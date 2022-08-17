At 6.5% CAGR, Global Styrenic Polymers Market Size & Share to Surpass US$ 4646.6 Million By 2028 | Styrenic Polymers Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report By Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global styrenic polymers market size was worth USD 3,184.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 4,646.6 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.5 percent over the forecast period.

Styrenic Polymers Market: Overview

Styrenic polymers are cost-effective plastics that comprise a class of widely used plastic goods with styrene as their main component. With their amorphous form, these polymers can be treated easily over a wide temperature range and well above their softening point. In contrast to other partially crystalline polymers, styrenic polymers do not have a clearly defined melting point. As a result, these polymers may be processed more quickly and with higher dimensional stability and superior mechanical qualities. The polystyrene, expandable polystyrene, styrene-acrylonitrile, styrene-methyl methacrylate, acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene, and acrylonitrile-styrene-acrylate copolymers, as well as mixtures of these polymers with polyphenylene ether (PPE) and polycarbonate, are examples of styrene (PC). Styrenic polymers are used to make a wide range of home items, including cups, utensils, furniture, and kitchen appliances. They are also used to make consumer electronics, auto parts, sports and recreational equipment, boats, and sturdy, lightweight packaging materials. The increased use of styrenic polymers in the automotive industry is one of the key drivers fueling market expansion. With the increased worries about reducing the overall weight of cars to comply with strict pollution standards, there is a rising need for plastics in this industry. The high cost of styrenic polymers is anticipated to hamper the market expansion compared to other thermoplastic materials.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Styrenic Polymers Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Styrenic Polymers Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.5 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Styrenic Polymers Market was valued at approximately USD 3184.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 4646.6 million by 2028.

million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly million by 2028. Styrene is converted into polystyrene by the suspension polymerization process. Polystyrene, a flexible material, creates appliances such as air conditioners, microwaves, stoves, and refrigerators.

In the automotive industry, polystyrene is highly sought after because it can be used to create foam that absorbs sound and absorbs energy in door panels, trim, vehicle knobs, and instrument panels.

Styrene is known to have long-term consequences on humans' central nervous system (CNS), including hearing loss, weakness, depression, headache, and peripheral neuropathy.

With a market share of more than 50% of the global styrenic polymers market in 2021, the Asia-Pacific region's market dominated the whole market.

region's market dominated the whole market. In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that styrenic polymers will be mostly consumed by the automobile industries in India , China , Japan , South Korea , and Thailand .

, , , , and . With significant contributions from China , India , and Southeast Asian nations, among other growing economies, the Asian-Pacific region's automobile sector is the largest internationally.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Styrenic Polymers Market By Products (Polystyrene (PS), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS), Expanded Polystyrene (EPS), Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR), Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR), and Other Polymers), By Application (Building & Construction, Automotive Industry, Packaging, Medical, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Styrenic Polymers Market: Growth Drivers

The demand for styrenics is increasing, which will enhance the growth of the market.

The market for styrenics is developing due to the rise in polystyrene consumption. Styrene is converted into polystyrene by the suspension polymerization process. Polystyrene, a flexible material, creates appliances such as air conditioners, microwaves, stoves, and refrigerators. In the packaging industry, polystyrene is frequently utilized because it keeps food fresher for longer. In the automotive industry, polystyrene is highly sought after because it can be used to create foam that absorbs sound and absorbs energy in door panels, trim, vehicle knobs, and instrument panels. Thus, the market has expanded due to the high demand for polystyrene. The global styrenics polymers market will continue to rise at a quick clip due to the rapidly expanding urbanization. A rise in market value will also result from increased trade through air travel. The market is expected to expand due to the rise of the consumer products, packaging, and industrial sectors.

Styrenic Polymers Market: Restraints

Negative effects on the environment and health will restrict the growth of the market.

Utilizing styrene increases health and environmental problems, which shrinks its market. Styrene is largely used in the production of plastics and other resins. Styrene is known to have long-term consequences on humans' central nervous system (CNS), including hearing loss, weakness, depression, headache, and peripheral neuropathy. Humans experience mucous membrane, ocular, and gastrointestinal symptoms from short-term styrene exposure. Animals who ingest styrene experience effects on their liver, blood, kidney, and stomach. Styrene's harmful impacts on the environment and human health restrict the global styrenic polymers market growth.

Global Styrenic Polymers Market: Segmentation

The global styrenic polymers market has been segmented into product, application, and region.

Based on product, the worldwide styrenic polymers market is segmented into polystyrene (PS), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), expanded polystyrene (EPS), unsaturated polyester resin (UPR), styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR), and other polymers. In 2021, the polystyrene segment dominated the market. The demand for environmentally friendly, lightweight products with long lifespans combined with improved thermal insulation has increased, which is anticipated to drive market growth for polystyrene trends. More packaged products are being purchased in these nations due to rising per capita incomes, particularly the growing middle class. Polystyrene's usage for packaging manufactured goods has expanded along with its demand and production.

Based on application, the global styrenic polymers market is segmented into building and construction, automotive industry, packaging, medical, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, and others. The medical application of styrene polymers dominated the market in 2021. Medical applications use a range of styrenic polymers, including SMMA, ABS, SAN, MABS, SBCs, MBS, and others. The market for medical styrenic polymers is dominated by polystyrene, one of the most popular styrenic copolymer kinds. This is partly because it has many good characteristics, including aesthetics, color stability, and melt flow consistency. Styrenic polymers are frequently utilized in packaging, IV solution bags, textiles, containers, multi-flow devices, and other applications.

List of Key Players in Styrenic Polymers Market:

BASF

Lanxess AG

SABIC

Styron LLC

The Dow Chemical Company

Chevron Philips Chemical Company

Chi Mei Corporation

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Nova Chemicals Corporation

Total S.A.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 3184.5 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 4646.6 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6.5 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered BASF, Lanxess AG, SABIC, Styron LLC, The Dow Chemical Company, Chevron Philips Chemical Company, Chi Mei Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Nova Chemicals Corporation, and Total S.A. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/551

Regional Dominance:

The Asia Pacific dominated the styrenic polymers market in 2021.

With a market share of more than 50% of the global styrenic polymers market in 2021, the Asia-Pacific region's market dominated the whole market. The region's consumer goods and automotive industries significantly contribute to the regional market expansion. In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that styrenic polymers will be mostly consumed by the automobile industries in India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand. With significant contributions from China, India, and Southeast Asian nations, among other growing economies, the Asian-Pacific region's automobile sector is the largest internationally. While India is the most lucrative market for these polymers, China is predicted to be the region's largest market for styrenic polymers. Demand for these polymers is increasing in the local market because of the growing requirement to reduce component weight and fuel consumption and meet aesthetic appeals.

Global Styrenic Polymers Market is segmented as follows:

Styrenic Polymers Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2028)

Polystyrene (PS)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

Unsaturated Polyester Resin (UPR)

Styrene-Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Other Polymers

Styrenic Polymers Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Building and Construction

Automotive industry

Packaging

Medical

Electrical and electronics

Consumer goods

Others

Styrenic Polymers Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

