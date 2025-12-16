At Capitol Hill Briefing, Internet for Growth Shows Tech Policy Is Now a Kitchen-Table Issue

Small business leaders and new polling spotlight the economic stakes of digital policy — and why Congress is paying closer attention

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Internet for Growth , a nationwide coalition of small businesses, entrepreneurs, and digital creators, brought the voices of Main Street directly to Capitol Hill today, urging lawmakers to protect access to the digital tools that drive growth, create jobs, and expand opportunity in every community.

Hosted in the Senate Visitor Center, the "Main Street's Digital Mandate" policy briefing featured new national voter data from Internet for Growth and Echelon Insights, alongside firsthand stories from small business owners who rely on digital advertising to reach customers and sustain local economies. The message to Congress was clear: policies that raise digital costs or restrict affordable marketing tools risk harming the very businesses that keep communities thriving.

Featured participants included entrepreneurs from diverse regions and sectors:

Chase Murdock , CEO of Decada Group, which owns and stewards multiple Utah small businesses, discussed how digital tools are essential for helping local companies remain competitive, resilient, and visible in today's economy.

, CEO of Decada Group, which owns and stewards multiple Utah small businesses, discussed how digital tools are essential for helping local companies remain competitive, resilient, and visible in today's economy. Margaret Seeley , a South Carolina hospitality entrepreneur and former restaurant owner turned tech founder, discussed how digital tools, including AI-powered service technologies, help hospitality teams improve customer experiences.

, a South Carolina hospitality entrepreneur and former restaurant owner turned tech founder, discussed how digital tools, including AI-powered service technologies, help hospitality teams improve customer experiences. Robert Hill , a Georgia-based childcare director and automation expert, highlighted how digital advertising helps providers connect with families, recruit educators, and keep programs accessible.

, a Georgia-based childcare director and automation expert, highlighted how digital advertising helps providers connect with families, recruit educators, and keep programs accessible. Megan Rasmussen , founder of South Carolina–based Rasmussen Strategic, explained how digital marketing allows small firms to sharpen visibility, reach new audiences, and compete more effectively.

, founder of South Carolina–based Rasmussen Strategic, explained how digital marketing allows small firms to sharpen visibility, reach new audiences, and compete more effectively. Kristen Anderson, founding partner of Echelon Insights, presented new national voter data on digital policy, affordability, and technology's role in local economies. A leading pollster, commentator, and contributing writer for The New York Times, Anderson also serves as a political contributor for CNN.

Key findings from the Main Street's Digital Mandate report:

91% say personalized ads help them find local businesses.

say personalized ads help them find local businesses. 89% worry that higher digital ad costs could force small businesses to scale back or close.

worry that higher digital ad costs could force small businesses to scale back or close. 85% say limiting digital ads would reduce access to free online content and services.

say limiting digital ads would reduce access to free online content and services. 78% oppose new digital advertising taxes or regulations and prefer one consistent federal privacy standard.

oppose new digital advertising taxes or regulations and prefer one consistent federal privacy standard. A majority (53%) would be less likely to support candidates who back such regulations; only 9% would be more likely.

Small business participants encouraged Congress to adopt a national privacy law that avoids a costly, fragmented state patchwork; protect the ad-supported platforms that provide free or low-cost content and advertising opportunities; and reject digital ad taxes or new restrictions that would raise costs for small businesses, creators, and the families who rely on affordable digital tools.

"Digital advertising levels the playing field for small businesses," said Chase Murdock, CEO of Decada Group. "It allows local companies to stand toe-to-toe with national brands, without a national budget. When these tools become more costly or complex, it's the Davids, not the Goliaths, who feel the impact first. Congress needs to understand what's at stake for Main Street."

"AI and digital platforms help businesses deliver consistent service even when resources are tight," said Margaret Seeley, founder of LOULOU AI. "As a former restaurant owner, I know that raising the cost of these tools or limiting personalization would hurt operators, workers, and guests. Policymakers should be strengthening digital access, not restricting it."

"Digital advertising is often the only real advertising option a small business has," said Brendan Thomas, executive director of Internet for Growth and moderator of today's panel. "It's more cost-efficient and effective than traditional media, it keeps online content free, and it powers the creator economy. With margins tight and affordability top of mind for voters, we're asking Congress to treat tech policy as a kitchen-table issue for Main Street."

With voters paying close attention and bipartisan concern rising, Internet for Growth emphasized that protecting affordable, data-driven tools is essential for keeping Main Street competitive in 2026 and beyond.

To learn more about how to take action, visit https://internetforgrowth.com .

About Internet for Growth

Internet for Growth is a nationwide coalition of small businesses, entrepreneurs, creators, and digital professionals advocating to keep the internet open, affordable, and ad-supported. The coalition highlights how digital advertising, media, and marketing fuel local economies, jobs, and innovation. By amplifying the voices of small businesses and creators, Internet for Growth works to preserve the data-driven tools that help millions of businesses reach customers, compete online, and power growth in every state and community.

