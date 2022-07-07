At 5.1% CAGR, Lead Acid Battery Market worth $59.97 Billion by 2028 - Exclusive Report by Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lead Acid Battery Market is valued at USD 42.33 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 59.97 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period. Lead Acid Battery Market Size, Share, And Trends Analysis Report By Construction Method (Flooded, Valve Regulated Sealed Lead-Acid Battery) By Product (SLI, Stationary, Motive) By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket) By Application (Automotive, UPA, Telecom, Others) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 – 2028.

The global lead acid battery market is expected to see a good amount of growth in the coming years and the market is going to grow as there is an excessive adoption of the lead acid batteries in the UPS and automobile segment along with a few developments in the methods of manufacturing. The increase in demand for the product in the off-grid power generation will grow the size of the market.

Get Sample of [email protected] https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestSample/PostId/1996

Lead Acid Battery Market: Competitive Analysis

The global lead acid battery market companies 2021 include the following major players East Penn Manufacturing Co.; ATLASBX Co. Ltd.; Exide Technologies; Johnson Controls; C&D Technologies, Inc; NorthStar Amara Raja Corporation GS Yuasa Corp.; Narada Power Source Co., Ltd.; Leoch International Technology Ltd and Crown Battery Manufacturing. The global lead acid battery market key players work on the flow of information and exchange of technology through which they can make their product better. Innovation is also going to be at the forefront for all these companies going forward.

Furukawa Electric Co

Hitachi Chemical Company

Narada Power Source Co

SiteTel Sweden AB (NorthStar)

Clarios

Leoch International Technolog

Yokohama Batteries Sdn. Bhd.

Enersys, Exide Industries Ltd.

East Penn Manufacturing Co.

Chaowei Power Holdings Limited.

Zhangzhou Huawei Power Supply Technology Co

B. B. Battery

Camel Group Co

Shandong Sacred Sun Power Sources Co

Others

Lead Acid Battery Market: Key Drivers

The global lead acid battery market growth has been driven by the development in the industry of transportation along with the increase in the energy storage application and is expected to drive the industry demand in the future. The rapid increase in the commercial vehicle, passenger car and motorcycle manufacturing industries is also going to drive the demand for the product. The growth in the demand for UPS in different sectors like the oil and gas, banking, healthcare, and chemicals is driving the demand positively.

Among the restraining factors in this market is the lead content presence as the battery material and that poses adverse effect on our environment. Further, the decline in cost of the lithium batteries has stalled the demands owing primarily to the advancements in technology offered by the batteries. The continuous reduction in cost is going reinforce more on the lithium-ion in the different markets of energy storage and that is going to restrain the market too. But the advancements in the automotive industries particularly in the emerging countries is going to be expected to come up and create opportunities in this market.

Increasing demand in the pollution free electric automobiles in addition with the technological advancements is going to be projected to fuel the demand in the coming years. Increase in the vehicle manufacturing in the emerging companies and that has been expected to grow the expansion in the world for this market. There are new technologies which are coming in and are also being shared. Further there are stringent guidelines being imposed that are leading to an increasing growth in the market.

Lead Acid Battery Market: Key Trends

The global lead acid battery market trends suggest that the growth in the SLI applications in the automotive industry and the growth in the renewable energy production along with the higher demand for energy storage devices, the expansion of the telecom industry in the countries in the developed and developing countries is leading the development in the coming years. There is greater need for the UPS systems as the power back up which causes an increased adoption of the lead-acid batteries in the form of the cost-competitive energy. Though, the adoption along with the popularity of the lithium-ion batteries hampers the global lead acid battery market size to a great extent.

Get Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/1996

Recent Developments

News- Birla Carbon Launched Energy Storage Solutions

On November 26th, 2021; The carbon black solutions manufacturer launched its Conductex e and Conductex i variety of products for lithium ion and lead acid battery applications at The Battery Show Europe 2021. With this launch, the company aimed at reaching out to energy storage market businesses in Europe and globally.

Recyclus Opened First Lead-Acid Battery Recycling Plant in England

On January 31st, 2022; Minerals PLF, a London-based Technology company announced that Recyclus Group Ltd., a 49% Technology Minerals-owned company, has started its first lead-acid battery recycling plant in Tipton, England.

Lead Acid Battery Market: Segmentation Analysis

In terms of segmentation, the flooded lead acid battery sector has been the biggest segment in terms of the construction method in the last few years. They are expected to lose market share now with the higher maintenance costs in addition to the complex construction. Though the increase in demand for the stationary application is going to fuel the growth in the market. Among the leading application segments was the automotive sector in terms of the revenue growth. The extensive usage in the batteries used in automotive manufacturing is going to show the growth as a result of the automotive segment increasing in different emerging nations and the growth in disposable incomes along with the betterment of distribution channels will lead to the growth in the overall market and this segment Starting, Lighting, and Ignition (SLI) batteries are going to be the largest in terms of revenue even though the demand will lessen in comparison to what it has been over the years. the applications that require high power keep the market influence positive and continue to cause positive amount of growth in the market.

Lead Acid Battery Market: Regional Analysis

The global lead acid battery market 2022 will show the greatest growth in the Asia Pacific market with the market share being highest in the coming years. The growth in the construction industry in the emerging economies is going to drive the utilization of the lead acid battery. The rise in the disposable incomes in the countries like India, China and Vietnam is going to see a great amount of growth in the coming years. The Asia pacific segment is also going to be the most lucrative in this market in terms of the growth in the coming year due to the increase in storage batteries in India and China. Moreover, the favourable regulations by government will be encouraging growth with foreign direct investment coming in to the market.

On Special Requirement Lead Acid Battery Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

Get Full Access of all Report: https://brandessenceresearch.com/battery/lead-acid-battery-market-size

Related Reports:

Lithium Ion Battery Materials Market is expected to reach USD 16.14 Billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 15.1% over the forecast period

is expected to reach by 2025 with a CAGR of 15.1% over the forecast period Electric Vehicle Battery Management System Market Size and Forecast to 2025

Size and Forecast to 2025 Battery Market is valued at USD 22.26 Billion by 2027 with the CAGR of 4.32% over the forecast period.

is valued at by 2027 with the CAGR of 4.32% over the forecast period. Flexible Battery Market is expected to reach USD 602.5 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 25.6% over the forecast period.

is expected to reach by 2028 with a CAGR of 25.6% over the forecast period. Zinc-Bromine Battery Market is expected to reach USD 172.54 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 24.7% over the forecast period.

i-Factor: Live Market intelligence platform

I-Factor is our guaranteed seal to keep our clients ahead of the competition, always. This knowledge platform delivers real-time updates on key economic indicators, competitive landscape, chang ing demand, trends, customized regional insights, and more. The platform visualizes key data points to help make decision making agile, trustworthy, and holistic. Register for free @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/i-factor/login/userRegister

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence market research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in Pune, India and our sales office is in London.

Follow Us: Linkedin

Mr. Vishal Sawant

Email: [email protected]

Email: [email protected]

Corporate Sales: +44-2038074155

Asia Office: +917447409162

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392316/BEMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Private Limited