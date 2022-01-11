At 6.3% CAGR, Acne Treatment Market Anticipated to Reach 19.03 Billion, globally by 2028, says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Brandessence Market Research, the Acne Treatment Market size reached USD 12.41 Billion in 2021. The Acne Treatment market is likely to grow at robust CAGR of 6.3%, and reach size of USD 19.03 Billion by 2028 end.

This Report is Mainly Focusing On Bellow Acne Treatment Companies:

ALLERGAN

Stiefel Laboratories, Inc.

Galderma S.A.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Valeant

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Roche Holding AG

Bayer AG

Patients suffering from Acne account for eight largest group of diseased patients worldwide. The findings published in the Global Burden of Disease Project, created by the University Of Washington School Of Medicine, also reveals some other promising insights. The university findings note that skin diseases of all types, increased Disability Adjusted Life Years (DALY) by 8% in Canada, during 1990-2017. It also increased Mortality Adjusted Life years (YLL) by 4%, and Years Lived With Disability (YLD) by 8%. Acne continues to remain a debilitating conditions for many, with as many as 50 million people affected in key regions like the US. In 2013, the American Academy of Dermatology Association estimated that the conditions led to USD 1.2 billion in costs, due to treatment and lost productivity. Furthermore, 5.1 million patients opted for medical treatment for acne in 2013, with primary patients being young adults, and children. Growing awareness about impact of Acne on self-esteem, socio-economic status, and life in general remains a key driver of growth globally.

Acne Treatment Market report is segmented on the basis of type, By Treatment Modality, By End User, By Medication, By Therapeutic Devices and region & country level.

By Type:

Cystic Acne

Inflammatory Acne

Post-Surgical/Wound Acne

By Treatment Modality:

Oral

Topical

By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

By Medication:

Retinoid

Antibiotics

By Therapeutic Devices:

Lasers

Microdermabrader

Dermabradors

Others

Acne Treatment Market: Covid-19 Impact

The covid-19 had an adverse impact on the growth of the acne treatment market, despite the fact that globally, pharmacies remained open. Like the treatment many other diseases, covid-19 pandemic delayed treatment, while simultaneously disrupting supplies. The year 2020 witnessed resurgence of growth in the acne treatment market, with non-surgical acne related treatments like full field ablative, witnessing tremendous growth. For example, in 2020, the treatment resulted in 225,141 non-surgical procedures globally. The figure rose from 190,978 non-surgical procedures globally in 2019, marking a promising 17.9% growth.

Acne Treatment Market: Opportunity Analysis

Europe remains the most important market in the global acne treatment market. The region accounted for €76.7 billion in revenues in cosmetic retail sales in 2020. Countries like Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, and Poland remain largest contributor to its growth, while Germany leads with €14 billion in revenues. Animal testing and increased demand for natural ingredients pose some concerns to growth in this region. However, increased funding for research and development promise growing alternatives to animal testing. According to Cosmetics Europe, an industry association, modest estimates put the total R&D funding of European cosmetic manufacturers at €2.35 billion in 2017. Major cosmetic companies in the European region spend an average of 5% on R&D, as part of their annual turnover. Growing demand in key regions like Europe, and increased interest in R&D to fuel launch of new cosmetic products remain promising drivers of growth in the acne treatment market.

Acne Treatment Market: Notable Development

Sanofi, a key global vaccine manufacturer acquired Origimm Biotechnology, a company specializing in skin disease, in December 2021. The acquisition is important development in the acne treatment market, because it may introduce a vaccine-based acne treatment to current repertoire of established treatments. The acquisition agreement is expected to provide Sanofi with the licensing rights to ORI-001, a therapeutic vaccine to treat acne vulgaris. The vaccine based on recombinant protein, entered primary clinical study in third quarter of 2021. Sanofi is expected to leverage its own messenger RNA platform to prepare the vaccine for further trials, before the final approval.

