At 17.8% Global CAGR of Battery Management Systems Market Share Worth 27478.6 Mn by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global battery management systems market was worth around USD 10,283.1 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 27478.6 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 17.8 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the battery management systems market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the battery management systems market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Battery management systems Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Battery management systems Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 17.8% (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Battery management systems Market was valued approximately USD 10,283.1 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 27478.6 Million by 2028.

Asia Pacific region will also see good growth in demand for battery management systems owing to rising sales of automobiles and increasing automotive production.

region will also see good growth in demand for battery management systems owing to rising sales of automobiles and increasing automotive production. Europe is expected to hold a major market share in the global battery management systems industry landscape and this is wowing to a rising focus on the use of sustainable energy generation in this region.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Battery management systems Market By Battery Type (Lithium Ion, Advanced Lead-Acid, Others), By Type (Motive Battery, Stationary Battery), By Topology (Centralized, Modular, Distributed), By Application (Automotive, Military, Telecommunications, Renewable Energy Systems, UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply), Others), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Battery management systems Market: Overview

Battery management systems are used to manage the use of batteries in multiple applications especially these systems are deployed in automotive applications where effective management of batteries is necessary. The increasing use of electronic components in automotive applications is also projected to boost the adoption of battery management systems through 2028.

The increasing popularity of electric vehicles and shifting focus on multiple energy management sources is predicted to boost the use of battery management systems over the forecast period.

High costs of battery management systems are expected to have a restraining effect on the battery management systems market potential over the forecast period.

Industry Dynamics:

Battery management systems Market: Growth Dynamics

Increasing demand for Electric Vehicles

Advancements in the automotive industry have led to a substantial rise in the use of electronic components in vehicles and the increasing demand to maintain sustainability has driven the demand for electric vehicles which subsequently drives the battery management systems market growth over the forecast period. The Use of battery management systems is crucial in maintaining better regulation of battery and enables efficient use of a battery as well. This is expected to boost the battery management systems demand through 2028.

Battery management systems Market: Restraints

High Cost of Battery management systems to Restrain Market Potential

Battery management systems deploy sensitive sensors and electronics to ensure efficient running and this is what makes the offering an expensive one these high costs are expected to have a restraining effect on the global battery management systems market potential. This factor slows down the adoption of battery management systems in low-income economies and this eventually slows down the global battery management systems market growth in the long run.

Recent Developments

In July 2019 – Vertical Partners West LLC an electrical equipment manufacturer announced a collaboration with Teledyne Energy Systems that will be aimed at expansion of product portfolio.

Global Battery management systems Market: Segmentation

The global battery management systems market is segregated based on battery type, type, application, and region.

By Type, the market is divided into Centralized, Modular, and Distributed. The modular segment is expected to hold a dominant market share over the forecast period and this trend is anticipated to be mostly driven by the use of battery management systems in the automotive industry.

By Application, the battery management systems market is segmented into Automotive, Military, Telecommunications, Renewable Energy Systems, UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply), and Others. The increasing demand for battery management systems in the automotive industry is projected to lead the global battery management systems market growth over the forecast period. This trend is projected to make this segment a majorly dominant one over the forecast period.

List of Key Players of Battery management systems Market:

Leclanche ( Switzerland )

) Lithium Balance ( Denmark )

) Nuvation Engineering (US)

Eberspaecher Vecture ( Canada )

) Storage Battery Systems (US)

Johnson Matthey (UK).

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 10,283.1 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 27478.6 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 17.8% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Leclanche (Switzerland), Lithium Balance (Denmark), Nuvation Engineering (US), Eberspaecher Vecture (Canada), Storage Battery Systems (US), and Johnson Matthey (UK).

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific region will also see good growth in demand for battery management systems

Asia Pacific region will also see good growth in demand for battery management systems owing to rising sales of automobiles and increasing automotive production. China and India are projected to be the most lucrative markets for battery management systems in this region through 2028.

The market for battery management systems in Europe is expected to hold a major market share in the global battery management systems industry landscape and this is wowing to a rising focus on the use of sustainable energy generation in this region. Governments in this region are investing and providing subsidies to promote the use of batteries in multiple sectors. The presence of key automotive manufacturers and rising focus on electric vehicle infrastructure in this region will also be boosting the battery management systems market potential in this region.

Global Battery management systems Market is segmented as follows:

Battery management systems Market: By Battery Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Lithium Ion

Advanced Lead-Acid

Others

Battery management systems Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Motive Battery

Stationary Battery

Battery management systems Market: By Topology Outlook (2022-2028)

Centralized

Modular

Distributed

Battery management systems Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Automotive

Military

Telecommunications

Renewable Energy Systems

UPS (Uninterrupted Power Supply)

Others

Battery management systems Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

