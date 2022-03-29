At 5.6% CAGR, Global Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 101.45 Billion By 2028: Industry Trends, Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, PVC industry gathered revenue worth about US$ 78.90 billion in 2021 and is slated to accumulate returns of approx. US$ 101.45 billion by 2028. In addition to this, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market is set to register CAGR of nearly 5.6% in 2022-2028. Apparently, surge in PVC market size over forecasting timeline is due to massive use of PVC in packaging activities. In addition to this, use of PVC in carpet backing and biomedical applications will proliferate market size. Reportedly, PVC is third most extensively produced synthetic plastic polymer across globe with nearly 21 million tons of PVC produced annually. Since last five decades, PVC exhibited ability of fulfilling demand for single use pre-sterilized medical component in healthcare sector. Furthermore, use of PVC as substitute product for glass and rubber will drive business space. Massive use of PVC in construction activities will prop up progression of PVC market in upcoming years.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "PVC Market- By Product Type (Rigid PVC and Flexible PVC) and By Application (Pipes & Fittings, Wires & Cables, Films & Sheets, and Bottles): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2022–2028." into their research database.

PVC Market: Overview

Poly vinyl chloride is a polymer in which over half content by weight comprises of chlorine. The compound is manufactured by vinyl chloride monomer polymerization. It is available in rigid and flexible forms. Additionally, PVC is extensively utilized plastic resin in medical equipment and nearly one-fourth of all plastic medical components are made up from PVC. The compound exhibits high chemical resistance & stability and it is compatible with blood bag & drug delivery applications. The compound formulations demonstrate toughness and strength. Moreover, the product can be utilized in different kinds of temperatures and also maintains flexibility as well as durability at reduced temperatures.

Industry Dynamics:

PVC Market: Growth Dynamics

Growth of PVC market over forecasting timeline is owing to reduced costs and high performance that it imparts to plastics. In addition to this, large amount of plasticizers are utilized for minimizing rigidity and this can result in massive market demand. Furthermore, PVC flooring is ease to deploy, can be recycled, can be easily cleaned, and has ability to improve visual appeal of room. Moreover, the compound is utilized in roofing across building & construction sector. Additionally, the compound is utilized in various sectors due to requirement of low maintenance and durability.

Apparently, rise in spending capacity and increase in allocation of funds for construction sector will scale up size of PVC market in ensuing years. Large-scale use of poly vinyl chloride in selective packaging for medical equipment and apparatus will embellish market trends. Apart from this, bottle sleeving and electronic & consumer product packaging demand will boost scope of PVC industry in ensuing years.

Pipes & Fittings Segment To Lead Application Landscape By 2028

Growth of pipes & fittings segment over forecasting period is owing to large-scale usage of PVC in pipes & fittings in building constructions. In addition to this, thriving commercial & household sectors will boost segmental surge in upcoming years.

List of Key Players of PVC Market:

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Kem One

Vinnolit GmbH & Co. KG

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd

Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co. Ltd.

Mexichem S.A.B. de C.V.

Formosa Plastics Group

INEOS Group Ltd

Solvay S.A.

AXIALL Corporation.

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the PVC Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.6% (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the PVC Market was valued approximately USD 78.90 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 101.45 billion by 2028.

billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly billion by 2028. Giant manufacturers in Asia Pacific zone will promote growth of Asia Pacific PVC industry in ensuing years.

Regional Dominance:

Asia Pacific PVC Market To Expand Leaps & Bounds Over 2022-2028

Expansion of regional market in next six years is due to rise in production of compound in countries such as China. A prominent increase in population of sub-continent and surging urbanization will steer growth of regional market over forecasting years. Presence of giant manufacturers in Asia Pacific zone will promote growth of Asia Pacific PVC industry in ensuing years.

Global PVC Market is segmented as follows:

PVC Market: By Product Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Rigid PVC

Flexible PVC

PVC Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Pipes & Fittings

Wires & Cables

Films & Sheets

Bottles

PVC Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

