At CAGR of 15.7% Global Language Learning Games Market Size & Share 2022 - 2028 | Projected to Surpass at USD 10,049.9 Million: Industry Trends, Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The Language Learning Games Market was worth around USD 4,189.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 10,049.9 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 15.7 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the Language Learning Games Market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the Language Learning Games Market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Language Learning Games Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Language Learning Games Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 15.7 % (2022-2028).

Through the primary research, it was established that the Language Learning Games Market was valued approximately USD 4,189.5 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 10,049.9 Million by 2028.

North America represented the highest share of the total language learning games market in the forecast period because of the presence of key market participants in the United States.

represented the highest share of the total language learning games market in the forecast period because of the presence of key market participants in . The European region is experiencing moderate growth in the worldwide language learning games market.

The market is expanding due to the increasing usage of this new technology in the language learning process and the growing number of language learners.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Language Learning Games Market By Language Type (English, German, French, Mandarin, Japanese, Spanish, and Others). By Deployment (On-premise and Cloud-Based). By Application (Academic Learning, Corporate Learning, and Distance Learning). By End-User (Kids and Adults), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Language Learning Games Market: Overview

Learning games relieve the learner's fear or pressure to make mistakes, making the learning process more enjoyable. When it comes to studying and teaching a foreign language, games are indispensable. The increasing use of smartphones by individuals of all ages is likely to fuel the global language learning games market growth. Significant reasons such as the dropping cost of mobile data and the availability of free internet access via Wi-Fi in many regions are growing the number of internet users worldwide. Additionally, the rapid growth of 3G and 4G coverage is expected to enhance smartphone sales globally. The development of innovative teaching methodologies is expected to drive the demand for language learning games even higher around the world. Moreover, the growing number of language learning game startups is expected to drive the worldwide language learning games market growth. The number of start-ups joining language learning platforms has increased, drawing a new population of language learners globally.

Industry Dynamics:

Language Learning Games Market: Growth Dynamics

Drivers: Language Learning Games are becoming more popular around the world.

Language experts and analysts have shifted their focus away from developing individual linguistic abilities and toward using language to achieve the speaker's goals. Gaming-based learning is a new area of training that has gotten a lot of attention recently. Statistical surveying hub has recently announced the addition of a review to its enormous database, which provides a comprehensive overview of this rapidly expanding industry and allows readers to grasp both the current status of the market and its potential for future expansion. The language learning gaming technique has gained in popularity among children over the last few years. The use of games in the learning process may be an extremely effective strategy, and these games are primarily geared to help students with very easy pronunciation, vocabulary, spelling, and verb conjugations. As a result, the popularity and adoption of language learning games are predicted to skyrocket over the projection period.

Restraints: The Expensive Cost of Producing Language Learning Games.

The language learning games market has recently developed at an unanticipated rate due to the development of unique teaching methods. The price of raw materials, the market concentration rate, and the pricing trends of major suppliers all influence the cost of developing language learning games. Pricing variations, which operate as a brake on the market, are stifling the industry's progress. This factor has had a moderate impact on the market in recent years and is expected to continue to have a considerable impact over the forecast period.

Global Language Learning Games Market: Segmentation

The Language Learning Games Market is segregated based on Language Type, Deployment, Application, and End-User.

By Application, the market is classified into Academic Learning, Corporate Learning, and Distance Learning. Academic Learning is predicted to have the biggest market share. Language Learning Games is an innovative strategy that employs computer games to provide Academic Learning by utilizing various types of software programs to successfully enhance teaching, assess, and evaluate learners. In Academic Learning, Language Learning Games are employed in flashcard games, simulation games, quiz games, puzzles, strategic games, and reality testing games (chemistry VR). The GBL platform is utilized by educational institutions, businesses, and parents to turn learning into enjoyment.

By End-User, the market is classified into Kids and Adults. During the projection period, the Kids category is expected to increase at a rapid pace. Language learning games can help children improve their language abilities and academic accomplishment in a variety of ways. They also enable kids to play instructional games while improving their vocabulary and grammar skills. These games are available on a range of devices, including smartphones, tablets, and personal computers. Language Learning Games for Kids provide a variety of features that help students improve their vocabulary and grammar skills in a variety of languages, such as translation tools, quizzes, and flashcards.

List of Key Players of Language Learning Games Market:

Busuu Ltd.

Duolingo

DOMOsoft

Go Kids Inc.

GeekSLP

HelloTalk

INNOVATIVE Language Learning

IXL Learning

Lesson Nine GmbH (Babbel)

JumpStart Games Inc.

MindSnacks

Memrise

Rosetta Stone Ltd

SignSchool Technologies LLC

SMARTSTUDY.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Language Learning Games Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Language Learning Games Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Language Learning Games Market Industry?

What segments does the Language Learning Games Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Language Learning Games Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 4,189.5 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 10,049.9 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 15.7 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Busuu Ltd., Duolingo, DOMOsoft, Go Kids, Inc., GeekSLP, HelloTalk, INNOVATIVE Language Learning, IXL Learning, Lesson Nine GmbH (Babbel), JumpStart Games, Inc., MindSnacks, Memrise, Rosetta Stone Ltd, SignSchool Technologies LLC, and SMARTSTUDY. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3471

Regional Dominance:

Market is expanding due to the increasing usage of this new technology.

North America represented the highest share of the total language learning games market in the forecast period because of the presence of key market participants in the United States. Many companies are attempting to expand their operations in the United States, including Duolingo, MindSnacks, Geekslp, and JumpStart Games, Inc. These companies' gaming platforms provide a variety of features that aid in the speeding up of learning. The schools in the region are utilizing learning games to increase student participation in the classroom.

The European region is experiencing moderate growth in the worldwide language learning games market. Schools and other educational institutions in the European Union give a significant opportunity for the majority of people to acquire languages through improving approaches for learning regional as well as foreign languages. The market is expanding due to the increasing usage of this new technology in the language learning process and the growing number of language learners.

Global Language Learning Games Market is segmented as follows:

Language Learning Games Market: By Language Type Outlook (2022-2028)

English

German

French

Mandarin

Japanese

Spanish

Others

Language Learning Games Market: By Deployment Outlook (2022-2028)

On-premise

Cloud-Based

Language Learning Games Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Academic Learning

Corporate Learning

Distance Learning

Language Learning Games Market: By End-User Outlook (2022-2028)

Kids

Adults

Language Learning Games Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

