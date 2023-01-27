At 6.2% CAGR, Global Soda Ash Market Size/Trends Projected to Grow USD 33.10 Billion by 2030: According to Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Soda Ash Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Density (Light, Dense); By End-Use (Glass & Ceramics, Soaps & Detergents, Paper & Pulp, Metallurgy, Chemicals, Water Treatment, Others); By Type; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

According the recent research study, the global soda ash market size & trends was valued at USD 19.79 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 33.10 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

What is Soda Ash? How Big is Soda Ash Market Size & Share?

Overview

Soda ash, also called sodium carbonate, is a chemical compound with the formula Na2CO3. It is commonly used in different industries, such as the manufacturing of glass, lithium-ion batteries, and dry powder detergents. It is also utilized in the food and pharmaceutical industries, as well as cleaning the air and soften water. Other applications include paper and pulp production, cleaning products, stain removers, and laundry conditioners.

Soda ash is water-soluble, and it can form slightly alkaline solutions when dissolved in water. The natural procedures produce a limited amount of sodium carbonate. Thus it is usually manufactured through synthetic processes, including the Solvay process. The soda ash market size is majorly driven by the use of soda ash as an essential material in glass production, mainly flat glass and container glass coating.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Ciech SA

DCW Limited

FMC Corporation

GHCL Limited

Nirma Limited

OCI Chemical

Oriental Chemical

Soda Sanayii

Solvay SA

Tata Chemicals

Growth Driving Factors

Increasing applications of soda ash in various industries to push the market growth

The market is gaining high demand due to the product's increasing usage in the manufacturing of soda-lime-silica glass, glass containers, flat glass, and among other glass industries. Growing demand for flat glass for the housing, automotive, and commercial building industries is driving the soda ash market. sales Also, rising demand for container glass for consumer products is fueling the industry demand. A surge in glass and ceramics production due to the increased sales of automobiles and growing construction activities is another factor expected to boost the soda ash industry's growth.

Moreover, soda ash is increasingly used in the manufacturing of soaps, detergents, and shampoos as they have the ability to maintain the pH level of water, which is further expected to propel the market growth. Emerging applications of this industry, like rechargeable batteries and metallurgical processes, are enhancing the industry's expansion. In addition, increasing demand for soda ash in pharmaceutical companies is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities in the soda ash market over the forecast period.

Recent Developments

In December 2021 , Sisecam, the Turkish glassmaker, announced acquisition of 60% of Ciner's soda business in the U.S.

Segmental Analysis

The dense segment dominated the market

Based on density, the dense segment witnessed the largest soda ash market share as the soda ash has high density and it is a quality product. These types are largely used as raw materials in various industries, such as the glass industry and detergent and paper production. Further, the light segment is anticipated to register the highest growth rate throughout the foreseen period due to its emerging application in soap & detergents. It is also used in the production of soap, paste, powdered, and detergents.

The synthetic category accounted for the highest revenue share

By type, the synthetic segment held the greatest market share. Further, the natural soda ash segment is predicted to generate significant revenue in 2021 as the soda ash produced from natural sources is cost-effective than synthetic production. Also, natural soda ash uses less energy and includes fewer impurities. These advantages are boosting segment growth.

The soaps & detergents segment is likely to capture the largest CAGR over the foreseen period

In terms of the end-use soda ash market, the segmentation of the soaps & detergents segment is predicted to acquire a major CAGR throughout the projected period. Soda ash is majorly used in the production of soaps & detergents as it prevents the hard water from sticking to the detergent. Soda ash also has surfactant qualities and high alkalinity and thus, they are prominently used in soaps and powdered detergents.

Soda Ash Market: Report Scope & Trends

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 33.10 Billion Market size value in 2021 USD 19.79 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 6.2% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Ciech SA, DCW Limited, FMC Corporation, GHCL Limited, Nirma Limited, OCI Chemical, Oriental Chemical, Soda Sanayii, Solvay SA, and Tata Chemicals Segments Covered By Density, By Type, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North America witnesses the major revenue share

Based on geography, soda ash market demand in North America dominates the market because the U.S. is the world's largest producer of natural soda ash. The growing demand for ash in the detergent and glass industry is driving market growth in the region. Also, the large presence of leading global market players in the region is supporting the growth of the market.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to capture the highest market share over the assessment period owing to the increasing developments in construction, chemicals, and soaps & detergents sectors. There is a high consumer base for soda ash in China and India due to its increased demand across industries like construction, cleaning chemicals, paper textiles, and glass.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the soda ash market report on the basis of density, type, end-use, and region:

By Density Outlook

Light

Dense

By Type Outlook

Synthetic

Natural

By End-Use Outlook

Glass & Ceramics

Soaps & Detergents

Paper & Pulp

Metallurgy

Chemicals

Water Treatment

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , South Korea )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

