At Caputo & Van Der Walde LLP, Founding Partner Paul F. Caputo Selected to Super Lawyers for 16th Consecutive Year

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a well-respected personal injury firm serving clients in San Jose, Campbell, and throughout Santa Clara County, Caputo & Van Der Walde LLP has recovered millions for injury victims and received many awards and accolades from legal ranking organizations. The firm's founding partner Paul F. Caputo was also recently recognized on the 2020 Super Lawyers list, making this his 16th consecutive year to receive this prestigious award.

Super Lawyers is well known throughout the legal profession as one of the top legal media companies in the country, providing comprehensive annual lists of the attorneys it views as "outstanding" within their practice area and region. To be selected to the Super Lawyers list each year, an attorney must receive peer nominations and positive feedback from past clients, as well as pass a rigorous multi-phase evaluation on 12 different metrics of professional success.

Chosen for Super Lawyers every year since 2005, Paul F. Caputo has consistently shown what it means to advocate for the voiceless and get powerful results at trial. Recognized by Martindale-Hubbell®, Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC), and many other legal organizations, Attorney Caputo is honored to be recognized for his efforts on behalf of California consumers and injury victims.

