At 5.80% CAGR, the Global Laminated Glass Market is Projected to Reach Worth USD 29,021.41 million By 2028: Industry Trends & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global laminated glass market was worth around USD 20,692.10 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 29,021.41 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.80 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the laminated glass market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the laminated glass market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Laminated Glass Market Reports:

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Laminated Glass Market By Interlayer (Polyviny Butyral, lonoplast Polymer, Others) By End-use (Construction, Automobile) and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Laminated Glass Market: Overview

Laminated Glass is a glass that is held together by a polymer and does not shatter even if damaged and this makes it a highly safe option to regular glass which shatters and the shattered shards are dangerous and can even prove to be the cause of major fatal wounds. Increasing focus on safety in the construction industry has bolstered the demand for laminated glass and this trend will be prevalent over the forecast period.

Increasing demand from construction and automotive industries, rising popularity among constructors, increasing scope of use on exterior and interior applications are some factors that propel laminated glass market growth through 2028.

However, high costs of laminated glass are expected to be a major barrier to laminated glass market growth and this is expected to especially restrain market potential in emerging economies with less spending potential.

Industry Dynamics:

Laminated Glass Market: Growth Dynamics

Increasing use in construction and building applications to Boost Growth

Demand for infrastructure development is paramount in recent times and this trend is only expected to grow over the forecast period. Glass has become a crucial element in the construction industry and this is projected to drive the sales of laminated glass through 2028. Extensive use of glass in interior, as well as exterior construction and building applications alike, is also expected to boost laminated glass market potential over the forecast period. Added safety aspects into modern designs with laminated glass is also expected to help laminated glass market growth through 2028.

Laminated Glass Market: Restraints

High Initial Investment to Restrain Laminated glass Market Growth

Laminated glass is expensive as compared to normal glass and this is a major factor that could constrain the growth of the market over the forecast. The high-cost factor is especially concerning for the economies with lower spending potential where companies and individuals alike cannot afford to invest in this high-quality glass. The aspect of irreparability with glass will also come into play and restrain adoption to a certain and extent and this will further drag down laminated glass market growth through the forecast period.

Laminated Glass Market: Segmentation

The global Laminated Glass market is segregated based on inter layer, end use, and region.

By end use, the market is divided into construction and automobile. The construction segment accounts for majority of laminated glass sales and is projected to remain the most lucrative segment through the forecast period. The increasing adoption of laminated glass in the automotive sector will also aid the laminated glass market growth through 2028. Rising construction activity across the globe will also play a crucial role in driving the demand for laminated glass.

Recent Developments

In June 2019 – Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. a leading name in manufacturing industry announced a partnership with the Tokyo Institute of Technology to increase research scope in the fields of glass, ceramics, and other materials

List of Key Players of Laminated Glass Market:

Saint-Gobain S.A. ( France )

) AGC Inc.( Japan )

) Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Central Glass Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Sisecam Group ( Turkey )

) Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation ( Taiwan )

) Guardian Industries Corporation (US)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. ( China )

) CGS Holdings Co. Ltd. ( China

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Schott AG ( Germany ).

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Laminated Glass Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Laminated Glass Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Laminated Glass Market Industry?

What segments does the Laminated Glass Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Laminated Glass Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 20,692.10 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 29,021.41 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.80% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), AGC Inc., (Japan), Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan), Central Glass Co. Ltd. (Japan), Sisecam Group (Turkey), Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation (Taiwan), Guardian Industries Corporation (US), Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. (China), CGS Holdings Co. Ltd. (China, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd. (China) and Schott AG (Germany). Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/456

Regional Dominance:

The Asia Pacific will emerge as a highly rewarding market for laminated glass manufacturers owing to rising construction activity in this region which is majorly driven on the back of increasing demand for infrastructure development. Emerging economies of China and India are anticipated to be major markets in this region owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization that is propelling construction activity. The rising use of laminated glass in residential and commercial construction applications will also fuel laminated glass market potential in this region. Apart from this, supportive government initiatives in infrastructure development will also aid laminated glass market growth over the forecast period.

North American laminated glass market will see high demand for laminated glass from rising residential construction activity and high spending potential in this region will favor laminated glass market growth in the long run.

Global Laminated Glass Market is segmented as follows:

Laminated Glass Market: By Interlayer Outlook (2022-2028)

Polyviny Butyral

Ionoplast Polymer

Others

Laminated Glass Market: By End-Use Sector Outlook (2022-2028)

Construction

Automobile

Laminated Glass Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

