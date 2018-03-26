At $458 Million, Mega Millions Jackpot is Fourth-Largest on Record

In Pennsylvania, Mega Millions tickets are sold until 9:59 p.m. on drawing nights. Players might want to consider playing early to avoid the possibility of encountering lines at retailers. A Mega Millions ticket costs $2.

The Pennsylvania Lottery offers Pool Play forms palottery.com for the convenience of players who are pooling ticket purchases with their friends, which is a fun way to play responsibly.

Pennsylvania has sold two jackpot-winning Mega Millions tickets since joining the game in 2010. The state's largest Mega Millions jackpot was a $91.8 million cash-value prize claimed by a Virginia man in 2015.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Visit palottery.com for details on how to play.

About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed nearly $28 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.

Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.

Visit palottery.com for winning numbers, rules, chances of winning, and to join the VIP Players Club for second chances to win. Install our official mobile app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter @PALottery.

