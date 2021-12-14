At 13.5% Stunning CAGR, Biomarkers Market size (2021-2031) | to hit USD 210.2 billion, Says Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest trending report published by Growth Plus Reports Titled " Biomarkers Market by Offering, Type, Application, Disease Indication – Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031" is expected to clock US$ ~210.2 billion by 2031 owing to growing initiatives for biomarker research and increasing diagnostic applications of biomarkers.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent players operating in the biomarkers market are:

Merck KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

QIAGEN

PerkinElmer Inc

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Enzo Biochem Inc

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc

Meso Scale Diagnostics

LLC

Signosis

bioMérieux SA

Growth Factors

Government bodies and numerous organizations across the globe are implementing several initiatives for development of biomarkers.

For instance, in Sept 2020 , The National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced the launch of Accelerating Medicine Partnership-Schizophrenia, a new public-private partnership.

, The National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced the launch of Accelerating Medicine Partnership-Schizophrenia, a new public-private partnership. The NIH and FDA, along with seven industry and nonprofit partners, aim to improve early therapeutic interventions and targeted treatments for schizophrenia with this initiative. Goals of the partnership includs conducting research into biological markers to identify people at risk for developing schizophrenia, tracking outcomes like symptom progression and defining targets for treatment development.

The partnership's total funding over a 5-year period is anticipated to include $82.5 million from the NIH, $7.5 million from industry partners and $9 million from nonprofit partners.

The global biomarkers market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – Offering, Type, Application, Disease Indication and Region.

Excerpts from 'By Disease Indication Segmentation'

The global biomarkers market has been segmented majorly into five distinct categories depending on disease indication, viz. cancer, cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases, immunological diseases and others (infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, etc.). The cancer segment is expected to be the fastest growing application segment during the forecast period. The growth of the segment can be attributed to rising prevalence of different type of cancers and growing research & development funding from various government & private organizations. Availability of several cancer biomarkers for detection of different kinds of cancer is also expected to propel the growth of the segment in the market.

Excerpts from 'By Region Segmentation'

The global biomarkers market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to command the largest share in the global biomarkers market, followed by Asia Pacific, Europe & Rest of the World (RoW). Factors such as growing prevalence of cancer, presence of large number of pharmaceutical companies, increasing R&D activities, and higher adoption rate of biomarker technologies in personalized medicine and drug discovery & development can be attributed to the growth of the market.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2031 Forecast Period 2021 to 2031 CAGR 13.5% 2031 Market Value USD 210.2 billion Base Year 2020 Historical Data 2018 and 2019 Number of pages 100 - 120 Segment Covered Offerings, Type, Application, Disease Indication

