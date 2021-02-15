At 6.55 % CAGR, Connected Hand Hygiene Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 539.90 Million by 2026, says Brandessence Market Research

PUNE, India, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Demand for Connected Hand Hygiene market size, in terms of revenue, was worth of USD 354.44 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 539.90 Million in 2026, with CAGR of 6.55% from 2020 to 2026.

Hand hygiene is one of the major steps which can help to avoid the spread of infectious diseases. Connected hand hygiene systems are designed to examine healthcare environment, educate, and remind personal of hand washing event and provide data to drive accurate and precise compliance. Additionally, New age solutions such as internet of things, cloud, artificial intelligence, and others have facilitated real-time monitoring and controlling the hygiene compliance of healthcare facilities, and other governmental and non-governmental facilities. Increasing technological advancements to develop more innovative connected hand hygiene products such as electronic and video hand hygiene monitoring systems are also supplementing the demand for connected hand hygiene systems.

The global connected hand hygiene market research reports segments as follows: The study provides a crucial view of global connected health hand hygiene market by segmenting the market based on component, end-user and region & country level. On the basis of component, global connected health hand hygiene market is classified as hardware and software. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into healthcare, food services and facility management.

The component segment of global connected hand hygiene market is dominated by hardware by capturing the largest market share 58.95% in year 2019. The end-user segment of global connected hand hygiene market is dominated by healthcare by capturing the largest market share 61.93% in year 2019.

By Component

Hardware

Software

By End User

Healthcare

Food Service

Facility Management

Key Companies Covered by Brandessence Market Research in the connected hand hygiene market: GOJO Industries, DebMED (SC Johnson), GWA NosoEx (NosoEx is a technology and Company is GWA), STANLEY Healthcare, SCA Tork EasyCube (Essity), Ecolab, SafeHaven (Georgia-Pacific pro), Others

Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and increasing prevalence of healthcare associate infections are the major factors driving the demand for the connected hand hygiene products & services. Monitoring hand hygiene compliance is considered a critical aspect of an effective hand hygiene program. Electronic monitoring systems vary from simple systems that track only the number of times that soap, or hand sanitizer is dispensed, to more complex systems that association information on the timing of hand hygiene dispensing and the location of a healthcare worker to provide an estimate of compliance. Moreover, hospitals with automated hand hygiene monitoring systems have an advantage during this pandemic with the ability to quickly gather robust hand hygiene data with minimal investment of personnel time. Thus, healthcare workers operate in an environment that has a heavy workload, multitasking, and responsibilities. Implementation and deployment of the novel hand hygiene compliance monitoring systems take these factors into account and provide enhanced solutions for ensuring hand hygiene at all settings in any healthcare facility. However, high investment costs for the electronic hand hygiene monitoring systems these factors may hamper the market growth. In spite of that, increasing technological advancements may offer an opportunity for the further growth of the market in the coming future.

North America is expected to capture the significant share of the global dominating connected hand hygiene market within the forecast period. Increasing coronavirus cases and rapidly growing healthcare associated infections are the major factors driving the growth of the connected hand hygiene market in this region. In addition, increasing initiatives by hospitals, organizations & commercial setups to proactively offer hand hygiene solutions to their employees and growing demand for hand hygiene solutions due to shift in consumer behavior for personal hygiene are also supplementing the market growth in this region. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness as an emerging region in the global connected hand hygiene market due to the increasing infectious diseases and government initiatives to increase awareness regarding the benefits of connected health hygiene products in this region.

As there is a poor hand hygiene practice in public health institutions such as hospitals, clinics, schools, and nursing homes and which is the most likely cause of the spread of various bacterial diseases. Thus, proper hand hygiene is the single biggest defense against spread of diseases and therefore the caregivers' compliance with hand hygiene is one of the most effective devices for preventing Healthcare Associated Infections (HAIs) in such institutions.

Connected hand-hygiene stations are the new technological innovation with the traditional hand hygiene system, as it uses a combination Wireless Sensor Networks (WSN) and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technologies for monitoring the hand hygiene compliance rate. These cloud-connected hand hygiene stations can cooperate to detect hand hygiene events in real-time and help measuring the hand hygiene compliance at large-scale health-care facilities where it is deployed. These developments are coming about due to the rise of the Internet of Things (IoT) as a concept where ordinary items are upgraded to include Internet connectivity, and this gives them the ability to communicate information in real-time.

Some of the Major Trends of Connected Hand Hygiene Market are as follows:

Wristbands: As proper hand hygiene is the single biggest defense against spreading disease, connected hand-hygiene stations monitor hand hygiene compliance in real time with any time a healthcare professional comes near a patient without washing their hands sensor beeps of the wristbands for reminding them of their duty to treat their patients with clean hands.

User-Worn Badge: It is a high-tech to solve a very low-tech problem such as the lack of routine handwashing by healthcare employees and other users. This solution is not only records data about hand hygiene and enables analysis at the individual, group or institutional level but also it offers real-time, proactive alerts to staff of potential, missed opportunities to cleanse their hands.

Internet of Things (IoT) Devices: Internet of things (IoT) devices are trending as these devices for soap dispensers can ensure that people wash their hands properly for over 20 seconds as per the World Health Organization guidelines for COVID-19. This device will glow, beep, and play a musical tone for more than 20 seconds to help people disinfect their hands properly & it is splash-proof device which can be mounted on any liquid soap dispenser and operates using a battery.

