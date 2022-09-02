At 3.61% CAGR, Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry to Grow by USD 9.78 Billion from 2020 to 2025

Sep 02, 2022, 19:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Y-O-Y growth rate of 2021 for METAL CANS MARKET FOR FOOD AND BEVERAGE INDUSTRY was estimated at 3.24%. Technavio categorizes the global metal cans market for the food and beverage industry as a part of the global metal and glass containers market within the overall global containers and packaging market. The global metal and glass containers market includes products of metal, glass, or plastic containers, including corks and caps. The global containers and packaging market include the combined revenue generated by manufacturers/providers of metal, glass, and plastic containers and paper packaging.
Nowadays, vendors prefer using metal cans for packaging new products. For instance, The mackerel line contains skinless and boneless mackerel fillets in marinades, and the tuna range features hand-picked pieces of tuna infused in oil. Thus, the rising number of launches of food and beverage products in metal cans is expected to drive the growth of the metal cans market for the food and beverage industry during the forecast period.
The major challenge impeding the metal cans market for food and beverage industry market growth is the increasing concerns about BPA present in metal cans. BPA is found to seep into food and beverage from metal containers. Exposure to BPA can cause various health issues which can hinder the growth of the global metal cans market for the food and beverage industry during the forecast period.
Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry 2021-2025: Segmentation
- End-user
- Beverage
- Food
The metal cans market for food and beverage market share growth by the beverage segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increasing launch of new beverages in metal cans is supporting the growth of the segment.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
28% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for metal cans market for food and beverage market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in MEA.
Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:
- Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry size
- Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry trends
- Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry analysis
Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
- Amcor Plc
- Ardagh Group SA
- Ball Corp.
- Berlin Packaging LLC
- COFCO Corp.
- Crown Holdings Inc.
- Fujian Hejin Food Can Industry Co. Ltd.
- J.L. Clark
- National Can Industries Pty Ltd.
- Silgan Holdings Inc.
The metal cans market for food and beverage market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist metal cans market for food and beverage industry growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the metal cans market for food and beverage industry size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the metal cans market for food and beverage industry
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metal cans market for food and beverage industry vendors
|
Metal Cans Market for Food and Beverage Industry Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.61%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 9.78 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.24
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 28%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, China, UK, Japan, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amcor Plc, Ardagh Group SA, Ball Corp., Berlin Packaging LLC, COFCO Corp., Crown Holdings Inc., Fujian Hejin Food Can Industry Co. Ltd., J.L. Clark, National Can Industries Pty Ltd., and Silgan Holdings Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Metal and glass containers market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces analysis
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Beverage - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Beverage - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Food - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 24: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 35: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 40: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 41: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Amcor Plc
- Exhibit 43: Amcor Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 44: Amcor Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 45: ?Amcor Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 46: Amcor Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 47: Amcor Plc - Segment focus
- 10.4 Ardagh Group SA
- Exhibit 48: Ardagh Group SA - Overview
- Exhibit 49: Ardagh Group SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 50: ?Ardagh Group SA - Key news
- Exhibit 51: Ardagh Group SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 52: Ardagh Group SA - Segment focus
- 10.5 Ball Corp.
- Exhibit 53: Ball Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 54: Ball Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 55: ?Ball Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 56: Ball Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: Ball Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Berlin Packaging LLC
- 10.7 COFCO Corp.
- Exhibit 61: COFCO Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 62: COFCO Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 63: COFCO Corp.- Key news
- Exhibit 64: COFCO Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Crown Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 65: Crown Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 66: Crown Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 67: Crown Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 68: Crown Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Fujian Hejin Food Can Industry Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 69: Fujian Hejin Food Can Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Fujian Hejin Food Can Industry Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 71: Fujian Hejin Food Can Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 J.L. Clark
- Exhibit 72: J.L. Clark - Overview
- Exhibit 73: J.L. Clark - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: J.L. Clark- Key news
- Exhibit 75: J.L. Clark - Key offerings
- 10.11 National Can Industries Pty Ltd.
- Exhibit 76: National Can Industries Pty Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 77: National Can Industries Pty Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 78: ?National Can Industries Pty Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 79: National Can Industries Pty Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.12 Silgan Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 80: Silgan Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Silgan Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 82: Silgan Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: Silgan Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 84: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 85: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 86: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 87: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 88: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/metal-cansmarket
SOURCE Technavio
