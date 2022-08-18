At 9.5% CAGR, Global ANPR System Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 5.2 Billion by 2028 | ANPR System Industry Trends, Demand, Price, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global ANPR system market was at a market value of $2.8B in 2021 and is projected to grow over $5.2B by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the ANPR System Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the ANPR System Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 9.5 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the ANPR System Market was valued approximately USD 2.8 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 5.2 Billion by 2028.

Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Billion by 2028. Europe is expected to lead the global ANPR system market. The government spends hefty amounts on traffic and security management in European territories and the use of the ANPR system has seen a growing trend over the years which assists in propelling the global market forward.

is expected to lead the global ANPR system market. The government spends hefty amounts on traffic and security management in European territories and the use of the ANPR system has seen a growing trend over the years which assists in propelling the global market forward. North America has witnessed growth in the use of ANPR systems for security control and smart parking solutions. North America is expected to grow with significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to infrastructural development along with the addition of multiple service providers offering innovative technology in ANPR systems.

has witnessed growth in the use of ANPR systems for security control and smart parking solutions. is expected to grow with significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to infrastructural development along with the addition of multiple service providers offering innovative technology in ANPR systems. Asia-Pacific & the Middle East are anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period because of heavy investments in infrastructure development in these regions. Countries like India , China , South Korea , and UAE, are expected to contribute heavily to the global market.

& the are anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period because of heavy investments in infrastructure development in these regions. Countries like , , , and UAE, are expected to contribute heavily to the global market. Emerging economies like India & China along with other countries are investing heavily in infrastructural development.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "ANPR System Market By Type (Fixed, Mobile, and Portable), By Application (Traffic Management, Law Enforcement, Electronic Toll Collection, and Parking Management), By Component (ANPR Camera, ANPR Software, Triggers, and Frame Grabbers, ), By End-User (Government, Commercial, and Institutions), and By Region: Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

ANPR System Market: Overview

ANPR is the acronym for automatic number plate recognition. ANPR is an advanced technology that reads the vehicle registration number. ANPR system converts the text written on number plates into machine language and assists in generating data for vehicle location. The ANPR system utilizes optical technology for its functioning & is extremely accurate in capturing images of vehicles moving at high speed. Owing to growth in technology, certain technologically advanced ANPR systems function in no-lights situations as well.

ANPR systems are widely used by law enforcement agencies to track vehicles associated with criminal activities along with their use in traffic management. The global ANPR system market has seen a significant rise in the past few years because of the economic and technological development of various nations.

Industry Dynamics:

ANPR System Market: Growth Drivers

Increased investment in the ANPR system to maintain law & order along with economic development of countries to fuel global market growth.

Authorities responsible for maintaining law & order in the country have started using ANPR systems extensively for surveillance purposes and are anticipated to propel the global market growth during the forecast period. Emerging economies like India & China along with other countries are investing heavily in infrastructural development. Exhaustive investments for upgrading infrastructure are anticipated to become a key global market growth driver during the forecast period.

With an increasing number of vehicles on the road, ANPR systems have become a necessity to regulate traffic & provide for smarter parking solutions given the sheer number of vehicles. This is projected to lead the global ANPR system market during the forecast period.

The global market is expected to be driven by the rising demand for integrating video analytics in monitoring vehicles which provides an error-free vehicle management process.

ANPR System Market: Restraints

Inconsistency in the format of number plates to restrain the global market.

Number plates are often inconsistent in the format of the text, color, texture of the imprinted data, font size, etc. If the ANPR software system is not updated, it may lead to either no detection of the number plate or incorrect detection which poses a genuine problem in the global market. This is projected to hamper the global market growth during the forecast period.

Excessive increase in government investment in the ANPR system has caused a disruption in the overall spending budget of the country and is projected to oppose the global market growth during the forecast period.

ANPR System Market: Opportunities

Unification of ANPR system with artificial intelligence to provide massive growth opportunity.

The AI-induced ANPR system is expected to be more efficient in tracking the number plates in real-time while also storing the captured information in the database.

The faster processing time of AI unified ANPR systems along with the elimination of problems arising because of inconsistent number plates is projected to provide growth opportunities in the global ANPR system market.

The rising increase of cloud technology to save data captured by ANPR systems is projected to create multiple growth opportunities in the global market during the forecast period.

Various tie-ups between market leaders for the installation and management of advanced ANPR systems are projected to generate growth opportunities in the global market.

ANPR System Market: Challenges

Rising privacy concerns along with incorrect identification to pose challenges in the global market.

ANPR systems are viewed as a way of mass surveillance by the government which involves tracking movements of the general public. This is expected to generate challenging situations in the global market during the forecast period.

With new regulations related to GDPR in Europe, the difficulty in storing captured images is expected to challenge the global market growth during the forecast period.

There have been a few cases of incorrect identification because of the use of ANPR systems. Since it is technology, there is always a slight chance of error in accurately identifying the vehicles which are expected to pose a challenge in the global market.

Global ANPR System Market: Segmentation

The global ANPR system market is segmented based on type, application, end-user, component, and region.

Based on type, the global market is segmented into fixed, mobile, and portable. The fixed type is expected to lead the global market with the highest market share during the forecast period owing to increased use in traffic management.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into traffic management, law enforcement, electronic toll collection, and parking management. Electronic toll management is anticipated to lead the global market during the forecast period because of the reduced time taken to collect the toll with the help of the ANPR system.

Based on end-user, the global market is segmented into government, commercial, and institutions. The government segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period because of high government expenditure on the installation of the ANPR system.

Based on component, the global market is segmented into ANPR cameras, ANPR software, triggers, and frame grabbers. The global market is projected to be dominated by the ANPR camera segment during the forecast period because of large-scale use for security purposes.

List of Key Players of ANPR System Market:

Neology Inc.

Vigilant Solutions Inc.

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Tattile SRL

Kasich TrafficCom AG

Conduent Inc.

Genetec Inc.

Bosch Security System Inc.

Financial Overview

3M Company

Company ARH Inc.

Jenoptik Group

Adaptive Recognition

NDI Recognition System Ltd.

Bosch Group

Nedap

Captec Ltd.

ClearView Communications

Q-Free ASA

Siemens AG

Vaxtor Technologies

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 2.8 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 5.2 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 9.5 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028

Recent Developments

In October 2021 , Leonardo, a USA -based firm providing en-route navigation, precision approach & landing, airport management, and governmental surveillance systems, announced the launch of ELSAG, a solar-powered ANPR system. The system has qualities like affordability, easy deployment, and compactness.

, Leonardo, a -based firm providing en-route navigation, precision approach & landing, airport management, and governmental surveillance systems, announced the launch of ELSAG, a solar-powered ANPR system. The system has qualities like affordability, easy deployment, and compactness. In June 2021 , Asura Technologies, Budapest -based technology solutions provider with a forte in smart parking, video analytics for security & traffic surveillance, launched an ANPR system called the Asura Recognition Unit (ANU), which can easily connect to any IP camera, process pictures, videos and save them to the servers. The ANPR system is extremely accurate and is built for easy integration.

Regional Dominance:

Europe is anticipated to dominate the global market followed by North America during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to lead the global ANPR system market. The government spends hefty amounts on traffic and security management in European territories and the use of the ANPR system has seen a growing trend over the years which assists in propelling the global market forward.

North America has witnessed growth in the use of ANPR systems for security control and smart parking solutions. North America is expected to grow with significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to infrastructural development along with the addition of multiple service providers offering innovative technology in ANPR systems.

Asia-Pacific & the Middle East are anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period because of heavy investments in infrastructure development in these regions. Countries like India, China, South Korea, and UAE, are expected to contribute heavily to the global market.

Latin America and Africa are projected to register a slightly higher market share in accordance with rising security concerns in the country and the governments' initiatives to curb them.

Global ANPR System Market is segmented as follows:

ANPR System Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Fixed

Mobile

Portable

ANPR System Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Traffic management

Law enforcement

Electronic toll collection

Parking Management

ANPR System Market: By End-User Outlook (2022-2028)

Government

Commercial

Institutions

ANPR System Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

