At 8,000+ Sites, America Will Hold the 20th Annual Lights On Afterschool Rally Tomorrow

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A math marathon in Eagle River, Alaska. A Breakfast of Champions in San Jose, California. A National Emotional Wellness Month event in Brandon, Florida. A Walk Among the Stars focused on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) in Gwinnett County, Georgia. A bus tour of afterschool programs in Payette, Idaho. A Big Buddy Birthday Bash in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. A healthy cooking competition in Hopkinton, Massachusetts. A Night-at-the-Museum themed open house in Brooklyn, New York. An event focused on gun safety and stranger danger in Columbia, South Carolina; and one addressing water conservation and stewardship in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Those are just some of the engaging, fun, educational events taking place across the country this week as America celebrates Lights On Afterschool for the 20th year. More than one million people will participate in the more than 8,000 events that make up the only national rally to showcase the skills students hone and talents they develop at their afterschool programs.

The New York skyline will shine for afterschool tomorrow when the Empire State Building is lit up in yellow and blue, and landmarks from the Superdome in Louisiana, to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta, to the State Capitol in Pennsylvania, to bridges in Tennessee, to City Hall in San Francisco will light up for afterschool tomorrow evening as well.

The Afterschool Alliance organizes Lights On Afterschool to underscore the need to invest in afterschool programs, which provide homework help, mentoring, STEM activities, opportunities to think critically and communicate with peers and adults; sports and fitness, healthy snacks, art and dance, job- and college-readiness, and hands-on, team-based learning.

A list of Lights On Afterschool events is available here. To find other events in your area, see this map.

Nickelodeon, KIND and Clear Channel are generous sponsors of Lights On Afterschool this year.

SOURCE Afterschool Alliance

Related Links

http://www.afterschoolalliance.org

