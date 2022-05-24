At CAGR of 5.1% Global Nuts and Seeds Market Size & Share 2022 - 2028 | Projected to Hit at USD 1,724.4 Billion: Industry Trends, Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The Nuts and Seeds Market was worth around USD 1,279.5 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 1,724.4 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.1 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the Nuts and Seeds Market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the Nuts and Seeds Market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Nuts and Seeds Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Nuts and Seeds Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.1 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Nuts and Seeds Market was valued approximately USD 1,279.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 1,724.4 Billion by 2028.

Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Billion by 2028. The presence of critical processed food producers, as well as increased innovation in the incorporation of nuts and seeds and food processing technologies, are expected to promote the expansion of nuts and seeds in North America .

. Bayer Crop Science A.G., McCormick and Company Inc., and other key competitors in North America and Europe are focusing on acquisition, partnership, and mergers activities to improve their market position.

and are focusing on acquisition, partnership, and mergers activities to improve their market position. Asia Pacific is expected to be a very profitable geographical market, growing at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

is expected to be a very profitable geographical market, growing at a rapid pace during the forecast period. In Asia Pacific rising disposable income and preference for healthy eating over fatty foods are expected to have an impact on the growth of the nuts and seeds market.

Nuts and Seeds Market By Product Type (Nuts and Seeds). By Application (Bakery and Confectionery, Dairy, Industrial, and Other Applications), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028

Nuts and Seeds Market: Overview

The ever-expanding food and beverage business has increased demand in the worldwide nuts and seeds market. The usage of nuts and seeds is not limited to the food industry; a number of different items are made by combining seeds, nuts, and fruits. As a result, there is no doubt that the worldwide market for nuts and seeds will grow at a breakneck pace. Nuts are utilized in a variety of confectionery items to provide taste and flavor, and this element has significantly boosted market demand. Furthermore, the availability of several sorts of seeds utilized for sapling germination has produced a noteworthy market need. Special oils are produced from high-quality seeds, which has increased market demand. In the global market for nuts and seeds, there is a significant likelihood of new and untapped growth avenues appearing. Several cuisines, including Indian, Thai, and Greek, necessitate the use of nuts and seeds in sufficient quantities. As a result, the global market for nuts and seeds is likely to increase at a rapid pace in the coming years.

Industry Dynamics:

Nuts and Seeds Market: Growth Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing demand for nuts and seeds from a variety of end-use applications in the household and food processing industries is predicted to drive revenue development in these target industries. Additionally, modest consumption of nuts and seeds lowers the risk of coronary heart disease, manages diabetes in patients, and has other health benefits. Changing living standards in established and developing nations, changing consumer lifestyles, increased awareness about the nutritional advantages of nuts and seeds, and the need for new taste preferences are some of the drivers projected to drive revenue growth in the target market. Due to their beneficial health effects, certain nuts, such as almonds and walnuts, are becoming more popular in the cosmetics sector for use in the preparation of various cosmetic formulations. This is another aspect that is expected to have a positive impact on revenue growth in this target market.

Restraints:

However, high pricing for nuts and seeds, as well as government rules and standards governing the import/export of food goods, are among the significant factors that are likely to limit the global nuts and seeds market's growth to some extent. Moreover, the process of extraction of oil from the seeds and nuts is extremely difficult and time-consuming. Thereby fuelling the price of the seed-based oil and nuts.

Global Nuts and Seeds Market: Segmentation

The Nuts and Seeds Market is segregated based on Product Type, and Application.

By Product Type, the market is classified into Nuts and Seeds. The nuts dominated the segment in the forecast period. Nuts with omega 3 and 6 saturated fats include hazelnuts, almonds, walnuts, peanuts, cashews, pistachios, and pecans. These substances are beneficial in the treatment of excessive cholesterol, high blood pressure, and metabolic syndrome. Due to their use in confectioneries and restaurants, the demand for nuts has been skyrocketing. Furthermore, many handmade foods are adorned with nuts, which has increased the demand for nuts. Consumption of nuts also lowers the risk of cancer and improves blood levels. The almond can help you lower your cholesterol levels. The nuts are also useful in the dieting process since they assist lower blood pressure and promoting weight loss.

By Application, the market is classified into Bakery and Confectionery, Dairy, Industrial, and Other Applications. Due to the rising demand for innovative and tasty bakery and confectionery goods, the bakery and confectionery application segment is predicted to rise rapidly during the forecast period. The increased launch of baked and savory foods with appealing additions by market players is expected to expand their applicability across the segment.

List of Key Players of Nuts and Seeds Market:

Archer Daniel Midlands Company

Olam International

Sun-Maid Growers of California

H.B.S. Foods

Kanegrade Ltd

Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds LLC

Nuts.com.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Nuts and Seeds Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Nuts and Seeds Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Nuts and Seeds Market Industry?

What segments does the Nuts and Seeds Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Nuts and Seeds Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 1,279.5 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 1,724.4 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.1 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Archer Daniel Midlands Company, Olam International, Sun-Maid Growers of California, H.B.S. Foods, Kanegrade Ltd, Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds LLC, Nuts.com. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2697

Regional Dominance:

Expected to be a very profitable geographical market.

North America had the largest packaged nuts and seeds market share in terms of revenue. The presence of critical processed food producers, as well as increased innovation in the incorporation of nuts and seeds and food processing technologies, are expected to promote the expansion of nuts and seeds in North America. Consumer demands for pleasant and healthful processed foods are driving the expansion of the nuts and seeds industry in the aforementioned region. Bayer Crop Science A.G., McCormick and Company Inc., and other key competitors in North America and Europe are focusing on acquisition, partnership, and mergers activities to improve their market position.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be a very profitable geographical market, growing at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The burgeoning food processing industry, rising per capita income, and consumers' healthy eating habits would increase demand for nuts and seeds from food makers in the Asia Pacific. The rising disposable income and preference for healthy eating over fatty foods are expected to have an impact on the growth of the nuts and seeds market in this region. People are willing to pay more for better food goods, which are sold at higher prices than ordinary products. This is related to changing spending habits and an increase in people's purchasing power. The number of gym-goers in India and China is growing, which would likely increase demand for nut-based bars.

Global Nuts and Seeds Market is segmented as follows:

Nuts and Seeds Market: By Product Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Nuts

Seeds

Nuts and Seeds Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Bakery and Confectionery

Dairy

Industrial

Other Applications

Nuts and Seeds Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

