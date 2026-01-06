At CES 2026, a Real Challenger Emerges in AI Recording: Flowtica Reconsiders Professional Note-Taking Through a Pen

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI-powered recording and automated note-taking tools continue to proliferate, an unresolved question has become increasingly difficult to ignore: when smartphones are restricted, and when recording must fade into the background of real work, are today's solutions actually built for those moments?

At CES 2026, Singapore-based AI company Flowtica presents a clear, if understated, response.

Flowtica Scribe-CES Innovation Awards 2026

From Eureka Park, Booth #61032, Flowtica is showcasing Flowtica Scribe, an AI recording device designed in the form of a pen. In a category largely defined by phone-dependent apps and clip-on accessories, Flowtica's decision to return to one of the most familiar objects in professional life feels deliberate rather than nostalgic.

This is not the company's first appearance.

Six months earlier, Flowtica Scribe debuted on Kickstarter, where it attracted support from thousands of users. Its presence at CES is less about unveiling a product and more about consolidating a user-validated idea on one of the industry's most visible stages.

In boardrooms, consulting sessions, investor meetings, and sales conversations, smartphones are frequently absent by design. The need to capture context, however, remains constant. Flowtica's premise is straightforward: tools that endure must conform to the realities of how work actually happens.

"Phones are often unwelcome on the table, but a pen rarely is," the Flowtica team noted. "Our goal isn't to introduce a new behavior, but to let AI inhabit an existing one."

Accordingly, Flowtica Scribe avoids drawing attention to itself. The device is screen-free by design, allowing conversations to remain uninterrupted while recording, organization, and interpretation occur quietly in the background. Among on-site observers, this restraint has positioned Flowtica as one of the more pragmatic entries in an increasingly crowded AI recording field.

Hardware, however, is only part of the story. Flowtica's broader differentiation lies in how it approaches the full arc of use. Its AI functions less like a passive recorder and more like a continuously evolving insight system, capable of operating autonomously yet still responsive to explicit guidance. Over time, it adapts to a user's working rhythm and priorities, shifting the emphasis from capturing everything to identifying what truly matters. Key moments are not only stored but also connected to calendars, task lists, and existing productivity tools so that insight can naturally turn into action.

While much of the AI tooling market remains focused on expanding feature sets, Flowtica has centered its effort on improving understanding. That choice has made it a recurring point of discussion at CES 2026, particularly among those evaluating which tools are likely to persist beyond early adoption.

As the AI recording market matures, competition is moving beyond the question of whether a system can record at all. The more consequential test is whether it fits into daily work over the long term.

Flowtica enters that phase of the market with an approach that is measured, restrained and quietly confident.

About Flowtica

Founded in 2024, Flowtica AI is a technology company focused on integrating AI seamlessly into creative work and everyday life. Its first product, the Flowtica Scribe AI voice recorder, launched in late 2025.

Rather than chasing novelty, Flowtica concentrates on making thinking and creative processes more natural and efficient. The team operates on a simple belief: the most effective technologies are thoughtful and understated, yet capable of reshaping how people work at a fundamental level.

