At 9% CAGR, Flow Cytometry Market is Anticipated to reach USD 10.57 Billion by 2026 | Analysis by Current Trends, Statistics Growth, Covid-19 Impact | Brandessence Market Research

PUNE, India, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise in adoption of flowcytometry technique in research, advancement in diagnostic technologies in flow cytometry, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growth in demand of flocytometry in immunological research, growth in adoption of clinical trials these are some factors which drives the growth of the global Flow Cytometry Market.

Brandessence Market Research has published a new report title and According to Study "Global Flow Cytometry Market size is valued at USD 6.3 Billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 10.57 Billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period".

Covid-19 is declared as a pandemic by WHO as it is spreading rapidly worldwide. As this pandemic affected all the sectors of the market, so it affected global Flow Cytometry Market as well. Due to increasing cases of Covid 19 there is growth in adoption of flowcytometry technique in research field and clinical trial fields. Hence demand of this market has increased. As a result this pandemic shows positive impact on global Flow Cytometry Market.

Flowcytometry is defined as measuring characteristics of cell as they flow in a fluid suspension across an illuminated light path. Flow cytometry measures cells based on similar characteristics. Hence, using flow cytometry, a cell can be seen both qualitatively and quantitatively. This method allows the quantitative and qualitative analysis of cell populations from fresh unfixed tissue or body fluid. Flowcytometry measures particle's related size, relative granularity or internal complexity, and relative fluorescence intensity. Lymph node suspensions, bone marrow aspirate and blood these materials are commonly analyzed by using flowcytometry. Flowcytometry is traditional method for quantifying and identifying blood cells use blood smears, which spreads blood on slides thin enough such that cells can be visually counted and differentiated after staining.

Rise in Adoption of Flow Cytometric Technique in Research:

Flow cytometry is technique used for analyzing cell particles. It also gives the information about specific characteristics of large number of individual cell. Flow cytometry studies are used to analyze the cells of the immune system and to characterize the hematological malignancies. Flow cytometry is essential component in evaluation of primary immune deficiency disorder. Therefore in research field there is rise in adoption of cytometric technique. For instance; in 2019 Beckman coulter announced its cytobank.

This cytobank provides learning based software platform for multi parametric single cell data analysis. Also this technology pairs with beckman coulter's CytoFLEX LX 21-color flow cytometer for data analysis needs of clinical research scientist. In addition growth in prevalence chronic diseases is also boosting the growth of the market. As the Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide. For instance, According to World Health Organization Cancer is accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020. This flow cytometry is used in treatment of cytokinetically oriented, monoclonal antibodies, drug pharmacology of cancer. Hence increasing use of Flow cytometry in diagnosis of cancer or immunodeficient diseases flow cytometry is used. Thus as it so it is boosting the growth of the market.

However, high cost reagents and cytometric instruments as well as high maintenance may hamper the growth of the market. In spite of that, advancement in cytometric techniques consequnantly can offer opportunities for future growth of the market.

Global Flow Cytometry Market is segmented on the basis of type, applications, end users, regional and country level. on the basis of type market is classified into instrument , kit and reagents, software. On the basis of application market is classified into drug discovery, disease diagnosis, stem cell therapy. On the basis of end users market is classified into hospitals and clinics, biotechnology companies, research institutes.

Key Players of Global Flow Cytometry Market:

Some major key players of global Flow Cytometry Market are Becton, Dickinson and Company ( Beckman Coulter, Inc. , Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. , Merck KGaA Sysmex Partec GmbH, Luminex Corporation , Miltenyi Biotec GmbH , Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sony Biotechnology, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc. , bioMérieux S.A., Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Stratedigm, Inc. , Cytonome/ST LLC , Cytek Biosciences , and Apogee Flow Systems Ltd.

News: BD (Becton Dickinson) Launches New Automated Flow Cytometry Sample Preparation Instrument with CE-IVD Certification

On April 4th 2019 BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), a leading global medical technology company, has announced the CE-IVD certification for the BD FACSDuet automated flow cytometry system. The new fully automated sample preparation instrument enables clinical laboratories to improve their efficiency by reducing errors and limiting the manual user interactions required to run assays on the BD FACSLyric clinical flow cytometer. The BD FACSDuet system builds new capabilities into the BD portfolio of clinical flow cytometry solutions. Collectively, these solutions may help clinical laboratories improve accuracy and repeatability of their assays by minimizing manual steps that can introduce errors.

North America is expected to dominate the Growth of the Global Flow Cytometry Market.

The global Flow Cytometry Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific Latin America and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the market within the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer. For instance; according to cancer journal for clinicians, in 2021 there are 1,898,160 new cancer cases are projected to occur in the United States. In addition to that key players launching new products to retain in the market for example; in 2019 luminex corporation launched Millipore sigma flow cytometry. It allows increasing flow base detection system.

Europian market is expected to hold the second largest market owing the product launches in the market. For instance, In September2017, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany) launched a flow cytometry MACSQuant X which handles 384-well plates in less than 60 minutes giving users fast, reliable, and reproducible results.

The regions covered in this global Flow Cytometry Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, the market of global healthcare analytics is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, Middle East Asia (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt) GCC, Africa, etc.

