At 5.8% CAGR, Global Microbial Fermentation Technology Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 3,017.9 Million by 2028: Industry Trends, Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The Microbial Fermentation Technology Market was worth around USD 2,151.8 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 3,017.9 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.8 percent over the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Microbial Fermentation Technology Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Microbial Fermentation Technology Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.8 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Microbial Fermentation Technology Market was valued approximately USD 2,151.8 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 3,017.9 Million by 2028.

Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Million by 2028. The massive increase in the geriatric population, China's highly developed chemical industry, cutting-edge research in biotechnology and healthcare, rising disposable incomes, and changing lifestyles in developing countries all contribute to these countries' strong economic prospects.

highly developed chemical industry, cutting-edge research in biotechnology and healthcare, rising disposable incomes, and changing lifestyles in developing countries all contribute to these countries' strong economic prospects. Individuals in these areas are more drawn to clubs and bars, resulting in increased sales of alcoholic beverages on the market.

Sales related to the sale of alcoholic beverages through establishments such as hotels, restaurants, pubs, and bars.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Microbial Fermentation Technology Market By Product (Medical, Industrial, Alcohol Beverages, Food, and Feed Products). By End User (Bio-Pharmaceutical industries, Food and Feed industries, Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs), Academic Research Institutes, and Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Microbial Fermentation Technology Market: Overview

Microbial fermentation is secondary metabolites that microorganisms such as fungus and actinomycetes make. Under particular growth conditions, microorganisms are capable of converting inexpensive carbon sources (starch, glucose, sucrose, etc.) and nitrogen sources (soybean flour, cotton-seed flour, peptone, etc.) into extremely valuable APIs or critical intermediates (such as amino acids, vitamins, antibiotics) (nutrients, temperature, PH, oxygen supply). Depleting fossil fuel reserves and rising gasoline prices have created a demand in the chemical sector for diverse products such as amino acids, alcohols, enzymes, alkaloids, and so on, which may be made using microbial fermentation technology. These factors are expected to promote market growth throughout the estimated period. Rising consumer awareness of new goods, as well as technological advancements in fermentation technology as a result of research, are projected to drive market expansion. In the coming years, more output and lower prices can help drive market expansion. Moreover, growth in urbanization and higher per capita expenditure on luxury food and beverage goods in developing countries such as the Asia Pacific and Latin America are also expected to drive market expansion.

Industry Dynamics:

Microbial Fermentation Technology Market: Growth Dynamics

Drivers:

Fermentation technology has been a popular biological process in a variety of industrial applications for many decades due to its low cost, high specificity, ease of response, and versatility. While microbial fermentation has historically been employed mainly for food preservation, it has experienced a significant increase in application in recent years due to promising results and the prospect of developing new bioprocesses and products with its assistance. Modern industry has extended applications to generate a wide range of biotechnology products, including biofuels, biochemicals, biopharmaceuticals, biosimilar, and biomolecules, by combining the basic idea of fermentation technology with developments in genetic engineering. Furthermore, rising gasoline prices and dwindling fossil fuel reserves have broadened the applicability of the microbial fermentation process in the chemical sector, producing products such as alcohols, enzymes, organic acids, amino acids, vitamins, alkaloids, and Xanthan. Rising global demand for these goods is expected to play a significant effect in assisting the global microbial fermentation market to expand at a promising rate in the coming years.

Restraints:

Microbial fermentation is a slow inefficient process that is anticipated to produce a significant barrier in terms of fulfilling the demand cycle. In addition, the cost associated with the storage of the product and the process of fertilization is quite high. Moreover, some of the end products of Microbial fermentation are toxic to nature such as ethanol which is very toxic to plants.

Global Microbial Fermentation Technology Market: Segmentation

The Microbial Fermentation Technology Market is segregated based on Product, and End User.

By Product, the market is classified into Medical, Industrial, Alcohol Beverages, Food, and Feed Products. The alcohol beverages product segment is expected to dominate the global microbial fermentation technology market in the forecast period because of the rising popularity of alcoholic beverages among teenagers and youngsters, the growing urban populace, technological improvements, the segment's continual product introduction, and the growing number of lounges and bars. The desire among consumers to try new flavors is expected to drive demand for flavored alcoholic beverages over the forecast period. The continuous introduction of new flavors of alcoholic beverages in order to attract consumers and enhance sales over time is also expected to fuel demand for microbial fermentation.

By End User, the market is classified into Bio-Pharmaceutical industries, Food and Feed industries, Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs), Academic Research Institutes, and Others. The chemical industries, alcohol breweries, and wineries owned the largest share of the market. The rising global demand for alcohol is the primary driver of the segment's growth over the predicted period. Individuals all over the world are becoming more drawn to clubs and bars, which are growing trade sales of alcoholic beverages. The term "on trade sales" refers to the sale of alcoholic beverages through establishments such as hotels, restaurants, pubs, and bars.

List of Key Players of Microbial Fermentation Technology Market:

Biocon

Danone Ltd.

Lonza

United Breweries Ltd.

Amyris

Novozymes

TerraVia Holdings Inc.

BioVecta

DSM

F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 2,151.8 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 3,017.9 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.8 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Biocon, Danone Ltd., Lonza, United Breweries Ltd., Amyris, Novozymes, TerraVia Holdings, Inc., BioVecta, DSM, F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2696

Regional Dominance:

Increase in demand for innovative medication candidates.

During the projection period, Asia-Pacific will be the major market in the global microbial fermentation technology market. China, India, and other emerging markets are likely to rise the most. The massive increase in the geriatric population, China's highly developed chemical industry, cutting-edge research in biotechnology and healthcare, rising disposable incomes, and changing lifestyles in developing countries all contribute to these countries' strong economic prospects. Furthermore, increased spending capacity, the high frequency of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, and the resulting increase in demand for innovative medication candidates will drive regional market expansion in the near future.

The North American market is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Individuals in these areas are more drawn to clubs and bars, resulting in increased sales of alcoholic beverages on the market. In the trade, sales related to the sale of alcoholic beverages through establishments such as hotels, restaurants, pubs, and bars. This factor is estimated to drive the regional market.

Global Microbial Fermentation Technology Market is segmented as follows:

Microbial Fermentation Technology Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2028)

Medical

Industrial

Alcohol Beverages

Food and Feed Product

Microbial Fermentation Technology Market: By End-User Outlook (2022-2028)

Bio-Pharmaceutical industries

Food and Feed Industry

Contract Research Organizations (CROs) and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs)

Academic Research Institutes

Others

Microbial Fermentation Technology Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

