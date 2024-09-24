At Capitol Hill Briefing, Centrus Says $3.4 Billion Federal Investment in Nuclear Fuel Production Should Prioritize American Technology, Built by American Workers

WASHINGTON, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At a special briefing for policymakers on Capitol Hill today, Centrus said that the $3.4 billion that Congress has made available for domestic nuclear fuel production should be focused on deploying American uranium enrichment technology that is manufactured in the United States, by American workers, as opposed to foreign-origin centrifuge technologies that are manufactured overseas.

A copy of the briefing slides as well as a handout are available on the Centrus website. Video of the briefing is available here: https://www.centrusenergy.com/news/video-centrus-capitol-hill-briefing.

"The need to transition away from Russian nuclear fuel, coupled with a historic investment in U.S. nuclear fuel production approved by Congress, has created a once-in-a-generation opportunity to restore America's domestic supply chain for enriched uranium," said Amir Vexler, President and CEO of Centrus. "We should not be content to trade dependence on Russia for dependence on China, or Europe, or anywhere else. The time has come to invest in American enrichment technology, built by American workers, with an American supply chain."

Vexler was joined at the briefing by leaders of approximately 14 large and small businesses with work locations in 13 states, representing Centrus' nationwide supply chain. These American-owned companies and many others would provide critical components and other support to Centrus if the federal government decides to support deployment of Centrus' American Centrifuge technology, which is manufactured in Oak Ridge, Tennessee and operated in Piketon, Ohio.

Under contract with the U.S. Department of Energy, Centrus has deployed a cascade of sixteen centrifuges at the American Centrifuge Plant in Piketon, Ohio, and is pioneering production of an advanced reactor fuel called High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU). Centrus' goal is to expand the capacity of the plant with thousands of additional centrifuges to accommodate large-scale production of Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) for existing reactors and HALEU for next generation reactors. This will require a public private partnership including robust federal investment alongside private capital and purchase agreements from customers.

Centrus is competing for federal funding under a series of Requests for Proposals (RFPs) issued by the U.S. Department of Energy. These RFPs are backed by more than $3.4 billion in Congressional appropriations that were approved as part of the Inflation Reduction Act in 2022 and the bipartisan government funding bill in March 2024.

About Centrus Energy Corp.

Centrus Energy is a trusted supplier of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. Centrus provides value to its utility customers through the reliability and diversity of its supply sources – helping them meet the growing need for clean, affordable, carbon-free electricity. Since 1998, the Company has provided its utility customers with more than 1,750 reactor years of fuel, which is equivalent to 7 billion tons of coal. With world-class technical and engineering capabilities, Centrus is also advancing the next generation of centrifuge technologies so that America can restore its domestic uranium enrichment capability. Find out more at www.centrusenergy.com.

Contacts:

Investors: Dan Leistikow at [email protected]

Media: Lindsey Geisler at [email protected]

SOURCE Centrus Energy Corp.