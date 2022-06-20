At 44.9% CAGR, Printed Battery Market is Expected to Reach USD 2146.4 Million in 2028, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Printed Battery Market size was Valued at USD 110.5 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2146.4 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 44.9% over the forecast period. Printed Battery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Voltage Range (Above 3V, Between 1.5V To 3V, Below 1.5V) By Components (Anode, Electrolyte, Cathode, Collectors) By Application (Packaging, Consumer Electronics, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Wearable Devices), Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2028.

The rising demand for printed batteries in medical devices also drives the growth of the global printed battery market. Personal care, pharmaceutical, and medical equipment, and cosmetic patches are the main beneficiaries of printed batteries. The growing adoption of wireless healthcare monitoring systems and mobile medical devices is also contributing to the growth of the global printed battery market. Many hospitals are implementing various technologies such as mobile health applications, sensors, and remote patient monitoring to improve health care delivery. For instance, as per the news published, on April 10th, 2019; Ilika launched a tiny new solid-state battery for medical devices.

Printed Battery Market: Competitive Analysis

The important players in the global printed battery market are companies like Samsung SDI Co., Ltd., Enfucell Oy Ltd., Ultralife Corporation, Blue Spark Technologies, and LG Chem Ltd. These companies have thrived on innovation. It is important for them to capitalize on what is a relatively fresh market and that will happen only when they can reduce the costs of making this product. The companies engage in sharing market with the mergers and acquisitions. This will be considered as an essential nature with the growth in the market being linear to the overall innovation in the market.

Recent Developments

Sakuu Corporation Announced the Pilot Facility for 3D Printed Solid-State Battery: On August 18th, 2021; Sakuu Corporation announced the launch of a pilot line with the capacity to produce solid-state batteries up to 2.5 MWh per year. Sakuu's 3D printing technology is designed to produce solid-state batteries that are 50% smaller and 30% lighter than current lithium-ion batteries, as well as less expensive to produce at higher volumes.

Evonik and InnovativeLab Launched New Battery Technology: On March 19th, 2021; Evonik introduced new material technology for printable batteries at LOPEC Virtual Display. With the company InnovationLab, a group of specialized chemists demonstrates the integration of TAeTTOOz technology into printed electronics to open up new applications. TAeTTOOz was developed based on the so-called redox polymer of Creavis, Evonik's strategic innovation unit.

Printed Battery Market: Key Drivers

Mobile phones, watches as well as the medical devices has been leading to the rising demands for the miniaturized components of the electronic devices. Many of the compact electronic systems as well as devices have been developed all over the world. As the conventional batteries are posing a challenge to the reduction in electronic device size, it has further caused an increase in the demand for lightweight, compact and the printed flexible batteries. Furthermore, the shrinkage in the form factors of wearable devices which are also implantable has led to the demand for smaller batteries. These implantable and wearable medical devices may also move from the stage of design to marketplace only when the miniaturized markets are used for powering them. These are batteries which require to be lightweight and thin for the integration of the wearable devices.

The Printed Battery Market Share is going to grow as the technologies used for the manufacture of printed flexible batteries differ from a particular manufacturer to the other based on the specifications of manufacturers. These are batteries which are manufactured only for a few electronic devices, therefore resulting in the issues of compatibility if used with the other devices. Thus, the absence of the standards which are being followed in the development of the batteries is going to act as a major hampering factor for this market.

The global printed battery market analysis shows that the wireless sensors have been adopted all over the world rapidly due to the advancing internet of things as well as the wireless sensor technologies. The energy harvesting technologies like the printable batteries have emerged as a viable supply option of power for the embedded systems, therefore leading to the usage of the wireless sensors in the applications where they had not been used earlier. The Micro batteries enable the energy harvest owing to form factors which are superior, have an ultra-thin profile and low leakage characteristics. The increase in adoption of the energy harvesting based wireless sensors that is autonomous has been touted to act as an opportunity for growth for the printed battery market.

The batteries have the several distinctive features like the higher flexibility, easy portability, lightweight, higher power as well as excellent energy density. This market for the lithium-ion batteries has been growing at a very good pace. Though, the fabrication of the batteries is going to be a lot more challenging than conventional batteries. During the lithium-ion fabrication, it has become essential for the achievement in an optimal match in between the core components like the nanostructured electrode materials as well as solid electrolytes shape conformable as well as soft current collectors. This has enabled the batteries for maintaining the stable electrochemical performance even when they are deformed for fitting powered devices. Though, the process of fabrication of the lithium-ion batteries has been costly over the years.

The printed battery market report says that it requires the complex screenings of the soft current collectors, solid-state electrolytes, electrode materials and the full lithium-ion battery cell assemblies. There are studies which are being undertaken for focusing on the understanding fundamentally and simulation of printable batteries. Furthermore, there has been research carried out for testing the performance and reliability of batteries which are not explored easily using technologies and that creates a major challenge for this kind of batteries.

Printed Battery Market: Key Trends

The adoption of the printed batteries in the global market was subject to impressive growth recently because of the adoption of the printed batteries in consumer electronics and energy harvesting applications. These have driven the market growth. This meant that the pandemic though has ended up being a negative for the market across all the different applications and that meant that the growth experienced a steep decline. The supply chains were restricted, and global economic disruptions caused a lack of adoption in this market. The global printed battery market 2022 is going to grow though with the world getting back to normal.

Printed Battery Market: Segmentation Analysis

In terms of segmentation, the global printed battery market will see growth in the <10 mAh segment as it finds its usage extensively in the medical devices which are used for monitoring. The below 1.5 voltage segment is also going to show decent amount of growth as there is going to be a great amount of acceptance of devices which use this kind of a battery.

Printed Battery Market: Regional Analysis

The global printed battery market will be accounting for the largest share in the North American sector as it is the market where major players are there and there is smart packaging, smart cards and wearable devices adoption extensively. The North American market has developed a great amount of acceptance for these devices and that will have them see continuous growth in the market in coming years.

