At CES Today, IBM Hosts Quantum Super Session and Announces Quantum Network Tops 100 Organizations Working Toward Practical Applications for Business and Science

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM) will host a live panel discussion and media event with leaders from Daimler AG and ExxonMobil discussing how quantum computing will radically change the world in a CES Super Session today, January 8, from 3:00-4:00 p.m. PST. The panel will be available via livestream starting at 3:00 p.m. PST here. Watch to understand why many believe quantum is the next big thing in technology and how it promises to unlock tremendous value — including the discovery of new drugs and materials, batteries that are 1000x better, efficient supply chains and new transportation systems.

What: Live panel discussion, "Enter the Quantum Decade"



When: Wednesday, January 8

3:00-4:00 p.m. PST / 5:00-6:00 p.m. CST / 6:00-7:00 p.m. EST



Where: Livestream available at https://live.ces.tech/detail/video/6119329177001/enter-the-quantum-decade or attend in-person at the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, N257

Panelists:

Dario Gil – Director, IBM Research (Moderator)

– Director, IBM Research (Moderator) Jeannette M. Garcia – Senior Manager for Quantum Applications, Algorithms and Theory, IBM Research

– Senior Manager for Quantum Applications, Algorithms and Theory, IBM Research Andreas Hintennach – Senior Manager for Battery Research and Technology, Mercedes-Benz Research & Development, Daimler AG

Vijay Swarup – Vice President of Research and Development, ExxonMobil Research and Engineering Company

Additionally, see an IBM quantum computer in the Las Vegas Convention Center Grand Lobby (GL-7), or download images (Credit: IBM) here.

Examples of companies working with IBM to explore quantum computing's potential include:

Delta Air Lines: Transforming experiences for customers and employees, and addressing challenges across the day of travel

Transforming experiences for customers and employees, and addressing challenges across the day of travel Anthem, Inc.: Improving the consumer healthcare experience and enhancing privacy and security

Improving the consumer healthcare experience and enhancing privacy and security Daimler AG: Exploring optimization, machine learning and materials science across the automotive industry for the design of new batteries

Exploring optimization, machine learning and materials science across the automotive industry for the design of new batteries ExxonMobil: Developing next-generation energy and manufacturing technologies

Developing next-generation energy and manufacturing technologies Mitsubishi Chemical: Applying quantum computing to help develop lithium-air (Li-air) batteries with greater energy density

Applying quantum computing to help develop lithium-air (Li-air) batteries with greater energy density JPMorgan Chase: Developing improved methodologies for financial modeling and risk management

Developing improved methodologies for financial modeling and risk management Oak Ridge National Laboratory: Addressing energy science problems including computational chemistry, high energy physics, and material design

Addressing energy science problems including computational chemistry, high energy physics, and material design Keio University : Exploring applications for battery chemistry, pattern classification, and financial optimization and risk analysis

Exploring applications for battery chemistry, pattern classification, and financial optimization and risk analysis CERN: Expanding research into the basic constituents of matter for better understanding the fundamental laws of nature and advancing scientific understanding of the universe

Expanding research into the basic constituents of matter for better understanding the fundamental laws of nature and advancing scientific understanding of the universe JSR: Studying quantum chemical calculations to potentially lead to the discovery of new materials for the electronics industry

Studying quantum chemical calculations to potentially lead to the discovery of new materials for the electronics industry Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group: Working to analyze financial risk faster and to improve AI for financial services use cases

Working to analyze financial risk faster and to improve AI for financial services use cases Cambridge Quantum Computing: Working to solve problems in the areas of quantum chemistry, finance and optimization and improve data security

Working to solve problems in the areas of quantum chemistry, finance and optimization and improve data security Zapata Computing: Focusing on quantum computing for the enterprise, including security, chemical research and supply chain optimization projects.

To learn more about IBM's presence at CES, please visit https://newsroom.ibm.com/ces.

