At 19.8% CAGR, Global Cannabis Testing Market Size & Share to Surpass US$ 10.86 Billion By 2028 | Cannabis Testing Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report By Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global cannabis testing market was valued at around USD 1.35 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 10.86 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 19.8 percent over the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Cannabis Testing Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Cannabis Testing Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 19.8 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Cannabis Testing Market was valued approximately USD 1.35 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 10.86 Billion by 2028.

Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Billion by 2028. The existence of a significant number of cultivators, as well as an increase in the number of testing laboratories in the North America region due to strict government restrictions for cannabis producers, are key drivers promoting market growth in this North America region.

region due to strict government restrictions for cannabis producers, are key drivers promoting market growth in this region. The rising legalization of cannabis in several European countries, as well as the expanding use of the plant in drug development & research, are expected to fuel the market for cannabis testing.

The cannabis testing market in the region is tightly regulated, with most countries barring goods having more than 0.3 percent THC, thereby driving the market growth in this region.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Cannabis Testing Market By Technology (Chromatography And Spectroscopy), By Test Type (Potency Testing, Pesticide Screening, Residual Solvent Screening, Heavy Metal Testing, Terpene Testing, And Mycotoxin Testing), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Cannabis Testing Market : Overview

Cannabis testing is the process of analyzing a single sample of cannabis to evaluate CBD, THC, and terpene levels, as well as pollutants and impurities such as mold spores, residual solvents, infection, and pesticide residue. Each state and municipality has the authority to set their own rules and regulations for what must be tested and printed on cannabis labeling. Individual producers may also choose to adhere to more severe guidelines, even having their samples tested for CBG and CBC levels. Only qualified chemists and lab workers are permitted to conduct this testing. Cannabis production and sales were formerly prohibited worldwide for numerous years.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/cannabis-testing-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

188 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Industry Dynamics:

Cannabis Testing Market : Growth Drivers

The market is fostering with medical cannabis legalization and increasing cannabis testing labs.

Medical cannabis has shown to be helpful in a number of medical uses, including lowering intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients, managing muscular spasms in multiple sclerosis patients, boosting appetite in AIDS patients, and minimizing chemotherapy-induced nausea. Medical cannabis is legal in a number of countries due to its health benefits. Italy, Brazil, Israel, the Netherlands, Germany, the United Kingdom, Portugal, Spain, North Korea, Canada, and Australia have all approved it in the last few years. Furthermore, 25 states in the United States legalized medical cannabis, with four states—Alaska, Oregon, Washington, and Colorado legalizing cannabis for use for both recreational and medical purposes. Thus, with the rising legalization of cannabis, an increase in adoption of its testing is been witnessed which in turn is fostering the growth of the global cannabis testing market. In addition to this, the increasing number of cultivators and the growing necessity for the safety & efficacy of cannabis products are also some of the key factors that are fueling the market growth.

Cannabis Testing Market : Restraints

The cannabis testing market may be hampered by a lack of universal testing standards.

For delivering a precise and accurate dose of cannabis for medical purposes, certain standards of quality control and regulation are essential. There is, however, a lack of consistency in quality standards among countries. For example, different states in the United States have varied rules and variances governing medical and adult-use cannabis. Various states have different possession limits. The wide range of legislation governing the use of medical cannabis presents a considerable problem for testing laboratories when assessing the quality of these products. Such disparities between states in the United States and between European countries may stymie business growth.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/cannabis-testing-market

Global Cannabis Testing Market : Opportunities

Growing necessity of heavy metal testing for cannabis is likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

Besides pesticides, microbiological organisms, and residual solvents, heavy metals are one of the most common pollutants detected in cannabis and its derivatives. Furthermore, heavy metals are highly poisonous and can cause poisoning and other issues when exposed. As a result, heavy metal testing for cannabis and its derivatives is becoming extremely prevalent. Several government agencies have made heavy metal testing for cannabis products mandatory. All such factors coupled with the use of advanced instruments like HPLC techniques are likely to generate ample opportunities for the growth of the global cannabis testing market during the forecast period.

Global Cannabis Testing Market : Challenges

High cost associated with the set-up of cannabis testing laboratories acts as a major challenge for the market.

One of the most critical challenges in this market is the high startup expenses for cannabis testing laboratories. These labs must invest a large amount of money in order to purchase and maintain expensive, modern analytical equipment. Accreditations & certifications such as ISO certification processes, software requirements, standardization & upgrades of equipment, and the need for qualified experts all add to the operating costs. Also, because of the ambiguity in the cannabis testing market, many banks refuse to fund or provide any other type of support to these laboratories. Furthermore, several governments are working on a plan to impose taxes on cannabis testing labs. Thus, the high cost associated with the set-up of cannabis testing laboratories poses a major challenge for the market growth.

Global Cannabis Testing Market : Segmentation

The global cannabis testing market is divided based on technology, test type, and region.

Based on the technology, the global market is split into spectroscopy and chromatography. By test type, the market is categorized into mycotoxin testing, terpene testing, heavy metal testing, residual solvent screening, pesticide screening, and potency testing.

Get More Insight before [email protected] : https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/cannabis-testing-market

List of Key Players of Cannabis Testing Market :

Thermo Fisher Scientific

MERCK KGAA

Shimadzu Corporation

Agilent Technologies Inc.

PharmLabs LLC

SC Laboratories Inc.

Steep Hill Inc.

DigiPath Inc.

GreenLeaf Lab

CW ANALYTICAL

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Cannabis Testing Market ?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Cannabis Testing Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Cannabis Testing Market Industry?

What segments does the Cannabis Testing Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Cannabis Testing Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 1.35 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 10.86 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 19.8 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Thermo Fisher Scientific, MERCK KGAA, Shimadzu Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., PharmLabs LLC, SC Laboratories, Inc., Steep Hill Inc., DigiPath, Inc., GreenLeaf Lab, and CW ANALYTICAL, among others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3422

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/cannabis-testing-market

Recent Developments

In February 2022 , ACS Laboratory, the biggest cannabis and hemp cannabis testing laboratory in the eastern United States , introduced an HHC Potency Test and related Metals Testing Bundle targeted at HHC (hexahydrocannabinol) products to strengthen consumer trust and increase product quality. ACS Laboratory currently tests for 23 cannabinoids, more than any other lab in the United States .

, ACS Laboratory, the biggest cannabis and hemp cannabis testing laboratory in the eastern , introduced an HHC Potency Test and related Metals Testing Bundle targeted at HHC (hexahydrocannabinol) products to strengthen consumer trust and increase product quality. ACS Laboratory currently tests for 23 cannabinoids, more than any other lab in . In July 2021 , PureVita Labs opened new hemp and cannabis analytical testing lab to open in Rhode Island . The lab reported that the state health department has granted it permission to sample & test cannabis for contaminants and potency.

Regional Dominance:

North America to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America is estimated to dominate the global cannabis testing market during the forecast period. The existence of a significant number of cultivators in the region, as well as an increase in the number of testing laboratories in the region due to strict government restrictions for cannabis producers, are key drivers promoting market growth in this region. Europe, on the other hand, is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The rising legalization of cannabis in several European countries, as well as the expanding use of the plant in drug development & research, are expected to fuel the market for cannabis testing. In addition, the cannabis testing market in the region is tightly regulated, with most countries barring goods having more than 0.3 percent THC, thereby driving the market growth in this region.

Global Cannabis Testing Market is segmented as follows:

Cannabis Testing Market : By Technology Outlook (2022-2028)

Chromatography

Spectroscopy

Cannabis Testing Market : By Test Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Potency Testing

Pesticide Screening

Residual Solvent Screening

Heavy Metal Testing

Terpene Testing

Mycotoxin Testing

Cannabis Testing Market : By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Cannabis Testing Market : https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-cannabis-testing-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Cannabis Cultivation Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global Cannabis Cultivation Market accrued earnings worth approximately 147.3 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 359.6 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 14.5% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

The global Cannabis Cultivation Market accrued earnings worth approximately 147.3 (USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 359.6 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 14.5% over the period from 2021 to 2028. Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market accrued earnings worth approximately 1.2(USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 2.3 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 11.9% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

The global Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market accrued earnings worth approximately 1.2(USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 2.3 (USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 11.9% over the period from 2021 to 2028. Medical Enzyme Technology Market - Global Industry Analysis: The global Medical Enzyme Technology market accrued earnings worth approximately 4.5(USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 6.7(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 6.2% over the period from 2021 to 2028.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Pharmaceutical Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog : https://zmrblog.com/ | Market Business Insights

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zion Market Research