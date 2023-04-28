At 13.6% CAGR, Global Soil Monitoring Market Size Will Reach USD 1,865.99 Million By 2032: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Soil Monitoring Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Offering (Hardware, Software, Service, Ground-based Sensing, Robotics & Telematics, and Others); By Connectivity; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

"According to research report, the global soil monitoring market size/share was valued at USD 523.88 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1,865.99 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period."

What is Soil Monitoring? How Big is Soil Monitoring Market Size & Share?

Overview

Soil monitoring is extremely crucial for viable soil management. It includes inspecting the soil through soil tests and field surveillance and observing the paces with which soil changes over time. The rapidly rising demand for the soil monitoring market can be attributed to the fact that it permits farmers to gather data about temperature, rainfall, and other metrics over time to trace trends and forecast irrigation requirements.

The demand for soil monitoring systems is increasing as it is rendered effortless to regulate growth rates, productivity, quality, and innumerable diseases and trace the amount required for handling irrigation. There are several mechanisms to utilize these systems in golf courses, farming, research labs, and suburban farming groups.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Stevens Water Monitoring

Soil Scout

Caipos

Meter Group

Elements Materials

Toro Company

Campbell Scientific

Sentek Technologies

Irrometer Company

CropX Technologies

HydroPoint

Manx Technology

SGS Group

Spectrum Technologies

Earth Observing System

Prominent Market Drivers

Advancement of schematic root motif : The soil monitoring systems are extremely favored amidst liberal farmers covering the US, Canada , Israel , China , The Netherlands , and Australia . Soil monitoring market size is expanding as over inundating of the farm pasture can end up in the advancement of a schematic root motif that may influence the nutrients in the soil and trait and supply of the crop. Therefore, soil monitoring is widely accepted amongst farmers in irrigation to obtain the largest yield and superlative crop traits.

: The soil monitoring systems are extremely favored amidst liberal farmers covering the US, , , , , and . Soil monitoring market size is expanding as over inundating of the farm pasture can end up in the advancement of a schematic root motif that may influence the nutrients in the soil and trait and supply of the crop. Therefore, soil monitoring is widely accepted amongst farmers in irrigation to obtain the largest yield and superlative crop traits. Food paucity in overly populated countries : Soil monitoring has become important as the global society is growing speedily, causing food paucity in overly populated countries. Thus the farming factions in such countries encounter supreme pressure to escalate the agricultural harvest in dissimilar ways to address the peril of food reliability for generations to come.

: Soil monitoring has become important as the global society is growing speedily, causing food paucity in overly populated countries. Thus the farming factions in such countries encounter supreme pressure to escalate the agricultural harvest in dissimilar ways to address the peril of food reliability for generations to come. Combining IoT technology : Albeit many mercantile soil monitoring systems are costly for small-scale users, researchers and market players have advanced economic monitoring systems by combining Internet of Things technology. For instance, in India , the researchers at the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore , in association with IIT Bombay, advanced a cost-effective and low-power soil moisture sensor that can precisely decide the water content of the soil.

: Albeit many mercantile soil monitoring systems are costly for small-scale users, researchers and market players have advanced economic monitoring systems by combining Internet of Things technology. For instance, in , the researchers at the Indian Institute of Science, , in association with IIT Bombay, advanced a cost-effective and low-power soil moisture sensor that can precisely decide the water content of the soil. Government disbursement of R&D: Soil monitoring market sales are soaring due to the massive government disbursement of R&D of several inventive agricultural exercises that assists farmers to budget the utilization of obtainable supplies to lessen the disbursement on pesticides, water bill, fertilizers, and alternative details is among one of the important elements impacting the market growth globally.

Top Trends Influencing the Market

Restricted natural resources: Many environmental elements involving diminishing water assets, menacing homes, climate change, and restricted obtainability of natural resources such as arable land and freshwater has cleared the path for market growth, notably over the coming years.

Many environmental elements involving diminishing water assets, menacing homes, climate change, and restricted obtainability of natural resources such as arable land and freshwater has cleared the path for market growth, notably over the coming years. Nitrogen leaching episodes : In August 2022 , Crop X technologies declared the initiation of its contemporary potential for the farm management system that consistently traces the development of slats and nitrogen in the soil. The lately advanced solution is the slightly time-consuming and simpler practice of observing nitrogen leaching episodes and additionally lessens the environmental influence on nitrogen leaching.

: In , Crop X technologies declared the initiation of its contemporary potential for the farm management system that consistently traces the development of slats and nitrogen in the soil. The lately advanced solution is the slightly time-consuming and simpler practice of observing nitrogen leaching episodes and additionally lessens the environmental influence on nitrogen leaching. Scheme agricultural connected ventures: Additionally, lately, soil monitoring systems have acquired high traction globally, and it warrants farmers to make a precise resolution to scheme their agricultural connected ventures. Cost-effective monitoring and sensor gadgets such as tensiometers, gypsum blocks, and exploration are being broadly accepted, covering several applications because of their effortless, flexible, and cheap creation that eases the monitoring of soil surroundings.

Segmental Analysis

The services segment is expected to witness the fastest growth

Based on the offering, the services segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Soil monitoring market demand is on the rise due to the growing usage of heterogeneity of Internet of Things-sanctioned gadgets for both agricultural and non-agricultural motivations and massive development in a number of attached agricultural devices globally.

The wireless segment is expected to hold a significant market share

Based on connectivity, the wireless segment is expected to hold a significant market share. Soil monitoring market trends include escalated usage to evaluate volumetric water content obtainable in the soil with a distant approach. Additionally, massive escalation in the R&D funding and advancement of more progressive and innovative gadgets to untangle the monitoring procedure together with the increasing number of business augmentation activities accepted by prominent firms through acquisition, partnerships, and mergers.

Soil Monitoring Market: Report Scope

Geographic Overview

North America: This region held the largest soil monitoring market share due to increasing consciousness regarding the obtainability of pioneered monitoring systems and escalated acceptance of the sensing and imagery system of agricultural productivity in countries such as the US and Canada, with the existence of dominant market players in the region.

Asia Pacific: This region is anticipated to grow speedily due to growing government sustenance towards water conservation through offering subsidies, trade schemes, and approving inventiveness together with growing agriculture fecundity by administering several technologically progressive agricultural practices.

Browse the Detail Report "Soil Monitoring Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Offering (Hardware, Software, Service, Ground-based Sensing, Robotics & Telematics, and Others); By Connectivity; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/soil-monitoring-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Recent Developments

In November 2022 , Yampa Valley announced the installation of high-tech soil moisture monitoring devices to increase the knowledge and understanding of how dry soils impact the snowmelt and runoff with the continuously warming climate. It will be installed under a partnership with the sustainability council and Center for Western Weather and Weather Extremes.

, Yampa Valley announced the installation of high-tech soil moisture monitoring devices to increase the knowledge and understanding of how dry soils impact the snowmelt and runoff with the continuously warming climate. It will be installed under a partnership with the sustainability council and Center for Western Weather and Weather Extremes. Furthermore, In October 2021 , The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the investment of USD 10 million into a new initiative for monitoring soil carbon on the conservation reserve program. CRP is a very crucial tool in the country's fight to reduce the climate change impacts faced by farmers, foresters, and ranchers.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the soil monitoring market report based on offering, connectivity, application, and region:

By Offering Outlook

Hardware

Software

Services

Ground-based Sensing

Robotics & Telematics

Others

By Connectivity Outlook

Wired

Wireless

By Application Outlook

Agricultural

Non-Agricultural

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , South Korea )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

