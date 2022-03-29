At 4.12% CAGR, Frozen Potato Market Size to hit USD 81.69 Billion in 2028, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frozen Potato Market Value is expected to record a valuation of USD 81.69 Billion by 2028, Registering to Accelerate at a 4.12% CAGR, According to the most recent study by Brandessence Market Research

The Global Frozen Potato Market size was Valued at USD 61.58 Billion in 2021. As per the researchers, the frozen potato market size has experienced a huge growth in the last few years with the potato products experiencing an incline of a tremendous growth rate and will be continuing to do so in the coming years. These sales are going to go further high in the domain of the frozen fries considering the wider popularity it has in the accompaniment of the other fast foods. Furthermore, there is a demand for the other potato snacks like the slices, dices and wedges which has been growing.

The covid pandemic has seen the market getting a good amount of growth unlike the rest of the markets and that is because of the lockdowns being imposed and the people looking for simpler options to get their food supplies. Frozen potato chips and the other products like nuggets are growing in demand due to this.

Get Sample of [email protected] https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/595

Frozen Potato Market Scope of Report

The global frozen potato market overall has been expected to see a tremendous growth in the coming years at a decent rate. Potato forms a major staple food in lot of countries and is among the top produced crops. Thus, it stands fourth only after maize, wheat and rice. The consumption can be done in the form of fresh potatoes and the processed potatoes, which may be consumed on residential and commercial scale. Frozen potato is among the best types of the processed potatoes and have become really flexible and convenient; this convenience is mainly in terms of the time it takes to prepare and the nutrients it contains and the vitamins which are preserved naturally to have a longer shelf life.

The frozen potatoes and the various different products that can be obtained by processing the fresh potatoes uses a lot of the advanced machineries and this is done at a lower temperature. They are found in a lot of different forms like the hash brown, shapes, French fries, battered potatoes, topped as well as the other forms of frozen potatoes. The products have been consumed either by the quick service restaurants or at home by customers who are buying it from the retail stores.

There is a further growth in the demand all over the world for the frozen potato and various frozen potato products as they find their presence in the fast-food restaurants due to the rise in the culture of eating out of their home. There is an increase in the culture of the urbanization, rising income and the lowering of tariffs from the World Trade Organization on export and import of the frozen potatoes. An increase in the income of the consumption of frozen French fries and other frozen food made out of the frozen potatoes is also been observed.

Frozen Potato Key Players:

McCain Foods Limited

The Kraft Heinz Company

J.R. Simplot Company

Bart's Potato Company

Aviko B.V

Agristo NV

Greenyard

Himalaya Food International Ltd.

Farm Frites International B.V

Buy Now @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/Checkout?report_id=595

Recent researches have said that the plant-based foods will be taking the world by storm. It is being estimated that the next few years will be seeing a growth of vegan population as the awareness increases about the slaughter of animals and that will be increasing the need for veganism in the coming years. The treatment of animals has become a big issue at the international events. There is an increase in the people who are now drifting towards the plant-based fast food. But the one restraining factor is the researches which suggest that the plant-based food will not be sufficient to satisfy the nutritional requirements of people who have been used to eating meat. Overall, the global frozen potato market will see a growth in the coming years as better and more nutritional products come up.

There has been a growth in the potato output all over the world and it has provided the food manufacturers with a lot of opportunities of providing the food products which are potato based which include the frozen and fresh potato products; the pattern has induced a slew of product launches. The products have a lot of nutritional qualities. The protein, fiber and carbohydrate content of the potatoes has been prompting people to switch to this healthier source. It is also a source of Vitamin C and is rich in dietary fiber which has made the diet conscious consumers go towards the consumption of the potato products. This has increased the frozen potato market share significantly.

Get Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/595

Frozen Potato Manufacturers

The global frozen potato market has been segmented on the basis of end user, product and region. On the basis of product, the global market has been divided into the hash brown, shapes, French fries, sweet potatoes and other segments. Further on the basis of the end user, the global frozen potato market has been segmented into commercial and residential segments. Base on regions, the global market has been segmented into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America and LAMEA. The world has seen a change in the lifestyle all over the world and that has offered a lot of opportunities here. This is going to bring a lot of good fortune for the main players in the global market and that will happen across all of the regions. There has also been a growth throughout in the women workforce and that has been added with the time constraints and the growing ideas of socializing at homes.

By Product:

French Fries

Hash Brown

Shapes

Mashed

Sweet Potatoes/Yam

Battered/Cooked

Twice Baked

Topped/Stuffed

Others

By End User:

Residential

Commercial

Reginal Analysis:

A growing dependence on the nuclear families as well as the younger professionals who reside alone will open more avenues for the growth of the global frozen potato market. Some of the largest frozen potato companies have been focused on the Asia Pacific markets as they are the leading places where the production of the potatoes is going to grow. India and China are going to be the biggest consumers and the producers of the potato-based products and that will really grow the global frozen potato market in these regions.

On Special Requirement Frozen Potato Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France,U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South_Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

Get Full Access of all Report: https://brandessenceresearch.com/food-and-beverage/frozen-potatoes-market-size-and-share

Related Reports:

i-Factor: Live Market intelligence platform

I-Factor is our guaranteed seal to keep our clients ahead of the competition, always. This knowledge platform delivers real-time updates on key economic indicators, competitive landscape, chang ing demand, trends, customized regional insights, and more. The platform visualizes key data points to help make decision making agile, trustworthy, and holistic. Register for free trail here @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/i-factor/login/userRegister

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Website: https://brandessenceresearch.com

Blog: https://brandessenceresearch.com/blog/top-5-automotive-aftermarket-companies-in-global-market-2021 Natural Food Colors Companies

Follow Us: Linkedin

Mr. Vishal Sawant

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155

Asia Office: +917447409162

SOURCE Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited