At 6.3% CAGR, Global Automated Suturing Devices Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 1,081.7 Million By 2030: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Market Research recently published a research report on "Automated Suturing Devices Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Disposable, Reusable); By End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" in its research database.

According to recent research study, the global automated suturing devices market size & share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2022 and 2030. The automated suturing devices industry revenue of USD 632.3 Million in 2021 is expected to grow up to USD 1,081.7 Million By 2030.

What is Automated Suturing Devices? How Big is Market Share of Automated Suturing Devices?

Report Overview

Automated Suturing Devices are equipment that is used to suture wounds or repair injuries. These instruments especially help the medical practitioner in suturing procedures during open surgery and minimally invasive surgery. With maximum accuracy, they use these devices in the applications such as gynecology, orthopedic, cardiovascular surgery, ophthalmology, etc. Automated suturing devices can be operated both manually and automatically. In addition, these devices find applications such as cardiovascular surgery, orthopedic surgery, laparoscopy, and other medical devices.

Automated suturing devices are available in both forms reusable and disposable. Reusable automated suturing devices are utilized to suture tissue after surgery or wound and they do not need to be disposed of as medical waste after use. While disposable suture devices are used to protect patients from infection and need to be disposed of after completion of a single procedure. Therefore, this boosts the growth of the automated suturing devices market. The growth in automobile accidents is fueling the demand for automated suturing devices.

Request Sample Copy of "Automated Suturing Devices Market" Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/automated-suturing-devices-market/request-for-sample

The Contents of the Report Include:

A collection of past data, events, and resulting forecasts.

Analysis of the automated suturing devices market on a regional and global level, including its growth estimates

In-depth global automated suturing devices market segmentation by type, application, and regions

Profiles on the industry players with their sales, returns, market position

An up-to-date market analysis covers the latest market trends and technological developments.

A comprehensive evaluation of all opportunities and risks in the global automated suturing devices market

The market dynamics competitive environment for offering you a competitive edge of the major market.

A proprietary forecast of the economic scenario of the industry.

Top Market Players Are:

Apollo Endosurgery

BD

Boston Scientific

EndoEvolution

LSI Solutions Inc.

Medtronic

Smith & Nephew

Sutrue

For Additional Information and to Know Available Discount on this Report, Request Here

Automated Suturing Devices Market: Driving Factors

The increase in the cases of chronic conditions such as heart attacks due to unhealthy eating routines and a busy lifestyle is driving the growth of the global automated suturing devices market. The rise in the elderly population, increase in the number of surgical procedures, increased cases of trauma, obesity, and increase in the adoption rate of minimally invasive procedures are expected to accelerate the market growth. Further, factors such as fluctuating lifestyle and the growing minimally invasive surgeries including endoscopic surgeries, appendectomy surgeries, gynecologic surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, laparoscopic surgeries, and plastic and reconstructive surgeries are also contributing to the market expansion. Moreover, the rising advancements in the surgical processes are also favoring the growing demand for automated suturing devices.

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/12331

Automated Suturing Devices Market: Report Dynamics and Industry Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 1,081.7 million Market size value in 2021 USD 632.3 million CAGR Estimation 6.3% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Companies Apollo Endosurgery, BD, Boston Scientific, EndoEvolution, LSI Solutions, Inc., Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, and Sutrue. Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By End-Use, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Also Read, Press Release on Automated Suturing Devices Market Size Worth $1,081.7 Million By 2030 | CAGR: 6.3%

Automated Suturing Devices Market: Segmentation

Based on product, the automated suturing devices market is segmented into disposable and reusable.

Based on application, the automated suturing devices market is segmented into cardiac, orthopedic, ophthalmic, dental, gastrointestinal, gynecological, and others.

Based on end-use, the automated suturing devices market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospital segment is anticipated to hold the most significant revenue share in the global automated suturing devices market and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the forecast period.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/automated-suturing-devices-market/inquire-before-buying

Geographic Overview: Automated Suturing Devices Market

Based on geography, North America dominated the market with the largest market share owing to the rising geriatric population and the growing number of surgical procedures. The rising demand for robot-assisted minimally invasive operations is anticipated to accelerate the demand for automated suturing devices.

Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to generate the fastest growth rate over the projected period. This growth can be attributed to the rising chronic disorders burden and increasing consumer awareness. Several companies are focusing on acquiring strategies to develop and commercialize new treatment options for patients. This factor is anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Browse the Detail Report "Automated Suturing Devices Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Disposable, Reusable); By End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/automated-suturing-devices-market

For Immediate Purchase OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

The market is primarily segmented based on product, application, end-use, and region.

Automated Suturing Devices Market: By Product Outlook

Disposable

Reusable

Automated Suturing Devices Market: By Application Outlook

Cardiac

Orthopedic

Gastrointestinal

Ophthalmic

Dental

Gynecological

Others

Automated Suturing Devices Market: By End-Use Outlook

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

What is the growth potential of the automated suturing devices market?

Which regional market will emerge as a pioneer in the upcoming years?

Which application segment will experience strong growth?

What growth opportunities might arise in the automated suturing devices industry in future?

What are the most significant challenges that the market could face in the future?

Who are the key companies on the global automated suturing devices market?

What are the main trends that are positively impacting the growth of the automated suturing devices market?

What growth strategies are the players considering staying in the market?

Browse More Related Reports:

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow US: LinkedIn | twitter

SOURCE Polaris Market Research