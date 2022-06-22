At 8.1% CAGR, Global Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market to Hit USD 12.8 Billion by 2028, Says Zion Market Research | Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global basal cell carcinoma treatment market had total revenues of roughly USD 5.53 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 12.8 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of around 8.1 percent.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market Reports:

The United States is anticipated to hold the major share owing to the presence of major players, and well-developed healthcare infrastructure. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market By Treatment Type (Radiation Therapy, Drugs, And Surgery), By End-User (Specialty Clinics, Hospitals, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market : Overview

Basal cell carcinoma is a type of skin cancer that is commonly found in all types of cancers. Basal cell carcinoma is caused by the uncontrolled development of basal cells. Since basal cell carcinoma has a slower growth rate, it is curable and can cause relatively little damage if identified early and treated. The malignancy must be removed in order to treat basal cell carcinoma. Treatment is determined by the location, size, and type of cancer. The type of treatment depends on whether the carcinoma is a newly diagnosed or reoccurring cancer.

Industry Dynamics:

Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market : Growth Drivers

Increasing prevalence of basal cell carcinoma to drive the market growth.

Skin cancers (the majority of which are basal and squamous cell skin tumors) are the most frequent of all cancers. Each year, roughly 5.4 million squamous and basal cell skin malignancies are detected in the United States, according to one study. Basal cell tumors account for about eight out of ten of these malignancies. For many years, the incidence of these cancers has been rising. This is likely due to a combination of increased sun exposure and improved skin cancer detection. Thus, the rising prevalence of basal cell carcinoma is among the primary factor boosting the growth of the market. In addition to this, developing healthcare infrastructure and growing initiatives for awareness regarding the early diagnosis of diseases are estimated to foster market growth.

Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market : Restraints

High costs related to basal cell carcinoma treatment to hinder the market growth.

The cost for basal cell carcinoma depends on its stage and location. Radiation, chemotherapy, and surgery are some of the treatment options for this cancer. Some expenses are covered by insurance, but out-of-pocket expenses might be hefty. Treatment for all types of skin cancer, according to the CDC, costs approximately $8 billion each year. By 2030, the organization estimates that treating new patients will cost $1.6 billion each year. Many cancer medications, particularly immunotherapy treatments, are quite costly. It is also being observed that persons with metastatic cancer spend more than 6 times more on care in the 12 months after their initial diagnosis than those with localized cancer. Also, one or maybe more chemotherapeutic drugs are frequently used to treat skin cancer. Many are brand-new drugs with a hefty price tag. New cancer treatments, according to the National Cancer Institute, can cost over $100,000 per patient annually. Thus, such high costs associated with the treatment of basal cell carcinoma are likely to impede the growth of the global basal cell carcinoma treatment market.

Global Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market : Opportunities

Heavy investment by major players in the development of drugs and R&D activities to fuel market.

As botanical drugs were granted FDA approval in 2004, an increasing number of established and developing companies, notably large pharmaceutical companies, have begun to produce plant-derived and botanical drugs. As a result, both public and private investment is increasing in this industry. Botanicals are expected to rise rapidly as advances in plant culture technologies improve efficiency and lower development costs. As a result, major medical organizations are expected to increase their investments in basal cell carcinomas drugs & therapies, thereby propelling the global basal cell carcinoma treatment market growth forward during the forecast period.

Global Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market : Challenges

Management of advanced and high-risk basal cell carcinoma is a challenge for the market.

For advanced basal cell carcinoma, Hedgehog inhibitors and surgical treatments, particularly Mohs surgery, have ruled the therapy landscape. However, not every patient is suitable for surgery, and for Hedgehog inhibitors, tolerance and progression difficulties can make long-term disease care difficult. Some BCC patients progress to a stage where they face considerable management issues. Recurring, locally advanced, or metastatic BCC, as well as tumors that exist in anatomical places where surgical treatment would result in substantial deformity, are examples of such situations. Thus, management of advanced BCC coupled with strict regulatory standards for the approval of new drugs acts as major challenge to the growth of the market.

Global Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market : Segmentation

The global basal cell carcinoma treatment market is categorized into treatment type, end-user, and region.

Based on the treatment type, the global market is divided into radiation therapy, drugs, and surgery. The end-user segment consists of specialty clinics, hospitals, and others.

List of Key Players of Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market :

Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Mylan N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc

Merck and Co. Inc.

Sanofi

Strides Arcolab Ltd.

Perrigo Company plc

Allergan Inc.

Bausch Health Companies

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market ?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market Industry?

What segments does the Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 5.53 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 12.8 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 8.1 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Mylan N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, Merck and Co. Inc., Sanofi, Strides Arcolab Ltd., Perrigo Company plc, Allergan, Inc., and Bausch Health Companies among others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3297

Recent Developments

In June 2021 , Sanofi and Regeneron's PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo® has received approval from the European Commission to treat people with locally advanced or metastatic basal cell carcinoma who have advanced or are intolerant to a Hedgehog pathway inhibitor.

, Sanofi and Regeneron's PD-1 inhibitor Libtayo® has received approval from the European Commission to treat people with locally advanced or metastatic basal cell carcinoma who have advanced or are intolerant to a Hedgehog pathway inhibitor. In June 2020 , Provectus unveiled approval from The Indian Patent Office for its patent application for the combination of novel autolytic cancer immunotherapy PV-10® with systemic immunomodulatory therapy, such as immune checkpoint inhibition (CB). PV-10, which is based on small molecules, is injected into superficial melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancer including squamous cell carcinoma, Merkel cell carcinoma, and basal cell carcinoma via cutaneous intratumoral injection.

Regional Dominance:

North America to lead the market during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the global basal cell carcinoma treatment market throughout the projected period. This is attributable to key aspects such as the favorable reimbursement policies, increased awareness of advanced treatments, the growing senior population, and the region's high prevalence of basal cell carcinoma. The United States is anticipated to hold the major share owing to the presence of major players, and well-developed healthcare infrastructure. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period.

Global Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market is segmented as follows:

Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market : By Treatment Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Surgery

Drugs

Radiation Therapy

Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market : By End-Use Outlook (2022-2028)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Basal Cell Carcinoma Treatment Market : By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

