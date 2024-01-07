At CES 2024, nami introduces its fusion sensing platform, already part of the new Philips Home Safety 5000 series.

News provided by

nami

07 Jan, 2024, 09:59 ET

SINGAPORE, Jan. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, nami, an innovative enabler for the Internet of Things (IoT) industry, introduces its fusion sensing platform combining cutting-edge AIoT technology with multi-protocol infrastructure. During CES 2024, the various components of this new platform will be visible at the CES unveiled and at the nami booth (#52555) in the Smart Home section at Venetian Expo.

Continue Reading
nami fusion sensing platform
nami fusion sensing platform

nami is proud to introduce a new breed of lightweight home monitoring systems that associate various types of sensing devices with a self-healing mesh architecture.
nami Fusion sensing blends RF wireless data points – such as Wi-Fi sensors or WiDAR (combination of Wi-Fi sensing and Radar) with inputs from analog sensors. Leveraging dual radio infrastructure, with Wi-Fi and Thread network protocols running on a single device, nami builds solutions performing Wi-Fi sensing even when home Wi-Fi coverage is poor or almost nonexistent. Another nami fusion sensing platform pillar resides in controlling battery-operated accessories, such as contact sensors or water leak detectors through a Thread mesh network.

"nami AIoT platform is a good match for deploying 'plug & play' home monitoring systems", said Jérôme Leroy, co-founder and CIO of nami. "In 10 to 20 minutes, installers or end-users can set up nami fusion sensors for monitoring a 1,500 square foot zone. Our latest infrastructure decreases the dependencies associated to Wi-Fi access point configurations and their potential shortcomings. From limited Wi-Fi range 4G dongle to multiple Wi-Fi extenders most complex topology, nami fusion sensing solutions can be easily installed, with every inch of any given home covered."

"We believe that such architecture can fit industry players keen to expand their business in wellness and home safety smoothly", said Jean-Eudes Leroy, co-founder and CEO of nami. "The combination of sensing technologies we introduce during CES 2024 is unique and cost-effective. We are proud to embed nami Fusion Sensing platform within the proposition of a well-trusted global brand: Philips Home Safety via our collaboration with Versuni."

"At Versuni, we're on a journey to build the most trusted, seamless, and complete home safety ecosystem for consumers," said Thomas Deflandre, Business Leader at Versuni, home to some of the world's most renowned domestic appliance brands including Philips. "Partnering with nami has been a shared journey fueled by passion and a common vision. From our first conversation, it was evident the destination wasn't just about innovation; it was about bringing consumers closer to their homes and loved ones, regardless of location."
"The Wireless Motion Sensing system, a result of this collaboration, elevates the Philips Home Safety experience beyond line of sight. It is the first WiFi + Thread sensing technology offering a non-intrusive way to detect presence in your home without any blind spot."

About nami

nami builds software-based sensing infrastructure for responsive homes and intelligent buildings, solving problems for players in security, safety, PropTech automation, energy optimization, AgeTech and wellness. nami's mission is to provide wide range coverage AI sensing with rapid setup, accurate data capture, through scalable and resilient mesh architecture. 
nami is headquartered in Singapore and recently opened a European hub office in Paris.
nami is a shareholder and close partner of Origin Wireless Inc., a leading pioneer in Wi-Fi Sensing. 
nami is part of La French Tech, of Matter initiatives for RF sensing, and of CSA Health & Wellness Steering Committee.
For more information, please visit www.nami.ai (https://nami.ai/)

SOURCE nami

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.