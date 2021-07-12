At CAGR of 7.28%, Global Nutricosmetics Market is Expected to Reach $11385.6 Million by 2027 Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandessence Market Research says "Global Nutricosmetics market size, was worth of USD 6721.4 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 11385.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.82% from 2019 to 2027 "

The nutricosmetics are products that act as nutritional supplements to care skin and reduce the impact of free radicals in the skin. These cosmetics work from the inside to encourage prettiness from inside. Nutricosmetic is the newest trend in the beauty industry. These nutricosmetics are consumed orally in both pills and liquid forms. Some of the major components of nutricosmetics include vitamins A, vitamins B6 and vitamins E, sterol esters, co-enzyme Q10, beta-carotene probiotics, lycopene, soy isoflavone proteins, omega-3 fatty acids, chondroitin and lutein. These ingredients act as anti-oxidants and function by controlling and cancelling the effects of free radicals and by providing anti-inflammatory protection to the skin against UV radiations. A lot of nutricosmetic products are considered useful due to the historical use and word of mouth.

Plant extract ingredients used in nutricosmetic which is in the form of powder pills and drinking vials. It is convenient and easy to absorb, cures are perfect for people who lack time and want to take care of their skin without inconvenience. But it does not mean that they replace consumer's favourite beauty products, on the contrary. Indeed, nutricosmetics complement and enhance the effects of topical care. The nutricosmetic routine can be simply installing in the everyday life because it allows, with small effort, to obtain visible results on the skin. In late 1980 Swedish biochemist Ake Dahlgren launched the first nutricosmetic product.

Nutricosmetics Top Companies: The major key players of global Nutricosmetics market are Cargill Incorporated, E.l.Du Pont De Nemours, Company, Nestle S.A.T, The Coca-Cola Company, L'Oreal SA, Amway.

Nutricosmetics market size, was worth of USD 6721.4 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 11385.6 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.82% from 2019 to 2027. Increasing geriatric population, rising number of health-conscious consumers and growing popularity of nutricosmetics are some major factors driving the growth of the Global Nutricosmetics Market.

COVID-19 pandemic has shown a mixed impact on the growth of the global nutricosmetics market. Actual retail stays the most useful channel for nutricosmetics even though online deals peaked in 2020 because of COVID-19 pandemic. However, in many countries situation such as lockdown has stopped manufacturing which has significantly contributed in the market disruption. Due to restrictions, there could not be a regular material supply, while most of the nutricosmetics stopped productions temporarily and the recent commerce imposition of preliminary duties on all nutricosmetics imports may further affect the market negatively.

The global nutricosmetics market is segmented into ingredient, application and region & country level. On the basis of ingredient, the market is divided into carotenoids, vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids and others. On the basis of application, the market is divided into personal care, skin care, hair care others, health care, digestive health, heart health, weight management, others.

By Ingredient

Carotenoids

Vitamins

Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Others

By Application:

Personal Care

Skin Care

Hair Care

Others

Health Care

Digestive Health

Heart Health

Weight Management

Others

News: Skincare Supplement Set to New Film Technologies with Resveratrol

On August 3rd 2017; Nutrinovate firm combined Evolva's launched Veri-te resveratrol and a novel dissolvable film technology in its new Reserol beauty from within range. A dissolvable oral film strip system that enables functional ingredient to be delivered to the body through the inside of the cheek. The technologies which result of a decade of R&D and is protected by a number of advantages including direct distribution to the bloodstream faster bioavailability, and ease of use. Resveratrol intake can have a number of advantages for skincare and beauty, as well as boosting skin elasticity reducing age spots and wrinkle depth, and improving skin softness. The oral film strips each contain 20mgs of resveratrol.

Increasing Geriatric Population, Rising Number of Health-Conscious Consumers and Growing Popularity of Nutricosmetics are Some Major Factors Driving the Market Growth

The major factors driving the growth of global nutricosmetics market are its increasing demand due to growing geriatric population. As per United Nations; by 2050; 21% of the worldwide populace will be aged 60 years or older, compared with 10% in 2000 and 8% in 1950. Rising aging population has shown a positive impact on the global nutricosmetics market as aging populations across the urbanized world are demanding additional efficient beauty products that meet specific beauty needs. In addition, growing popularity of nutricosmetics among both, the young and ageing population, coupled with increasing awareness regarding the ill-effects of synthetic cosmetics, is also fostering the demand of nutricosmetics products. For instance; in April 2019, GNC featured a first-ever-beauty end-cap display in each of its 6,000 stores. The brands that would be displayed on the end-cap contain Skin & Nails, GNC Hair, Neocell, Body Kitchen, and ResVitale. The company would spend in brands like Earth Genius and Body Kitchen that operate under beauty ingestible brands.

Furthermore, health-conscious consumers which are trying to shift their focus towards organically derived products such as nutricosmetics that have additional health benefits apart from their traditional use. However, high cost of product may hamper the growth of the global nutricosmetics market. In spite of that, growing awareness regarding healthcare and anti aging product can offer more opportunities in global nutricosmetics market.

North America is Anticipated to Dominate the Global Nutricosmetics Market

North America is expected to dominate the global nutricosmetics market due to growing advancement in healthcare infrastructure, increasing government funding in research and healthcare and presence of key market players in the region. For example, SDIN Company launched SunISDIN Softgel Capsules to the US market, a high level blend of antioxidant, nutrients, and a fundamental mineral, to prepare the skin to battle photo aging and support general skin health. Asia Pacific is predicted to witness the fastest development in nutricosmetics market in the coming years. Japan is one of the leading countries for nutricosmetics, with market players emphasizing innovation to develop new types and forms of nutricosmetics. As per the World Bank, 33.0% of the Japanese population is above the age of 60, 25.9% are aged 65 or above, and 12.5% are aged 75 or above. Individuals aged 65 and older in Japan make up a quarter of its total population, estimated to achieve a third by 2050. For example, in 2020, Ajinomoto health and nourishment reported the launch of indigo marine collagen protein powder, which gives a straightforward method to help decrease the impacts of maturing while at the same time reviving skin.

Nutricosmetics Market By Regional & Country Level:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

