warehouse Robotics Statistics

The robotic installation grew to 383,545 units in 2020, with a modest growth of 0.5%. The 2020 marked a third successful consecutive year for robotics, with a notable increase in 2018 and 2017, both. As mentioned earlier, 2019 remained a difficult year for end-industries, and noted a decline in robotic installation. In 2019, key end-industries like consumer electronics, and automotive also faced trade barriers, as the US, and China remained at loggerheads with each other. However, in 2020, the improved relationship, and other factors upped demand for robotic installations by 29% in electronics, while automotive industry noted an increase of 21%. Apart from these two key industries, the metal and machinery industry increased robotic installations by 11%, plastics and chemicals by 5%, and food and beverage increased demand by 3%.

In 2020, total robotic installation globally reached at 3,014,879. This follows a promising journey of growth in robotics, with increased demand for technological advancements, namely automation. During 2015-2020, the robotic installation around the world increased by 9% CAGR per year. Between 2005-2008, annual number of robotic installations reached 115,000 units, only to experience a drop to 60,000 during the global financial crisis. In 2010, the market again witnessed a promising increase with installations reaching 120,000 total units. The successfully journey of robotic installations continued till 2015, wherein the total installations doubled to 254,000 units, only to mark 300,000 total installations in 2016. The market reached a hallmark in 2018, with the total installations touching the 400,000 mark for the first time in 2018.

Among regions, Asia Pacific remains the largest landscape for growth for robotic installations. In 2020, the region noted 266,452 total installations, with a growth of 7%. The region continues to dominate total global installations, with an installation share of more than 50%. Europe warehouse robotics market witnessed a significant impact of covid-19 pandemic, with a decline of 8% in 2020, following the same trend in 2019. Despite lackluster total growth, key nations like Germany, witnessed steady demand contrary to the dominant trend. On the other hand, key countries like Italy, and France witnessed substantial reduction in demand with a drop of 23%, and 20% respectively in 2020. The robotic market in North America also witnessed decline amidst the pandemic. However, the decrease remained limited to 8% decline in United States in 2020. On the other hand, Canada, and Mexico witnessed more substantial declines.

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Netherland

Turkey

Switzerland

Belgium

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea

Japan

China

India

Australia

Philippines

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Rest Of APAC

South America

Mexico

Colombia

Brazil

Argentina

Peru

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

South Africa

Rest Of MEA

