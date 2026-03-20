At AAAAI 2026, Board-Certified Allergist Highlights SkinSight AI™* by ModuleMD: Advancing Precision in Allergy Skin Test Interpretation

PHILADELPHIA, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2026 American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting, one message became increasingly clear: The future of allergy diagnostics is being shaped by artificial intelligence.

During an official session at the conference, board, certified allergist and immunologist Dr. Sakina Bajowala, referenced SkinSight AI™* by ModuleMD as an emerging innovation poised to modernize the way clinicians interpret skin prick testing.

Her remarks underscored a broader shift occurring across allergy practices nationwide, one where technology is helping physicians move from subjective measurements to data, driven clinical precision.

With an estimated 50 million Americans affected by allergies each year, skin testing remains one of the most performed diagnostic procedures in allergy clinics. Yet despite its widespread use, the process has remained largely unchanged for decades.

Until now.

The Longstanding Challenge: Subjectivity in Skin Testing

Skin prick testing is widely considered the gold standard for diagnosing environmental and food allergies. However, traditional interpretation methods often rely on manual measurement using rulers and visual estimation of wheal and flare reactions.

While effective, this process introduces several challenges:

Interpretation variability between clinicians

Manual documentation that slows clinical workflows

Time-intensive measurement processes for staff

In high, volume allergy practices where physicians may perform dozens of skin tests per day, even small inefficiencies can compound quickly.

This is what many clinicians refer to as the 'subjectivity gap' in allergy diagnostics.

Introducing SkinSight AI™*: A New Layer of Precision

Developed by ModuleMD, SkinSight AI™* is an advanced visual AI agent designed to introduce objective, AI, driven interpretation into the skin testing process.

The system analyzes captured images of allergy test panels and automatically interprets reactions, helping bring greater standardization and efficiency to a diagnostic workflow that has historically relied on manual measurement.

By embedding the technology directly within the ModuleMD EHR ecosystem, SkinSight AI™* transforms a traditionally manual process into a streamlined, data, driven workflow.

Key Capabilities Highlighted at AAAAI 2026

During the conference, several capabilities of the technology were emphasized:

Objective AI-Driven Analysis

SkinSight AI™* uses visual AI to analyze skin prick reactions, reducing interpretation variability and supporting more consistent clinical decision, making across providers.

Faster Documentation

Automated measurements and integrated documentation accelerate the process of recording results, reducing administrative workload for clinicians and staff.

Works with Existing Devices

Practices can capture images of test panels using standard mobile devices already used in the clinic, eliminating the need for specialized equipment.

Seamless EHR Integration

Once analyzed, the system transfers structured results directly into the patient's electronic health record, minimizing manual data entry.

Helping Clinicians Work Smarter, Not Harder

One of the central themes emerging from the discussion was the importance of enabling clinicians to work smarter rather than harder.

As allergy practices continue to face increasing patient demand and staffing constraints, technologies that reduce manual effort while maintaining diagnostic accuracy are becoming essential.

By minimizing the time spent measuring and documenting reactions, SkinSight AI™* allows clinicians to maintain patient throughput while dedicating more time to direct patient care.

Strengthening Documentation and Audit Readiness

SkinSight AI™* also modernizes workflows associated with CPT 95004, the billing code commonly used for skin prick testing.

While reimbursement levels for the procedure have remained relatively stable, the operational demands around documentation and compliance have increased.

By generating structured billing ready documentation directly within the EHR, SkinSight AI™* helps practices:

Improve audit readiness

Maintain consistent documentation standards

Strengthen operational reliability

Driving the Next Phase of Innovation in Allergy Care

By the close of the conference, it was evident that the intersection of AI and allergy diagnostics is rapidly evolving.

Technologies like SkinSight AI™* represent a broader movement toward precision, driven clinical tools that reduce subjectivity while improving efficiency.

For allergy practices navigating increasing patient demand, staffing challenges, and growing documentation requirements, solutions that combine artificial intelligence with integrated clinical workflows may define the next era of specialty care.

'See SkinSight AI™* in your workflow: Book a Demo'

About ModuleMD

ModuleMD delivers an all-in-one healthcare platform purpose-built for specialty practices, combining EHR, practice management, and AI-powered tools into a single system. Born in an allergy practice and designed with clinicians, the platform reflects the real, world workflows of modern specialty care.

Widely recognized in the allergy and immunology community, ModuleMD supports complex care delivery with specialized capabilities for immunotherapy, biologics, and infusion management, while also serving pulmonology, ENT, and internal medicine practices nationwide.

Learn more about SkinSight AI™*: https://modulemd.com/skinsightai

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SOURCE ModuleMD LLC