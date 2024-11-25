At AAEP 2024, Agfa showcases SmartRotate™ for Equine, powered by artificial intelligence

Specialized for veterinary care, SmartRotate™ for Equine automatically presents each image in the correct orientation, enhancing workflow efficiency

SmartRotate™ for Equine automatically gets the radiograph image in the right orientation, enabling significant time savings, says David R. Celella, DVM, Owner of Rockwall Equine Center in Terrell, Texas.

At the 70th annual convention of the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP), from 7-11 December 2024 in Orlando, Agfa will demonstrate how it has put over 100 years of experience in diagnostic imaging to work for equine vets. The result: dedicated solutions addressing the specific needs of equine care including SmartRotate™ for Equine.

Agfa will reveal this artificial intelligence-powered solution for the first time at the booth of Agfa's dealer, Universal Imaging.

Smart solutions dedicated to equine vets

"With SmartRotate™, we don't need an experienced technician to orient the detector. We can capture the image without worrying: 'Do I need to flip the detector the other way for this leg or this view?' This enables me to stay focused on the exam, rather than the detector position.

The time savings are significant, and I can be more hands-off with radiography, as the technicians can handle it all. Plus, we no longer need a dedicated person at the computer just to rotate the image. Finally, it is a huge help when working with horses, which rarely cooperate by holding still during imaging! Depending on the joint we are working on, we may have to turn the detector's angle or position. With SmartRotate™ we automatically get the image in the right orientation," explains David R. Celella, DVM, Owner of Rockwall Equine Center in Terrell, Texas.

"Agfa Radiology Solutions has a rich legacy of supporting human healthcare enterprises in the transition from analog to digital. Bringing that expertise to veterinary practices, we offer high-quality, dedicated solutions designed for the unique needs of equine care. Our proven range of solutions delivers excellence in equine imaging, backed by reliable support and service from our worldwide organization," says Jeroen Spruyt, President of Agfa Radiology Solutions.

Discover the benefits of SmartRotate™ for Equine

As a typical equine X-ray examination can include up to 20 images, consistent positioning is critical but time-consuming. Using the power of AI, SmartRotate™ for Equine streamlines this process by automatically orienting each X-ray image correctly. The benefits are clear: faster workflow, enhanced consistency, reduced stress for the horse, and better mobile imaging.

Visit the Universal Imaging booth #561 at AAEP 2024 to learn how SmartRotate™ for Equine can enhance veterinary imaging process with greater efficiency, accuracy and ease.

