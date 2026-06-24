At 97, Barbara Morris Encourages Older Americans to Stay Informed, Engaged, and Healthy

CAVE CREEK, Ariz., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing older does not mean stepping away from life. According to Barbara Morris, 97-year-old editor of the Put Old on Hold Journal, the later years can be some of the most productive, rewarding, and meaningful years of all.

Morris has spent decades encouraging older Americans to reject outdated stereotypes about aging and instead focus on maintaining physical health, mental sharpness, independence, and active involvement in the world around them.

Barbara Morris, 97 Barbara Morris, 97

"People who are truly alive want to know what's happening in the world and want to be part of it," Morris says. "Age alone should never determine what you can accomplish."

Through her work with the Put Old on Hold Journal, Morris reaches conservative readers who believe that healthy aging involves much more than avoiding illness. It means continuing to learn, think, contribute, and participate in family, community, and national life.

Many older adults today share that philosophy. They value staying informed about current events, public policy, economics, health, science, and cultural developments while also taking practical steps to protect their well-being.

Research continues to show that mental engagement and physical activity work together to support successful aging. Reading, learning new skills, participating in discussions, volunteering, and staying socially connected can help keep the mind active. Regular exercise, proper nutrition, quality sleep, and preventive healthcare contribute to physical vitality and independence.

Morris believes that older adults should focus less on chronological age and more on what they are capable of doing today.

Her message resonates with readers who embrace conservative personal responsibility, self-reliance, lifelong learning, and meaningful community involvement. These values often help individuals maintain a strong sense of purpose and optimism throughout life.

To help readers stay informed and inspired, Morris publishes the weekly Put Old on Hold Bulletin. The free bulletin provides a unique blend of news, commentary, health information, practical advice, and thought-provoking ideas designed specifically for adults who refuse to let age define their future.

Readers describe the bulletin as conservative, eclectic, and informative, with useful tips for everyday living. Topics range from health and wellness strategies to current events, personal development, scientific discoveries, and stories of individuals who continue to thrive later in life.

The goal is simple: provide information that helps readers remain informed while supporting their efforts to stay healthy, independent, and engaged.

As America continues to experience rapid change, Morris believes older adults have an important role to play. Their experience, wisdom, and perspective remain valuable assets to families, communities, and the nation.

"Older people have much to contribute," Morris says. "The key is to keep learning, keep participating, and keep moving forward."

Individuals interested in receiving the free weekly Put Old on Hold Bulletin are invited to sign up and join a growing community of readers committed to making the most of every stage of life.

The message from Barbara Morris is straightforward: Put old on hold, stay informed, stay involved, and be all that you can be—regardless of age.

For more information and to subscribe at no cost to the weekly Put Old on Hold Bulletin, visit the PutOldonHoldJournal.com website.

Media Contact:

Barbara Morris

[email protected]

760-520-5202

SOURCE Barbara Morris