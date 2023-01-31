At 7.5% CAGR, Global Peptide Synthesis Market Size & Share to Surpass US$ 845.68 million By 2028 | Peptide Synthesis Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report By Facts and Factors

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, The global Peptide Synthesis market size was estimated to be worth roughly USD 509.74 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 845.68 million by 2028. The global Peptide Synthesis market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% during the forecast period.

Peptide Synthesis Market: Overview

There have been numerous technological advancements to aid in the creation and synthesis of peptides, which have gained significant popularity in the healthcare and nutrition sectors. Both enzymatic and chemical peptide synthesis follow this trend. The market is growing as a result of the use of peptides in the pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare sectors. In addition to other lifestyle issues, peptides have a wide range of applications in the treatment of cancer, diabetes, and obesity. Peptide treatments are being more widely employed in oncology and metabolic illnesses as a result of the increased prevalence of these metabolic and lifestyle diseases. Approximately 463 million people worldwide have diabetes as of 2019, and that number is projected to rise to 700 million by 2045, according to a poll released by the International Diabetes Federation in 2020. Over 90% of diabetes cases globally are of type 2, making it the most prevalent kind of diabetes.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/peptide-synthesis-market

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global Peptide Synthesis market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.5% over the forecast period (2022-2028).

In terms of revenue, the global Peptide Synthesis market size was valued at around USD 509.74 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 845.68 million by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2028. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. Based on product segmentation, reagents were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on technology segmentation, liquid phase peptide was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on application segmentation, therapeutics was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on end-user segmentation, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Peptide Synthesis Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Product (Reagents, Equipment & Services), By Technology (Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS), Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS) & Hybrid Technology), By Application (Therapeutics, Diagnosis & Research), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization/Contract Research Organization and Academic & Research Institutes), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Peptide Synthesis Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing use of peptides in pharmaceutical drugs to drive market growth.

Peptides are extremely potent and targeted pharmacological ingredients. They are used in a wide variety of therapeutic fields because of the diversity of their biological actions. Due to their broad chemical space, high biological activity, high specificity, relative simplicity of synthesis, ready availability, and low toxicity, peptides are increasingly being considered as possible active medicinal components. Peptides bring in billions of dollars in three important therapeutic areas: oncology, diabetes, and obesity. The need for peptides is also rising for the treatment of renal failure, uncommon disorders, and cardiovascular and neurological illnesses. There are already more than 100 peptide-based medications available. This number is expected to grow significantly, with approximately 700 peptide drugs and therapeutic peptides currently in clinical trials in preclinical development

Peptide Synthesis Market: Restraints

Lack of a unified set of regulations for therapeutic peptides to restrict market expansion.

Peptide-based medications are within the category of biologics, both small and large molecules. Peptides have created a number of regulatory issues due to their position on the cusp between usual tiny chemicals and large proteins. The majority of these medications are produced chemically. Although diverse peptide medications have a similar production method, they all have quite different action mechanisms. Therefore, it is a difficult challenge to create a uniform set of regulatory rules that can successfully address the safety and quality requirements for such a diverse group of molecular entities with various special modes of action. There are no official regulatory agency guidelines for creating this class of treatments.

Additionally, there is a disagreement on the regulatory approval of peptide-based medicines between the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) is responsible for peptide drug evaluation, however, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) prefers a centralized process to the mutual recognition system (the marketing of peptide-based drugs is allowed throughout the European Union under the centralized procedure). Therapeutic peptides are finding it difficult to obtain permits due to the fragmented nature of the laws, which in turn is limiting their potential uses. This is regarded as one of the main factors hindering the expansion of the global peptide synthesis market.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/peptide-synthesis-market

Global Peptide Synthesis Market: Opportunities

Development of personalized medicines to bring market growth opportunities.

The idea of individualized therapy with the best response and largest safety margin to assure improved patient care has stoked interest in personalized treatment. Proteomic analysis is an appealing and effective method for identifying the molecular profiles of distinct tissues, whether they are healthy or afflicted. The next significant advancement in customized medicine is personalized proteomics or proteome profiling, which sheds light on disease pathomechanisms. As part of the EU-funded ElectroMed project, researchers suggested creating a user-friendly platform to program electrochemically guided peptide synthesis based on a microfluidic multiplexing system that is managed by software in order to increase the use of proteomics in personalized medicine. Then, label-free sensors based on nanomaterials will be used to identify and quantify the ligand-receptor complexes.

The technology will make it possible to apply proteomics for personalized treatment by enabling the automated injection of the various reagents required for the ligand synthesis for the personalized and controlled synthesis of peptides. Growing investments in personalized medicine can be primarily due to the increased prevalence of diseases like cancer and cardiovascular disease (CVD) and the growing demand for cutting-edge treatments with few adverse effects. Personalized medicine has the potential to raise healthcare quality while also cutting expenses. Players in the peptide synthesis market will have growth opportunities as a result of such advancements in the realm of customized medicine.

Global Peptide Synthesis Market: Challenges

Issues associated with the route of administration of peptide drugs.

Due to inadequate absorption from the gastrointestinal tract, the bulk of therapeutic peptides are supplied parenterally. The use of regular injections during long-term treatment has serious disadvantages, and peptide medicines are typically advised for chronic illnesses. The oral route of medication administration offers benefits including self-administration with a high degree of patient acceptability and compliance in contrast to this difficult and sometimes problematic mode of drug delivery. Pre-systemic enzymatic breakdown and inadequate penetration of the intestinal mucosa are the main causes of the limited oral bioavailability of peptide medicines. Additionally, the molecular weight, lipophilicity, and charged functional groups of these medicines are often high, which hinders absorption. These properties cause the majority of orally given peptides to have low bioavailability and brief half-lives. The problem of absorption is solved by intravenous or subcutaneous delivery of these therapeutics, but other factors, such as systemic proteases, rapid metabolism, opsonization, conformational changes, dissociation of subunit proteins, non-covalent complexation with blood products, and destruction of labile side-groups, limit the bioavailability of peptide and protein therapeutics.

Global Peptide Synthesis Market: Segmentation

The global Peptide Synthesis market is segmented based on product, technology, application, end-use, and region.

Based on product, the market is segmented into reagents, equipment & services. Due to the increasing use of peptides in therapeutics, drug design, and gene synthesis, as well as the frequent purchase of reagents over equipment, the rising number of ongoing research projects involving peptide synthesis, and the availability of various peptide synthesis reagents on the market, the reagents segment is expected to dominate the market share of the global peptide synthesis market during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into solid phase peptide synthesis (SPPS), liquid phase peptide synthesis (LPPS) & hybrid technology. Due to the fact that the cost of peptide synthesis has significantly decreased as a result of technological advancements and the incorporation of automation in liquid phase peptide synthesis, the liquid phase peptide synthesis segment is anticipated to dominate the market share of the global peptide synthesis market during the forecast period. This is expected to increase the use of peptide synthesis globally, which will increase revenue generated globally throughout the projection period. According to standard research, SPPS is a good strategy for developing API processes and GMP manufacturing since it may be used to synthesize long peptide sequences (more than 10 amino acids) at a lower cost.

Based on application, the market is segmented into therapeutics, diagnosis & research. Due to the rise in metabolic disorders, such as infectious diseases, pain, dermatological, CNS, renal, and other conditions, the therapeutics segment is predicted to have the lion's share of the worldwide peptide synthesis market in 2021. Because there are several peptide candidates for type 2 diabetes treatment and a strong pipeline. It is anticipated that recently discovered peptides with important roles in metabolic regulation would help in the creation of effective therapeutic strategies.

Based on end use, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract development & manufacturing organizations/contract research organizations and academic & research institutes. Given that peptide treatments are more widely used since they are more affordable, effective, and have lower toxicity, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology firm category is predicted to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. The study of COVID-19 now makes considerable use of these peptides. As part of the FDA's Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program, Relief Therapeutics, a Swiss company, is examining the effectiveness of Aviptadil, a patented synthetic version of a human vasoactive intestinal polypeptide (VIP), for COVID-19-related ARDS at New York University Langone (NYU Langone Health) (CTAP). New oral drugs are being developed by numerous pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, which is expected to increase demand for this market.

Get More Insight before [email protected]: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/peptide-synthesis-market

List of Key Players in Peptide Synthesis Market:

Bachem Holding AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Biotage AB

Syngene International Ltd.

Mesa Laboratories inc.

CEM Corporation

ProteoGenix

Bio-Synthesis Inc.

Dalton Pharma Services

AAPPTec

Vivitide

AnyGen Co. Ltd.

CSBio

Advanced Chemtech

Luxembourg Bio Technologies Ltd.

JPT Peptide Technologies GmbH

AmbioPharm Inc.

Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd.

Corden Pharma International

ChemPep Inc.

CPC Scientific Inc.

Purolite Pvt Ltd.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Peptide Synthesis Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Peptide Synthesis Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Peptide Synthesis Market Industry?

What segments does the Peptide Synthesis Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Peptide Synthesis Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 509.74 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 845.68 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 7.5 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered By Product, Technology, Application, End User, and Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Bachem Holding AG , Thermo Fisher Scientific , Merck KGaA , GenScript Biotech Corporation , Kaneka Corporation , Biotage AB , Syngene International Ltd. , Mesa Laboratories inc. , CEM Corporation , ProteoGenix , Bio-Synthesis Inc. , Dalton Pharma Services, AAPPTec , Vivitide , AnyGen Co. Ltd. , CSBio , Advanced Chemtech , Luxembourg Bio Technologies Ltd. , JPT Peptide Technologies GmbH , AmbioPharm Inc. , Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services Ltd. , Corden Pharma International , ChemPep Inc. , CPC Scientific Inc. , Purolite Pvt Ltd., and others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/peptide-synthesis-market

Free Brochure: https://www.fnfresearch.com/ask-to-analyst/peptide-synthesis-market

Recent Developments

In August 2021 , Bachem Holding AG ( Switzerland ) and Novo Nordisk ( Denmark ) collaborated to develop a greener technology for solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS), under which two studies were conducted to find solvent alternatives to replace the reprotoxic N, N-dimethylformamide (DMF), dichloromethane (DCM), and N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP).

Bachem Holding AG ( ) and Novo Nordisk ( ) collaborated to develop a greener technology for solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS), under which two studies were conducted to find solvent alternatives to replace the reprotoxic N, N-dimethylformamide (DMF), dichloromethane (DCM), and N-methyl-2-pyrrolidone (NMP). In February 2021 , Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced novel capillary chromatography columns for proteomics, clinical peptides, and biopharmaceutical research laboratories performing high throughput, high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC), or liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) analysis.

Regional Dominance:

North America to lead the market growth during the projection period.

Due to the rising number of new cancer cases in the region, North America is anticipated to have a dominating position in the global peptide synthesis market. For instance, the American Cancer Association estimates in an article from 2018 that there were around 1,735,350 new cancer cases diagnosed and 609,640 cancer deaths in the United States.

Additionally, the rising accessibility of cutting-edge healthcare infrastructure and significant investments made by the major companies in this region to develop novel peptide synthesis technologies are projected to fuel the market's expansion. For instance, Imcivree (setmelanotide), a pro-opiomelanocortin-derived peptide, was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) in 2020 for chronic weight management (weight loss and weight maintenance for at least one year) in patients aged six and older with obesity brought on by rare genetic conditions. This region's excellent market position in the global market for peptide synthesis is projected to be boosted during the forecast period by the US FDA's drive for expedited drug approval.

Global Peptide Synthesis Market is segmented as follows:

Peptide Synthesis Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2028)

Reagents

Equipment

Services

Peptide Synthesis Market: By Technology Outlook (2022-2028)

Solid Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)

Liquid Phase Peptide Synthesis (LPPS)

Hybrid Technology

Peptide Synthesis Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Therapeutics

Diagnosis

Research

Peptide Synthesis Market: By End User Outlook (2022-2028)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization/Contract Research Organization

Academic & Research Institutes

Peptide Synthesis Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release for Peptide Synthesis Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/news/global-peptide-synthesis-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts and Factors

Intracardiac Echocardiography Devices Market Report : According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global intracardiac echocardiography devices market size was worth around USD 6.25 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 11.5 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.76% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global intracardiac echocardiography devices market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.76% between 2022 and 2030. Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Report : According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global injectable drug delivery devices market size was worth around USD 618 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 1683 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 10.25% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global injectable drug delivery devices market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 10.25% between 2022 and 2030. Insulin Biosimilars Market Report : According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global insulin biosimilars market size was worth around USD 1.44 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 5.81 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 21.45% between 2022 and 2030.

Browse through Facts and Factors's coverage of the Global Healthcare Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Facts and Factors is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Facts and Factors

Tel: +1 347 690-0211

USA/Canada Toll-Free No. +44 2032 894158

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.fnfresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981423/FnF_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE FnF Research