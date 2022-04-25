At 7.1% Global CAGR of Dairy Ingredients Market Size Worth $95502.25 Million, by 2028: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global dairy ingredient market was worth around USD 63281.50 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 95502.25 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7.1 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the Dairy Ingredient market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the Dairy Ingredient market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Dairy Ingredient Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Dairy Ingredient Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.1% (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Dairy Ingredient Market was valued approximately USD 63281.50 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 95502.25 Million by 2028.

Dairy Ingredient in the Asia Pacific region is projected to exhibit growth at the fastest CAGR through 2028.

region is projected to exhibit growth at the fastest CAGR through 2028. Europe and North America are also expected to see high demand for Dairy Ingredient and the Dairy Ingredient manufacturers are projected to have lucrative opportunities in these regions over the forecast period.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Dairy Ingredient Market By Source (Milk, Whey), By Type (Milk Powder, Whey Protein, Milk Protein, Third- Generation Ingredient, Casein, Butter Milk Powder, Whey Permeate, Lactose), By Application (Pediatric, Sports Nutrition, Medical Nutrition, Functional Food, Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy, Animal Feed, Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Dairy Ingredient Market: Overview

The dairy ingredients market is anticipated to see good growth over the forecast period owing to the rise in consumption of dairy ingredients and this is expected to be a major trend driving market potential over the forecast period. Increasing focus on health and fitness is also expected to boost the Dairy Ingredient market growth over the forecast period.

Rising population, increasing consumption of Dairy Ingredient, and increasing demand for Dairy Ingredient in multiple food sectors are other factors that will influence the Dairy Ingredient market potential in the long run. However, the increasing popularity of veganism and the presence of plant based alternatives are expected to have a major restraining effect on the Dairy Ingredient market potential through the forecast period.

Industry Dynamics:

Dairy Ingredient Market: Growth Dynamics

Increasing Health Awareness

The global population has become more aware of their health than ever before in wake of the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing popularity of preventive healthcare on a global scale and this is expected to drive the Dairy Ingredient market growth as dairy ingredients comprise some of the most common nutrition required for a healthy and balanced diet across the world. High demand for protein based foods will be a major trend that will further bolster the Dairy Ingredient market potential over the forecast period.

Dairy Ingredient Market: Restraints

The emergence of Alternatives and veganism

Dairy Ingredients are mostly animal derived but the vegetarian population has announced a war against these products and asking for cruelty free products that are purely plat derived and this is expected to hamper the Dairy Ingredient market potential through 2028. The increasing popularity of veganism is also expected to have a major hindering effect on the Dairy Ingredient market. Rising research and development for plant based protein and increasing availability of plant based products will also result in drop of sales for Dairy Ingredient through 2028.

Dairy Ingredient Market: Segmentation

The global Dairy Ingredient market is segregated based on type, source, application, and region.

By Application, the Dairy Ingredient market is segmented into Pediatric, Sports Nutrition, Medical Nutrition, Functional Food, Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy, Animal Feed, and Others. The bakery and confectionery segment is projected to hold a dominant outlook over the forecast period as the use of dairy ingredients in this application increases. Increasing use of skimmed milk and dried milk in this application is expected to propel the Dairy Ingredient market growth over the forecast period.

By contract type, the Dairy Ingredient Market is segmented into Standard Service Contract and Customized Service Contract. The standard service contract segment is expected to have a bright outlook over the forecast period.

Recent Developments

In January 2021 – Fonterra and Royal DSM major firms operating in food sciences industry announced their efforts to team up and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from their facilities in new Zealand.

List of Key Players of Dairy Ingredient Market:

Nestle S.A.

Fonterra Cooperative Group

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Arla Foods

Lactalis Group

Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Agropur Cooperative

Schreiber Foods Inc.

Savencia S.A.

Glanbia PLC.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (AMUL)

Meiji Holdings Co.Ltd.

Mengniu Dairy Co.Ltd.

Megmilk Snow Brand Co.Ltd.

Yili China

Saputo Inc.

Kraft Heinz Company

Agropur Inc

Morinaga Milk Co.Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Dairy Ingredient Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Dairy Ingredient Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Dairy Ingredient Market Industry?

What segments does the Dairy Ingredient Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Dairy Ingredient Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 63281.50 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 95502.25 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 7.1% 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Nestle S.A., Fonterra Cooperative Group, Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Arla Foods, Lactalis Group, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Agropur Cooperative, Schreiber Foods Inc., Savencia S.A., Glanbia PLC., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (AMUL), Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Mengniu Dairy Co., Ltd., Megmilk Snow Brand Co., Ltd., Yili China, Saputo Inc., Kraft Heinz Company, Agropur Inc, Morinaga Milk Co., Ltd. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1077

Regional Dominance:

The market for Dairy Ingredient in the Asia Pacific region is projected to exhibit growth at the fastest CAGR through 2028. The increasing consumption of dairy products by the rising population in nations of China, India, and Indonesia is expected to be a major factor propelling the Dairy Ingredient market growth in this region. Increasing health awareness and the rising availability of Dairy Ingredient are also expected to shape the market potential in this region. The increasing popularity of fitness trends and rising demand for protein and protein based foods are also expected to be prominent trends driving the Dairy Ingredient market growth in this region.

Europe and North America are also expected to see high demand for Dairy Ingredient and the Dairy Ingredient manufacturers are projected to have lucrative opportunities in these regions over the forecast period. However, rising veganism in these regions is expected to restrain the market from growing at its full potential.

Global Dairy Ingredient Market is segmented as follows:

Dairy Ingredient Market: By Source Outlook (2022-2028)

Milk

Whey

Dairy Ingredient Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Milk Powder

Whey Protein

Milk Protein

Third- Generation Ingredient

Casein

Butter Milk Powder

Whey Permeate

Lactose

Dairy Ingredient Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Milk Powder

Whey Protein

Milk Protein

Third- Generation Ingredient

Casein

Butter Milk Powder

Whey Permeate

Lactose

Dairy Ingredient Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

